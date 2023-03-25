Latest Headlines

Pavilion At Lookout Valley Park, Youth Summer Camp, Bethlehem Center Programming Getting ARPA Funds

  • Saturday, March 25, 2023

The city is awarded a new round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Items include:

$20,000 for a pavilion at Lookout Valley Park

$25,000 for programming for the Hamilton Family YMCA

$35,000 to the Black Professional Firefighters to establish the David J. Floyd Youth Summer Camp

$5,000 to Chattanooga Empowerment Cowboys for youth athletics mentoring programs

$15,000 to the Ella Library for library and tutoring services aimed at increasing literacy levels

$10,000 to the Bethlehem Center for programming

$42,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs for upgrades and improving security at the location on Duncan Avenue

The city is awarded a new round of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Items include: $20,000 for a pavilion at Lookout Valley Park $25,000 for programming for the Hamilton Family

