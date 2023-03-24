Person Struck And Killed By Vehicle On I-24 Westbound Friday Morning

A person was killed on I-24 Westbound early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle.
Police received a call for an unknown object struck by a vehicle on I-24 Westbound at 4:19 a.m. Friday at 174 Interstate 24 Westbound.
A dead deer was found near the area of the crash. Upon clearing the scene, a deceased unknown black male, was also found near the crash. It was determined that the vehicle struck the pedestrian.
The interstate was temporarily closed, but is now open.
Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.