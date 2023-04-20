Latest Headlines

Beer Board Reverses Course On Allowing Beer At Shady's Corner Bar By Islamic Center

  • Thursday, April 20, 2023

The City Beer Board on Thursday morning, after a closed-door meeting with City Attorney Phil Noblett, reversed course on allowing beer at the Shady's Corner bar.

The board voted 5-2 to allow beer sales - with Vince Butler and Cynthia Coleman opposed.

That comes after the board had denied the beer permit application on April 7 following a lengthy hearing in which members of the nearby Islamic Mosque lined up to voice strong objections. The bar had been allowed to open, but with only liquor and wine sales - not beer. 

City Attorney Noblett said after the meeting that the owners of Shady's Corner had filed suit in Chancery Court.

He said there is a conflict between the UGC zoning that the bar on Cemetery Avenue had obtained and the rules of the Beer Board. He said the Beer Board operates under rules that bars not be within 500 feet of a church, school or daycare. However, he noted, that UGC zoning does not have such restrictions.

Board member Dan Mayfield said the conflicting regulations "have left us in a bad position. It's not a good scenario for anyone.

"Chattanooga is growing rapidly and changes have been made to meet the density needs. But someone at the city needs to take a long look at the ambiguities it has brought."

He added, "The people at the house of worship are going to wonder what happened."

At the start of the meeting, board member Ron Smith made a "motion to reconsider" that was approved.

Mr. Butler made a motion to deny the motion to overturn the board's previous Shady's Corner ruling, but it failed.

A motion to allow beer at the bar was then approved by Chair Monica Kinsey, Tiffany Bell, Reginald Washington, Mr. Smith and Mr. Mayfield.

Mr. Butler said afterward, "I just hope the city looks into this and gives us some direction."

Latest Headlines
Beer Board Reverses Course On Allowing Beer At Shady's Corner Bar By Islamic Center
Beer Board Reverses Course On Allowing Beer At Shady's Corner Bar By Islamic Center
  • Breaking News
  • 4/20/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/20/2023
Police Blotter: Sister Sulks In Bathroom When She Can't Take Milk To Her Room; Woman Claims School Bus Never Near Her Location Sideswiped Her Car
  • Breaking News
  • 4/20/2023
Person's 401(k) Account Is Reportedly Hacked - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/20/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/20/2023
Walker Valley Offense Explodes Late; Eight Run Seventh Seals Win Over Bradley
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/19/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/20/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Police Blotter: Sister Sulks In Bathroom When She Can't Take Milk To Her Room; Woman Claims School Bus Never Near Her Location Sideswiped Her Car
  • 4/20/2023

A woman on Edgmon Forest Lane told police she was in a disorder with her sister. She said she had asked her sister not to take her milk inside of her room because she didn't trust her with it. ... more

Person's 401(k) Account Is Reportedly Hacked - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/20/2023

