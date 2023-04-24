2 Shot On Peeples Street On Sunday Evening

Two men were shot Sunday evening on Peeples Street.

Chattanooga Police located a man suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Several hours later, another man showed up at a local hospital stating he was a second victim in the shooting. He is listed in stable condition.

Police are working to determine the details of the shooting.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.