Latest Headlines

Lack Of Approval From Inspection Office Holds Up Beer Board Meeting

  • Friday, February 17, 2023
  • Gail Perry

For the second time in the past month, the Chattanooga Beer Board had to put the proceedings on hold during the meeting. In order to approve or deny a beer permit, inspections must be made, approved and documented by the city’s building and fire inspectors, the health department if the business prepares and sells food, and by the city’s zoning office. There must be verification that the business is located in a zone that allows alcohol sales. Before each beer board meeting, each of these agencies signs off that all the requirements have been fulfilled or states the things that need to be corrected. The hold-up during the last two meetings has been because the Zoning official with the Chattanooga Land Development Office has failed to confirm if alcohol sales are allowed in the zone where businesses are located.

The first hour of the meeting Thursday morning, Assistant City Attorney Kathryn McDonald and Beer Inspector Sgt. Jason Wood spent attempting to get in touch with representatives from the city and the mayor’s office to help get the information that was needed, while the applicants waited.

“It’s hard to do our job when the zoning office is not doing theirs,” said Vince Butler, vice chairman of the board. He added that the people at the meeting applying for beer licenses pay taxes and are there because they have an event or a business that they want to open this weekend. He said, "We know that they are short-staffed, however, this is their job and these issues need to be resolved." Board Member Dan Mayfield said he was inclined to by-pass the zoning inspection and go forward with hearing the applications and making a decision. “What are they going to do, fire us?” he said of the board that is made up of all volunteers.

Eventually after stopping the meeting two times Dallas Rucker, Director of the Land Development Office, showed up at the meeting to answer zoning questions, which allowed the meeting to continue.

The Creative Discovery Museum was approved for a temporary beer permit for “AmuseUm 1023” the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Children’s Museum located at 321 Chestnut St. It will be held on Saturday, March 4, from 6-9 p.m. The event will have three bars, all located inside the building and will be manned with certified security agents. This is the 25th year for the event.

The Mayor’s Mansion Inn, 801 Vine St., has been owned and operated by Joseph and Joy Reinert for the past five years. Nothing except the name has changed and the business had a beer permit under its last name. The applicant would have had to leave with no new permit and return in in two weeks to the next beer board meeting, if the zoning report had not been cleared up. Mr. Rucker confirmed that their C-2 zone does allow alcohol to be sold, and the business was given a new permit to match the new name.

Sgt. Woods updated the board on the on-going security issues with The Blue Light and its owner Brian Joyce. He said that Mr. Joyce has had meetings with officers during the last week about coming up with additional provisions for the whole of Station Street. Sgt. Woods has also given him a copy of a pending ordinance that he created for increased safety. Mr. Joyce has said he is also working with his security company for doing a written security plan.

The deadline for putting a security plan in place has come and gone, said the officer and that Mr. Joyce has been given the tools that he needs to complete it.Mr.  Joyce also says he is willing to work with and share the plan with the nearby bars Westbound Honky-Tonk and Regans Place. There is one other company that is reluctant to work with him, said Officer Woods. He told the board that he believes that Mr. Joyce now is taking the security plan that must be done for Blue Light to stay open, seriously, but that ego is still involved. There have been no violations since the business was almost shut down.

There was discussion for the second time about Dallas’s Law, a new law requiring training and certification of security companies. There is a lot of confusion about it at the beer board, and with bar owners and some are not even aware it exists. The way to enforce it is still not known. But the beer board feels a responsibility to notify owners of the businesses that sell beer about the new law, and may hold an informative meeting for them.

Latest Headlines
Districts Announce Regular Season All-District Teams
  • Prep Sports
  • 2/17/2023
Lack Of Approval From Inspection Office Holds Up Beer Board Meeting
  • Breaking News
  • 2/17/2023
Resolution Against Law That Holds Students Back Who Can't Read Fails; Differentiated Pay To Be Reinstated
  • Breaking News
  • 2/17/2023
Lost Wallet Returned To Owner - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 2/17/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/17/2023
Lee Women Run Past Shorter, 76-45
  • Sports
  • 2/16/2023
Breaking News
Win Tickets To Broadway Musical Chicago At Memorial Auditorium From Chattanoogan.com
  • 2/20/2023

Win a set of tickets to the upcoming Broadway musical Chicago from Chattanoogan.com. There will be three sets of tickets given away for opening night on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Soldiers and Sailors ... more

Police Blotter: Man Has Video Of Blower Being Stolen From His Truck; Car Left In Parking Garage With Door Open
  • 2/17/2023

A man on S. Holly Street told police that a Stihl backpack blower was stolen from his open truck bed. He said he parked his truck and ran inside his work just for a second and, when he came back ... more

Lost Wallet Returned To Owner - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 2/17/2023

