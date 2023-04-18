Latest Headlines

Collegedale Greenway To Get Public Restrooms

  • Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The Collegedale Greenway will soon be getting restrooms for the public. The commissioners at a meeting Monday night approved a bid to renovate an existing building where the facilities will be added. Three bids were received, the lowest one for $159,233 was accepted. That does not include painting which will be an additional $7,000.

The remodeled building will be handicapped accessible, will have two fully tiled bathrooms, a new heat and air system, reconfigured electrical wiring and conversion to LED lights. There will also be a water bottle filling station for the public, an office space for the Collegedale Parks and Recreation department and a kitchen/break area.

Money for this was allocated in the current year’s budget but an $8,000 budget amendment will be needed for overages. The motion to approve was passed on a vote of three to one with Commissioner Tonya Sadler opposed.

Repairs for the greenway at Tucker Road and University Place was also approved. This will fix damage to the greenway underpass caused by the recent train derailment. The commissioners approved spending $138,200 for the work which will cover everything except the road, which will be done by TDOT. The expense will be reimbursed by Norfolk Southern whose train was responsible for the damage.

A new development was approved for property off of Apison Pike that is currently zoned as C-1 Shopping Center Commercial. The Collegedale Planning Commission recommended approval of the project and the city commissioners followed by approving it on the first reading. Along Apison Pike, there will be two commercial buildings for small businesses. The road that enters the property between the commercial buildings will end in a cul-de-sac that will have five lots zoned to R-1-H, High Density Single Family Residential. Vice Mayor Tim Johnson voted no citing a concern that cars turning onto the road will end up becoming a problem in the circle of the residential neighborhood. There will be a public meeting where residents of adjacent neighborhoods will be able to voice their opinions before a second and final vote.

Mayor Marty Lloyd said that one of the most frequent requests he hears as a city official is to slow down cars. The police will have some help doing that with the approval of four new Stalker Radar units for new vehicles that have been ordered for the police department. Each unit costs $2,518 for a total amount of $10,376. Collegedale will be reimbursed 100 percent for the radar equipment with a grant from the state of Tennessee.

Finance Director Michelle Toro said Collegedale’s finances are looking great. At 75 percent of the way through the fiscal year, 97 percent of projected income has been received and 71 percent of the budgeted amount has been spent.


Latest Headlines
Randy Smith: The Most Interesting Man In The World
Randy Smith: The Most Interesting Man In The World
  • Sports
  • 4/18/2023
Collegedale Greenway To Get Public Restrooms
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Suspicious Package Left On Carter Street Turns Out Not To Be Dangerous; Kendal Lewis, 33, Is Later Arrested For Making Terrorist Threats
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
McMinn County Couple Wins A Million Dollars In Tennessee Lottery
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
1 Person Killed, Another Severely Injured In Apparent Head-On Collision Tuesday Morning On East Brainerd Road
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Vacant Building On Rossville Boulevard Damaged By Fire Tuesday Morning
Vacant Building On Rossville Boulevard Damaged By Fire Tuesday Morning
  • Breaking News
  • 4/18/2023
Breaking News
Collegedale Greenway To Get Public Restrooms
  • 4/18/2023

The Collegedale Greenway will soon be getting restrooms for the public. The commissioners at a meeting Monday night approved a bid to renovate an existing building where the facilities will be ... more

McMinn County Couple Wins A Million Dollars In Tennessee Lottery
  • 4/18/2023

“We’re tickled to death,” said Barbara K. of McMinn County, speaking for herself and her husband, Sam, who scratched a Tennessee Lottery “100X” instant ticket recently to find he had won a seven-figure ... more

Teen Who Was 17 When He Was Charged With Murder Gets 5-Year Term
  • 4/18/2023

A teen who was 17 when he was charged with murder has been given a five-year sentence for a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Jamonte Oliver had been indicted for a murder in the 3200 ... more

