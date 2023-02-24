Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Ex-Girlfriend Sticks Head Through Man’s Bedroom Window; Liquor Store Employee Locks Thief In Store, But He Escapes

  • Friday, February 24, 2023

Police spoke with a man on Lee Highway who said his ex-girlfriend had texted him saying that she was coming over. The man told her she didn’t need to come over and they were not dating anymore. The woman showed up and walked through the unlocked front door where the man confronted her and escorted her out. The woman then stuck her head through his bedroom window, seeing the man and his current girlfriend and said, "This is all I wanted to see." The woman left before police arrived. The man said his ex-girlfriend was intoxicated at the time she came into the house. He said he is already going to court, so he would just like this documented.

* * *

A woman on Boriss Drive told police an unknown man and woman were at her home in a black truck. She said a different unknown woman in a silver car pulled into her driveway and was in a verbal disorder with the couple in the truck about the man cheating on the woman. Police searched the area but couldn’t find either vehicle.

* * *

A man on Brook Manor Drive requested police standby while he entered a house. He had a locksmith pick the lock, after his sister had the locks changed. The man presented documentation showing him as the owner of the home.

* * *

Police were called to Element Chattanooga East at 2312 Center St. where a man wouldn’t leave the hotel. Upon arrival, the manager told police he was behind a wall. An officer spoke with the man who was on a computer and drinking coffee. The officer told the man the manager wanted him to leave and he left without incident.

* * *

A woman on Wilson Street called police and said she got into a verbal argument with her father because she didn’t want to eat. Police arrived and instructed both to stay away from each other to cool off. Both agreed to stay away.

* * *

A woman at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. was caught on camera concealing merchandise in a bag without purchasing the merchandise. She passed all points of sale without purchasing the merchandise. She was not charged with the theft but was trespassed from all Walmart property. She signed a ban form.

* * *

While sitting stationary on the 4000 block of Cromwell Road, an officer saw a grey KIA Optima fail to stop at the stop sign exiting Cromwell Hills. The officer attempted a traffic stop on the 3900 block of Cromwell Road but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, last seen headed west on the 4300 block of Shallowford Road towards the Wilcox Tunnel. Police did not pursue.

* * *

Police were called to Maude Street on a report of a disorder. Police arrived and didn’t find a disorder. They spoke with several neighbors who said they hadn’t heard anything.

* * *

A man on Gunbarrel Road told police the check he had written out to his electrical company was somehow altered and had been written out to a different name, "Stephen Wright." The man said his bank, Truist Bank, said the check was deposited via Regions Bank mobile deposit. A photo copy of the check/deposit had multiple inconsistencies. The man will follow-up with his bank to see if they can find out any more information regarding this incident or who the possible suspect is. USPS retrieves the man’s mail from inside of his business, not a mailbox. The man believes someone possibly used "White-Out" to alter the check.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder with a weapon at ABC Liquor on 3998 Brainerd Road. The complainant said a black male wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a white hat came into the store, where he noticed him stealing a liquor bottle. The employee said he confronted the suspect at the front corner, and when he attempted to leave, the employee locked the door and called the police. After the suspect couldn't get out of the front door, he dropped two of the liquor bottles. The employee said while the suspect was in the liquor store, he pulled out a knife and threatened the employee to open the door. The employee told police he felt like his life was endangered. He said the man went to one of the side doors, which was locked at the time and kicked it open, breaking the locking mechanism. The employee said he got into a blue car with an unknown tag and left. Police observed in the video a black male suspect matching the same description the employee described, grabbing a bottle, attempting to put it in his pants, and trying to leave the property. Police also observed the suspect walking around the store with a knife in his right hand, kicking open the door, and leaving the scene. The employee said he wanted to press charges if the suspect was identified. Police took photos of the suspect and will put them on CPD sworn email to attempt to identify the suspect.

