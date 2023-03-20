Police Blotter: Man Says He Was Discriminated Against When Trying To Buy Chicken; Suspicious Couple In Car Are Waiting For Battery Charge

A man told police he felt as though he was the victim of discrimination at a business at 3604 Brainerd Road by the employees and owner. The man said that he goes to that business several times a week to purchase chicken. He said that when he went in on this day, he told the employee his order, and the employee grabbed a box that he believed was going to be too small to fit all of the order. He said that he told the employee that he would need a larger box, and the employee said that he didn't. The man said that during this discussion, employees began speaking in a different language, and he believed that they were speaking about him, so he asked them to speak in English if they were talking about him, before he began to leave. He said that as he was leaving, the owner spoke to him and told him that he would help him with his order, but the owner and employees continued to speak in a different language. The man believed that they were speaking about him, and he again told them that they needed to speak in English in front of him if this were the case, and he left the scene. The man said he believed how they treated him was discriminatory and he would like the incident reported.

* * *

While on foot patrol on Station Street, an officer was flagged down by a man who said that someone got into his truck through the left passenger side door (where there was no window) and stole his handgun, a blue/black Kimber 1911 midnight edition, and his wallet, which had his credit and debit cards. When asking for a serial for the Kimber 1911, the man said he did not have it at the moment, but that he would get his dad to call the police station later with the number.

* * *



An employee at the Walgreens, 2104 McCallie Ave., told police someone damaged the trash dumpster and area the night before. They said the person then ransacked the trash.

* * *

A woman told police she was inside her vehicle and parked alongside the sidewalk in front of Best Buy at 2020 Gunbarrel Road, when a man pushing a shopping cart accidentally ran into the rear of her vehicle. Due to the collision, a small dent was made in the rear bumper. The woman estimated the damage to be about $500.The man's mother apologized for the incident.

* * *

A man told police he left his vehicle in the Chilis parking lot at 5637 Brainerd Road at approximately 4-4:30 p.m. The man said he returned to the parking lot at approximately 6:53 p.m. to see his vehicle was gone. He said he had the keys to the vehicle and believed he locked the vehicle prior to leaving it. He said the vehicle will have an Auburn sticker and a Ron Jon sticker on the back window. At this time there is no suspect information. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A woman told police she is a Door Dash driver who received an order to pick up from an address on Sheridan Avenue to deliver. She said once she pulled up to the address, she realized it was a residence and noticed a gold and blue SUV parked across the street that was occupied, and she was afraid she was being set up to be robbed. She told police the only further information she had in relation to the order is the restaurant is called Birria King. She said when she realized this did not seem normal, she left and canceled the order. Police drove through the area, but were unable to locate the two vehicles that were reported.

* * *



A caller reported a disorder at the Sunshine Food Mart, 4510 Rossville Blvd. The caller told police he saw two Hispanic males in an argument with a white female. He said he decided to intervene between the men and the woman. He told police the woman left before police arrived. The caller and two men left the area without incident.

* * *

An employee at the Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy., called requesting police respond because of a white female who was causing a disorder and refusing to leave the property. The employee wished to have her trespassed from the motel property. The woman was described wearing red shirt/blue jeans, with a backpack and Waffle House coffee cup. Police located the described woman standing outside the front door. She was identified by police and told that she was formally trespassed and ordered to promptly leave the property. She did so.

* * *

A woman told police that the other day when she got home from the Dollar General at 4758 58 Hwy., she found damage to the front passenger side bumper of her Hyundai Tuscon. It is unknown how the damage occurred at the time of this report.

* * *

A suspicious car was reported at the Scenic Community Credit Union, 8171 E. Brainerd Road. Police spoke with a man and woman who were sitting in a Silver Lexus bearing a TN tag. The man said his car battery died the night before and they were waiting for AutoZone to finish charging it. The couple said they would leave the property momentarily, once he receives his battery.