Breaking News
Murder At Homeless Camp On Peeples Street Came After 2 Men Argued
  • 4/18/2023
Police Say Teen With Ski Mask Went Into Home Of Murder Victim On Dodson Avenue
  • 4/18/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/18/2023
"Strong Chemical Odor" Turns Out To Be Run-Over Skunk - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/18/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Locks Disruptive Son Out Of The House; Shoe Thief Caught And Shoes Are Returned
  • 4/18/2023
Opinion
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Joe Reed Makes Our Streets Safer
  • 4/18/2023
State Rep. Greg Vital’s Capitol Hill Review For Week Ending April 14
  • 4/15/2023
Calming Rooms Don't Teach Real Life - And Response (2)
  • 4/14/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Nothing Lining Up Right For Highly-Touted Vols
Dan Fleser: Nothing Lining Up Right For Highly-Touted Vols
  • 4/18/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Are Braves Headed For 2nd World Series In 3 Years?
  • 4/17/2023
Back-To-Back NCAA Sweet 16s Earn Kellie Harper Contract Extension
  • 4/17/2023
Randy Smith: The Most Interesting Man In The World
Randy Smith: The Most Interesting Man In The World
  • 4/18/2023
UTC Women In 8th Place After 36 Holes In SoCon Championships
  • 4/17/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Attending Father Patrick Ryan Film Premiere
  • 4/18/2023
Leigh Anne Tuohy Keynotes On Point's Love Wins Luncheon May 4
  • 4/18/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders No. 2
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders No. 2
  • 4/17/2023
Montlake Road Closed April 22
  • 4/18/2023
Art Weekend In Chattanooga Kicks Off Thursday
Art Weekend In Chattanooga Kicks Off Thursday
  • 4/18/2023
Entertainment
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
Lee University Opera Theatre To Present Opera Scenes April 23
  • 4/14/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
Lee School Of Music To Present Masterworks Concert
  • 4/14/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Thank You!
Best Of Grizzard - Thank You!
  • 4/18/2023
Lee Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform, Host Masterclass Saturday
Lee Faculty Brass Quintet To Perform, Host Masterclass Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
Lee Campus Choir Sings At Arlington National Cemetery
  • 4/14/2023
Opinion
Our Schools' "Welcoming And Inclusive" Indoctrination
  • 4/17/2023
More Input Needed On Faulty New County STVR Regulations
  • 4/16/2023
Joe Reed Makes Our Streets Safer
  • 4/18/2023
Dining
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Alishia At City Cafe, Lee Highway, Is The Best
  • 4/12/2023
Business
Watts Bar Unit 1 Begins Scheduled Refueling, Maintenance Outage
  • 4/18/2023
Chattanooga-based Roamstead Launches Modernized Campground Brand, Announces Initial Campsite Location
  • 4/18/2023
Rossville Boulevard Cleanup Set Saturday
Rossville Boulevard Cleanup Set Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
Real Estate
Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga Area Announces Women Build Breakfast On May 13
  • 4/17/2023
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise Offering 2 Financial Fitness Workouts During Money School On Saturday
  • 4/17/2023
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
CIVIQ Speaker Series Continues May 4 With Focus On "Economics Of Placemaking," Featuring James Lima
  • 4/17/2023
Student Scene
Family Engagement In Special Education To Host Transition Fair On April 27
  • 4/18/2023
Bryan College Holds Ribbon Cutting For Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Ribbon Cutting For Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/17/2023
GNTC Holds Student Honors Reception To Celebrate Student Success
GNTC Holds Student Honors Reception To Celebrate Student Success
  • 4/17/2023
Living Well
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/15/2023
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
16 Life Care Facilities Named Best Nursing Home By Newsweek
  • 4/13/2023
Memories
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Groundbreaking Held For Lynnbrook Park
Groundbreaking Held For Lynnbrook Park
  • 4/17/2023
Dalton School Celebrates Environmental Restoration With Earth Day Jamboree
  • 4/18/2023
Injunction Granted Against EPA On Waters Of The U.S. Issue
  • 4/14/2023
Travel
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
Bob Tamasy: When The Chips Are Down, Who Do You Trust?
  • 4/17/2023
Bishop Kelly Selby Speaks At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 4/18/2023
New United Methodist Ministers Named
  • 4/16/2023
Obituaries
Anne Shull
Anne Shull
  • 4/18/2023
William “Bill” Harry Goodman
William “Bill” Harry Goodman
  • 4/18/2023
Dianne Rozzell Aytes
Dianne Rozzell Aytes
  • 4/18/2023
Area Obituaries
Mooneyham, Vernon Leroy (Cleveland)
Mooneyham, Vernon Leroy (Cleveland)
  • 4/18/2023
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
Doty, Stuart (Tunnel Hill)
  • 4/18/2023
Brooks, Marolyn Dianne Cochran (Rocky Face)
Brooks, Marolyn Dianne Cochran (Rocky Face)
  • 4/18/2023