A resident from the Hills Parc apartment complex reported that their 401(k) account had been hacked. A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up to ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/20/2023
Grand Jury Says Juvenile Detention Center Needs Immediate Attention
  • 4/19/2023
Tennessee General Assembly Passes Largest Teacher Salary Increase In State History
  • 4/19/2023
County Commission Approves New STVR Rules
  • 4/19/2023
Election Office To Ask County Commission To Pay For New Parking Lot After Turndown By Wamp
Election Office To Ask County Commission To Pay For New Parking Lot After Turndown By Wamp
  • 4/19/2023
Opinion
Tragic Lessons Learned From History
  • 4/20/2023
Our First Freedoms - The First Amendment
  • 4/20/2023
Rushed Gun Bill Falls Short Of Constitutional Muster
  • 4/20/2023
More Shootings Than Days In 2023
  • 4/19/2023
Aggressive Dogs In East Lake Need To Be Dealt With
  • 4/19/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Nothing Lining Up Right For Highly-Touted Vols
Dan Fleser: Nothing Lining Up Right For Highly-Touted Vols
  • 4/18/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Are Braves Headed For 2nd World Series In 3 Years?
  • 4/17/2023
Back-To-Back NCAA Sweet 16s Earn Kellie Harper Contract Extension
  • 4/17/2023
UTC Women's Tennis Players Named To Post Season Teams
  • 4/19/2023
UTC Men's Tennis Coach Named SoCon Coach Of The League
  • 4/19/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Attending Father Patrick Ryan Film Premiere
  • 4/18/2023
Leigh Anne Tuohy Keynotes On Point's Love Wins Luncheon May 4
  • 4/18/2023
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No.3
Jerry Summers: Hoppe And Powell Murders - No.3
  • 4/20/2023
Coty Wamp Speaks At April Friends of Hixson Community Coffee Meeting
Coty Wamp Speaks At April Friends of Hixson Community Coffee Meeting
  • 4/20/2023
Emergency Closure Of N. Holtzclaw Avenue Announced
  • 4/20/2023
Entertainment
McLemore Songwriter Series Returns May 18 With Patrick And Lauren Jenkins Davis
  • 4/19/2023
Silverdale High School Theatre Presents Fiddler On The Roof
Silverdale High School Theatre Presents Fiddler On The Roof
  • 4/19/2023
The Cake Opens Friday At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
The Cake Opens Friday At Chattanooga Theatre Centre
  • 4/19/2023
‘Blow Up Your TV’ John Prine Tribute Set For April 29 At Wanderlinger
‘Blow Up Your TV’ John Prine Tribute Set For April 29 At Wanderlinger
  • 4/20/2023
Ana Popovic Performs At Songbirds May 6 With New Album
  • 4/20/2023
Opinion
Tragic Lessons Learned From History
  • 4/20/2023
Our First Freedoms - The First Amendment
  • 4/20/2023
Rushed Gun Bill Falls Short Of Constitutional Muster
  • 4/20/2023
Dining
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Hixson High Band To Perform At New Coffee Shop As Thank You For Donation
  • 4/17/2023
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Business
Dr. Stone Set As Keynote For Bedwell Luncheon
Dr. Stone Set As Keynote For Bedwell Luncheon
  • 4/19/2023
Towing Museum Increases Survivor Fund Benefits
  • 4/19/2023
TBA Annual Public Service Awards Honor Anne Boatner
TBA Annual Public Service Awards Honor Anne Boatner
  • 4/19/2023
Real Estate
Steven Sharpe: Outdoor Projects That Make A Big Difference
  • 4/19/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Apirl 13-19
  • 4/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/20/2023
Student Scene
Dual Admission Agreement Signed Between CSCC And UTC
  • 4/19/2023
Library To Host UTC Technology Symposium April 20
Library To Host UTC Technology Symposium April 20
  • 4/19/2023
Family Engagement In Special Education To Host Transition Fair On April 27
  • 4/18/2023
Living Well
Regional Foster Care Summit Set For May 6
  • 4/19/2023
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
Bryan College Holds Official Open House And Ribbon Cutting For The Clara Ward School Of Nursing
  • 4/15/2023
Donate Life Flag Raising Events Honor Erlanger’s 39 Organ Donors In 2022
  • 4/14/2023
Memories
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
Nokian Tyres Supports Cumberland Trail Project In Rhea County
Nokian Tyres Supports Cumberland Trail Project In Rhea County
  • 4/20/2023
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority To Hold Arbor Day Celebration Tree Planting
  • 4/18/2023
Lake Chickamauga Set To Host MLF Toyota Series Central Division Season Finale
Lake Chickamauga Set To Host MLF Toyota Series Central Division Season Finale
  • 4/18/2023
Travel
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Unclaimed Baggage Announces Grand Opening Of The Unclaimed Baggage Museum
  • 4/12/2023
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
Oak Mountain State Park Re-purposing Demonstration Farm Into Dog Park And Event Space
  • 4/12/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Trouble With Building Sandcastles
Bob Tamasy: The Trouble With Building Sandcastles
  • 4/20/2023
Dr. Charles Stanley Dies At 90
Dr. Charles Stanley Dies At 90
  • 4/18/2023
New United Missionary Baptist To Host Solid Rock Tour: Imani Milele Choir On April 29
  • 4/19/2023
Obituaries
Lorraine Ruth Graves
Lorraine Ruth Graves
  • 4/20/2023
Jonathan Graham Fairchild
Jonathan Graham Fairchild
  • 4/20/2023
Charles L. Worley
Charles L. Worley
  • 4/19/2023
Area Obituaries
Patterson, Mary Jo Snyder (LaFayette)
Patterson, Mary Jo Snyder (LaFayette)
  • 4/20/2023
Blackwell, Jeremy (Cleveland)
Blackwell, Jeremy (Cleveland)
  • 4/19/2023
Smith, Donald Christopher (Cleveland)
Smith, Donald Christopher (Cleveland)
  • 4/19/2023