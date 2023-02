Here is the Walker County Arrest report for Feb. 20-26:

THOMPSON WILLIAM DANIEL W/M 42 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

SALLEY LUKE DANIEL W/M 20 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION, OBEDIENCE TO TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

GADD NICKLOUS THAD DWAYNE W/M 29 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI DRUGS, POSSESSION OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS, POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA LESS THA 1 OUNCE,SALE, DISTRIBUTION, POSSESSION OF ILLEGAL DRUGS

HEATH CHANCY ERIN W/F 30 MISD OFFICER JONES FORGERY 4TH X4

BROWN CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 50 OFFICER SMITH HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA CO

GAINES JEFFREY DAVID W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS POSSESSION OF METH

PITTMAN TIFFANIE MICHELLE W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE, POSSESSION OF METH

JONES TREVER JAMES ALEXANDER W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

PETET DUSTIN DAVID W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

PETTY JONATHAN CLOID W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

CHAMBERS DANNY RAY W/M 58 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

JONES BRITTANY DANIELLE W/F 32 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

RAY CARYLON DENISE B/F 45 MISD OFFICER WALTHOUR NO INSURANCE, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, SEATBELT VIOLATION X4

SHARP JEFFERY EDWARD W/M 30 MISD OFFICER HEGWOOD SIMPLE BATTERY, PUBLIC DRUNK

TILLMAN ANTHONY GULLAUME B/M 36 FELONY OFFICER HEAD HOLD FOR MARSHALLS

BONNIE MICHAEL ALFRED J W/M 27 FELONY OFFICER RAMEY CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY IN THE 2ND DEGREE, AGGRAVATED STALKING

FISHER LEXINGTON ARANDA W/F 20 MISD OFFICER SMITH MROBATION VIOLATION

SNUGGS SR JAMES WALLEN W/M MISD OFFICER STEPHENS SIMPLE ASSAULT

COOK DANIEL OLIVER W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WINT JOSHUA JAMES W/M 29 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION

GLOVER BERNARD NATHANIEL B/M 21 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS

RIDLEY ERIC CHRISTIAN W/M 18 MISD OFFICER COKER DRIVING NOT LICENSED

WHITE STEPHEN MICHAEL W/M 50 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG POSSESSION OF METH, FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE A POLICE OFFICER

RUTH THOMAS LAMAR W/M 29 FELONY POSSESSION OF METH, TRAFFICKING FENTANYL

ELLIS BROOKE DAWN W/F 30 FELONY POSSESSION OF METH, TRAFFICKING FENTANYL

PETTYJOHN THOMAS NATHANIEL W.M 37 FELONY OFFICER BROWN POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HALLMAN BRANDIE MICHELLE W/F 43 MISD OFFICER SHIPMAN SHOPLIFTING

WOOD JAXON SCOTT W/M 19 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

MULL KRISTINE MARIE W/F 32 MISD OFFICER NPS DRIVING WITHOUT PROPER TAG, SUSPENDED TAG, SUSPENDED DRIVERS LICENSE, NO INSURANCE

MINCEY JAMES MICHAEL W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF METH

CAGLE TAMMY SUSAN W/F 54 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSSESSION OF METH, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II

PARSONS KARI LYNN W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER CAMP POSSESSION OF METH

BONNER XAVIER ANTONIO B/M 37 MISD OFFICER RIGGS FTA

WALKER SEAN PATRICK W/M 47 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON PROBATION VIOLATION

MATTHEWS TIMOTHY LEE W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER CAREATHERS FTA

SMITH GREGORY LAMAR W/M 30 -- OFFICER ROBERTS RETURN FROM HEALTH DEPARTMENT

WELLS ASHLEY MAE W/F 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MCLAIN JORDON MICAH W/M 26 FELONY OFFICER HERPST SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA

TICE STEPHEN RAY W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER BROWN FTA

FOSHAY JUSTIN ALLEN W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER FOUTS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO SEAT BELT, NO TAILLIGHT

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 28 MISD OFFICER MATTESON CRIMINAL TRESPASS

MCBEE REBEKAH DANIELLE W/F 21 FELONY OFFICER AVAN CRMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY 2ND DEGREE

DEAN CRYSTAL STARR W/F 47 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH

FREDERICK CANDICE DIANE W/F 53 MISD OFFICER FOUTS FTA, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED 2nd, FAILURE TO REGISTER VEHICLE, NO INSURANCE

HATHORN ZACHERY JARROD W/M 30 MISD OFFICER REYNOLDS PROBATION VIOLATION

WOOD HARLEY LOGAN W/M 21 MISD GSP MITCHELL HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

