Chattanooga Fire responded at 2:01 a.m. to the 1.3 mile marker of I-75 northbound for a single vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer.

Upon arrival, units found that a semi truck carrying containers of motor oil had struck the inside retaining wall spilling some of its contents onto the southbound lanes of I-75.

The accident closed both north and southbound lanes while crews cleared debris and the accident scene.

No injuries were reported in this accident.