Central High School Student Arrested For School Threat On Social Media

A Central High School student has been charged after making a threat on school property on social media.

The school resource deputy assigned to Central High School was made aware on Wednesday that a student at the school may be in possession of a firearm. This information was obtained after a social media post generated by the student was seen involving a firearm.

Once aware, the School Resource Deputy, working with school administration, located the student.

After a search was conducted, it was found that despite the social media post, the student was not in possession of a firearm.



Due to the social media threat, the student is being charged by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office for threat of mass violence on school property (TCA – 39-16-517), which is a Class A misdemeanor.