JARVIS MINNIE MARIE W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN THEFT BY TAKING MOTOR VEHICLE

JARVIS JACOB JIMMY W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER HAVEN AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, ABUSE OF ELDERLY PERSON, TERRORRISTIC THREATS

FLEMISTER LARRY DOSS W/M 41 FELONY OFFICER JACOBS

ARRINGTON MELANIE DANIELLE W/F 20 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION, NO INSURANCE, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON

BRUMBALOW JACK DAVID W/M 57 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI- MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES, OPEN CONTAINER, ALTERED LICENSE PLATE, NO INSURANCE

BORMAN BRANDY MICHELLE W/F 40 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI, OPEN CONTAINER

ANGUIANO ASCENCION GONZALES W/M 33 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN

HOLCOMB SAMUEL TODD W/M 46 -- SELF HOLD FOR COURT

CROMER JEREMY LYNN W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION, FLEEING OR ATTMPTING TO ELUDE POLICE OFFICER

WILEY TREVOR HAMILTON W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER WILSON BURGLARY 2nd, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, VIOLATION OF PAROLE

WATKINS TAYQUIS LEBRON B/M 25 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG TERRORISTIC THREATS x3

CORDELL EDWARD LEE W/M 35 MISD OFFICER WILSON DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FTA

OSBURN LARRY DEE W/M 57 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DUI- DRUGS, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, NO SEAT BELT

SUMRALL DAVID SCOTT W/M 40 MISD OFFICER DUNN DUI-DRUGS, OBEDIENCE TO TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

WHITEMORE VANESSA W/F 27 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE DISORDERLY CONDUCT

TOWNSEND PAUL GLEN W/M 37 MISD OFFICER DURHAM FTA

JONES PRESTON DRAKE B/M 24 MISD OFFICER DUNN SIMPLE ASSAULT X2

HARRIS CHRISTOPHER JUSTIN W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER SMITH PROBATION VIOLATION, MISD FTA

GREER JON-KOAN QUINCY CHARLES B/M 23 MISD FORT O PD BATTERY-FVA, SIMPLE ASSAULT, PUBLIC DRUNK, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN 3RD

FOWLER DAGEN CARROL W/M 21 MISD OFFICER GREEN CRIMINAL TRESPASS-FVA, SHOPLIFTING

SHROPSHIRE JAMIE DYWONE B/M 47 MISD OFFICER THOMAS DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

REED DEBORAH ANN W/F 67 MISD OFFICER CAMP BATTERY-FVA

SHOLTZ BRANDON LEE W/M 26 FELONY OFFICER HEAD FELONY OBSTRUCTION, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, PUBLIC DRUNK

MANN TRISTAN RAY W/M 26 MISD OFFICER JONES DUI DRUGS

BAILEY JOSH JAMES W/M 33 MISD OFFICER REECE SIMPLE ASSAULT

PERKINS COURTNEY KRISTEN W/F 31 MISD OFFICER HEAD BATTERY, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, NO INSURANCE

HERNANDEZ MIRZA W/F 48 MISD OFFICER FOUTS FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN, DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE

MARSH JARED LEE W/M 29 MISD OFFICER FOUTS DUI

CHOICE JALEEL Q B/M 18 FELONY OFFICER GREEN OBSTRUCTION, BATTERY

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 28 MISD OFFICER HOUSER CRIMINAL TRESPASS

GOSS DRAKE KENRICK W/M 23 MISD OFFICER SHIPMAN DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRYSON DENNIS WILLIAM W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSSESSION OF METH

BUNDY JIMMIE RAY W/M 33 MISD OFFICER CAMP SIMPLE ASSAULT, OBSTRUCTION

SHARP CLARA RENEA W/F 43 MISD OFFICER BUCKNER SUSPENDED, SEAT BELT, SPEEDING

HESTER SAMUEL JAMES EDWIN W/M 28 FELONY OFFICER SMITH FAILURE TO APPEAR

BAILEY ANDREW KENNETH W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY DUI, STOP SIGN X2, TOO FAST FOR CONDITION, SEAT BELT, THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING, SIMPLE BATTERY- FAMILY VIOLENCE X2

MORALEZ RENEZ HERNAN H/M 52 MISD OFFICER CAMP NO LICENSE, TAG LIGHT

RANSOM WARREN TERRELL B/M 26 MISD OFFICER RIGGS NO LICENSE

LEWIS MATTHEW DAVID W/M 48 MISD OFFICER GREEN BENCH WARRENT