Firefighters Extinguish Electrical Fire At Diamonds & Lace Thursday Morning

A fire at Diamonds & Lace Thursday morning was electrical in nature and tackled by Chattanooga firefighters.The call came out at 9:50 a.m. Thursday to 115 Honest St. Ladder 13, Squad 13, Engine 15, Quint 21, Quint 6, Quint 8, Squad 7, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 Red Shift responded to the reported commercial fire.Ladder 13 arrived on scene with visible fire and smoke on the exterior of the front of the structure. Captain Carpenter established command and initiated an offensive fire attack.Squad 13 assisted with fire attack and a primary search of the building. All parties were found to be out of the structure upon CFD’s arrival.The fire was extinguished within minutes. There were no injuries.