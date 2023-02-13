Police Blotter: Man Steals 9 Razors Totaling Over $400; Man Thinks Former Employee Staying With Him Stole Money

Police were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 8101 E Brainerd Road. An employee showed police video of a man who stole nine Gillette razors totaling $401. There is no other suspect information.



* * *

A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive told police that she has lost her purse/bag containing the following items: debit/credit cards; checkbook; and multiple prescriptions that had just been filled.

* * *

While working a wreck at 17900 Interstate 24 EB, Police received a found credit card from a TDOT worker. The officer was unable to find any information pertaining to the name on the card. The card was entered into Property.

* * *

A woman on Highway 153 told police her son's identity was being used. She and her son were at World Financial filling out fraud paperwork due to the son's identity being used to take out multiple loans. She said that in November of 2022 her son's vehicle was stolen. It was recovered a month later in East Ridge. Inside the vehicle were his driver's license, Social Security card and his credit card. Recently the son received a notification about his account, stating suspicious activity. When he looked further into this he discovered that loans had been taken out under his name which he never applied for. When he told his mom of this, they went to First Franklin Financial to report the fraudulent loan. Employees at First Franklin, upon seeing the son, said he was not the man who came in to get the loan. Employees informed both the son and his mother that the man who came in had a year's worth of pay stubs, bills, an apartment lease and an ID, all with the son's name and information on them. The man received a loan of $1,758 and another loan of $745 at World Financial for a total of $2,503. Police spoke with a supervisor at First Franklin for possible video footage of the man who took out the loans; however, they could not access it at the time. The mother informed police of possible suspects who could have done this. She said they are also possibly involved in the theft of her son's motor vehicle. She named a woman and her son and gave an apartment complex they live in. The mother said she is not fully sure of this, however. She and her son are filing fraud reports with both financial institutions and will inform police of any more fraudulent activity.

* * *

A citizen informed police of a suspicious vehicle on Cleveland Avenue. Police located a white Kia Sorento with expired registration, last registered to a man from Hardin, Tn. The vehicle is not parked directly in front of a particular house. Police were told that it has not been moved in over a month. It is parked in a high crime area and no responsible person was found to claim the vehicle. Police will follow up to determine if the vehicle is abandoned.

* * *

An officer was flagged down by a woman who owns Sweet Basil Restaurant. She said a customer had left a purse at the restaurant. The officer attempted to make contact with the owner of the purse on multiple phone numbers, but was unsuccessful. The purse will be turned into CPD Property Division.

* * *

Police were called to 300 Riverside Ave. regarding a semi-truck stuck on the road. The trailer of the semi-truck was stuck on the tires due to the sharp curve and slight grade. The semi-truck was obstructing the roadway and needed to be moved. The driver of the semi-truck was on scene and agreed to having a tow service called. Doug Yates tow service arrived on scene and explained to the driver and his supervisor who was on the phone that he would have to collect payment on scene before departing and the tow company does not accept credit card payment. The driver and his supervisor agreed. Doug Yates tow service was able to move the semi-truck and render the truck drivable, however the driver did not have an acceptable form of payment for Doug Yates towing service. Since the driver was unable to pay for the tow service at that time, Doug Yates tow service took the truck to the company lot to await payment. Police allowed the driver to gather his belongings and provided him a ride to a nearby hotel. Police ensured the driver had a copy of the tow sheet which had the tow service contact information.

* * *

A homeowner on Raccoon Trail told police a man used to work for him and currently stays in his home. The homeowner said there was $2,454.83 drafted from his bank account through Bank Of America. He said the check was signed by the man staying with him. He said when he asked the man about the check he denied any and all involvement and said he did not know what he was referring to. The man is from Jamaica and only has a New York City ID. The homeowner asked the man to gather his belongings and leave his home. After some debate, both of them agreed to a decision where the homeowner would allow him some time to gather his things and then take him to the bus stop. There is no conclusive proof that the man is the actual suspect in this incident. The homeowner did say there was a previous incident at a hotel where the man had allegedly stolen a wallet, however there was no further information provided.