Person Struck And Killed By Vehicle On I-24 Westbound Friday Morning

A person was killed on I-24 Westbound early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle.

Police received a call for an unknown object struck by a vehicle on I-24 Westbound at 4:19 a.m. Friday at 174 Interstate 24 Westbound.

A dead deer was found near the area of the crash. Upon clearing the scene, a deceased unknown black male, was also found near the crash. It was determined that the vehicle struck the pedestrian.



The interstate was temporarily closed, but is now open.

