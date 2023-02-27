Tennessee AG Jonathan Skrmetti To Host Town Hall Meetings To Discuss Big Tech's Impact On Children

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced on Monday the Attorney General’s Office will host three town hall meetings across the state to discuss the impact Big Tech is having on Tennessee families, particularly children.

“Social media platforms hurt kids with products designed to be addictive and recommended content that exacerbates depression and self-harm,” General Skrmetti said. “Tennessee is proud to be a leader in pursuing transparency and accountability for social media companies. We look forward to hearing from Tennesseans across the state about how social media is affecting kids.”



The announcement comes as General Skrmetti, on behalf of Tennessee consumers, is investigating some social media companies. As part of its investigation, the Attorney General’s Office seeks to learn more about the problems Tennesseans have encountered regarding the harmful effects of social media on kids.



Meetings are open to the public.



Thursday, March 2:



Clarksville – 6 p.m. CST

Ross View Middle School, 2265 Cardinal Lane

Thursday, March 9:



Jackson – 6 p.m. CST

Southwest Tennessee Development District, 102 East College Street

Monday, March 27:



Chattanooga – 6 p.m. EST

Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts, 4850 Jersey Pike