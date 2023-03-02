City Beer Board Still Has Many Questions About New Dallas’s Law

Conversation continued at the City Beer Board on Thursday about how outlets that sell beer in Chattanooga will be educated about the new state law known as Dallas’s Law. Beer Inspector Sgt. Jason Wood has contacted beer boards in both Nashville, where the law originated, and in Knoxville to find out how they are implementing it, but received no reply to messages that he has left. Likewise, Assistant City Attorney Kathryn McDonald associated with the beer board has not found answers to questions that the Chattanooga Beer Board has asked.

Vice Chairman Vince Butler said that there are already violation cases being booked and that are in the pipeline so the new law is being enforced. However, he said it is very likely that many businesses are not even aware of it.

If there is a doorman checking ID’s, that is considered security personnel. Restaurants that do not check IDs are exempt from this law, said Mr. Butler. The law now requires that person to be licensed by the state of Tennessee plus they must be trained in Dallas’s Law. It is the responsibility of the business owner to make sure security personnel they use are certified.

There continues to be many unknowns. Board Member Dan Mayfield said there needs to be a way for verifying that security is qualified such as having the bar owner to keep documentation in house for the security guards that are working there. But the bars need to know the law exists and to understand it and the Chattanooga board is attempting to find how to notify each holder of a beer license.

All records are now done on “opengov” a citywide online system. It is unknown if licenses issued prior to that system have been added to it or if their information is still in manual files, making it difficult to compile a mailing list. The person in charge of opengov will be asked to come to the next beer board meeting to advise how to best notify businesses that already have a permit to sell beer, and if it can be done through that system. Any new license holder can be informed in the application process.