A lost wallet was turned in to police in the 10600 block of Apison Pike. The wallet was returned to the owner. Police and the fire department responded to a residence in the 9400 block of ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 2/17/2023
Police Blotter: Man Makes Off With Motorcycle With Keys Left In It; Man Can't Recall Upsetting Message His Ex Left Him
  • 2/16/2023
County Mayor Wamp Announces New Staff In County Government
  • 2/16/2023
New Command Takes Over At CARTA; New Chairman Focuses On Autonomous Vehicles
  • 2/16/2023
Case Involving Murder Of Jasmine Pace Goes To Grand Jury
Case Involving Murder Of Jasmine Pace Goes To Grand Jury
  • 2/16/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/17/2023
VIDEO: State Rep. Grep Martin TN District 26 Legislative Update
  • 2/16/2023
Inside The Millennial Mind
  • 2/16/2023
Sports
Chattanooga Women All Alone In First Following Win
  • 2/16/2023
Lady Vols Click On Offense, Defense In Win At Arkansas
  • 2/16/2023
Dan Fleser: UT's Best Qualities Show Up In Big Win Over Bama
Dan Fleser: UT's Best Qualities Show Up In Big Win Over Bama
  • 2/16/2023
College Basketball On TV
  • 2/28/2023
Lee Women Run Past Shorter, 76-45
  • 2/16/2023
Happenings
Jeffery Retires From Whitfield County After 50 Years
Jeffery Retires From Whitfield County After 50 Years
  • 2/17/2023
Tails And Trails 5K Fun Run Set For April 22
Tails And Trails 5K Fun Run Set For April 22
  • 2/17/2023
Jerry Summers: The Spy Balloon That Landed In Lake Winnie
Jerry Summers: The Spy Balloon That Landed In Lake Winnie
  • 2/17/2023
Orange Grove Celebrates 70 Years With Kickoff Event
  • 2/16/2023
ArtsBuild Seeks Candidates For 2023 Opportunity Fellows Program
ArtsBuild Seeks Candidates For 2023 Opportunity Fellows Program
  • 2/16/2023
Entertainment
Temple Baptist Church Being Converted To Melva Dean Theatre
  • 2/17/2023
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
Lee Symphonic Band To Present “A Concert Of Worship” Feb. 27
  • 2/17/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
Best Of Grizzard - Government Savings
  • 2/17/2023
Muen Vanessa Wei To Present Faculty Recital At Lee University
Muen Vanessa Wei To Present Faculty Recital At Lee University
  • 2/17/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 2/16/2023
Opinion
Levee Crossing At Brainerd Road Is Very Dangerous
  • 2/16/2023
Wisdom From 1947
  • 2/16/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 2/17/2023
Dining
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
Twin Peaks Celebrates Opening Of Its First Chattanooga Restaurant
  • 2/17/2023
Osaka Sushi & Steakhouse Opens At 531 Signal Mountain Road
  • 2/17/2023
5 Wendy's Restaurant Locations Sell For $12,250,000
  • 2/9/2023
Business
New Industrial Park Planned In Catoosa County, Creating 700 Jobs, $100 Million In Capital Investment
  • 2/17/2023
Chattanooga Engineers Week Events Start Tuesday
  • 2/17/2023
Five Star Food Service Acquires Lincoln County Vending
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
Chattanooga’s Co-Living And Co-Working Community Partnership Aims To Draw Entrepreneurs, Start-ups To Gig City
  • 2/16/2023
Steven Sharpe Receives Good Neighbor Award From Tennessee Realtors
  • 2/16/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Feb. 9-15
  • 2/16/2023
Student Scene
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
2 UTC Students Land Significant Summer Fellowships
  • 2/16/2023
Hamilton County Schools Seeking Applicants To Fill New Positions For The 2023-24 School Year
  • 2/15/2023
Hamilton County Schools Has Community Budget Planning Meetings
  • 2/15/2023
Living Well
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
Richard Moody, MD, Installed As 2023 Medical Society President
  • 2/17/2023
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
Prabhu Vijayvargiya, MD, Joins CHI Memorial’s Buz Standefer Lung Center And Lung Care Associates
  • 2/17/2023
Emily’s Power For A Cure Donates $100,000 To St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital For Neuroblastoma Research
  • 2/14/2023
Memories
Chattanooga Hotel, Terminal Station And Trigg-Smart Building Receive Tennessee Historic Development Grant
  • 2/16/2023
Museum & Cultural Center At 5ive Points Has New Exhibit On State Symbols
  • 2/10/2023
Women's Army Corps Program Set For Feb. 25
  • 2/10/2023
Outdoors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
Trust For Public Land Announces J. Franklin Farrow Joins National Board Of Directors
  • 2/17/2023
Volunteers Needed For Weed Wrangle March 4
  • 2/17/2023
Service Announces Availability of Final Recovery Plan for White Fringeless Orchid
  • 2/17/2023
Travel
Tennessee Aquarium’s Newest Major Addition Is A Multi-Sensory Adventure Through Southern Appalachian Streams
  • 2/15/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Community Engagement Benefitting From New Eco-Friendly Vehicles, Expanded Programming
  • 2/10/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 30: Specialty Museums 2
  • 2/7/2023
Church
Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Has Black History Sunday Feb. 26
  • 2/17/2023
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
Bob Tamasy: Considering The Timeless, Priceless Value Of Integrity
  • 2/16/2023
Southern Adventist University To Host Conference For Christian Entrepreneurs
  • 2/15/2023
Obituaries
Gregory Alan Varnell
Gregory Alan Varnell
  • 2/17/2023
William “Bill” Davenport, Jr.
William “Bill” Davenport, Jr.
  • 2/16/2023
Tommy Eugene Smith
Tommy Eugene Smith
  • 2/16/2023
Area Obituaries
Patrick, "Buddy" George Amos Jr. (Cleveland)
Patrick, "Buddy" George Amos Jr. (Cleveland)
  • 2/17/2023
Barkley, Mildred "Virginia" Johnson (Jasper)
Barkley, Mildred "Virginia" Johnson (Jasper)
  • 2/17/2023
Hasty, William "Kelley" (Rocky Face)
Hasty, William "Kelley" (Rocky Face)
  • 2/17/2023