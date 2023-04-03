Latest Headlines

Credit Union Customer Deposits Fraudulent $25,000 Check - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Monday, April 3, 2023

The Collegedale Credit Union reported that a customer had deposited a fraudulent check for $25,000 into their account.

A distress alarm was activated at a home in the Robinson Farm neighborhood. No one was home but the dogs.

A concerned citizen reported that a juvenile was riding their bike in the middle of the road in the 10000 block of Apison Pike. No one was located.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Walker County Jail to the Collegedale Police Department where they were booked on a felony theft warrant before being released on bond.

A Chattanooga bonding company surrendered a Collegedale fugitive who had a bond revocation warrant from an original driving on a suspended license charge.

A suspect from a hit an run crash that had been reported last week was located at a home in the 6800 block of Flagstone Drive, outside of Collegedale, and charged with leaving the scene.

An officer responded to a home in the 5600 block of Jonquil Lane for an unruly juvenile.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on bond revocation warrants from original drugs and weapons charges.

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive who had failure to appear warrants from on original driving on a revoked license charge. They transported them to the county jail.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver’s arrest for possession of a stolen license plate and possession of methamphetamines. A passenger was also charged with being in possession of illegal narcotics.

A night shift officer doing routine neighborhood checks located a vehicle in the 10700 block of Bean Drive with its doors open and items scattered around. Contact was made with the owner who advised that everything was ok.

While conducting a routine neighborhood check in the Wellesley neighborhood an open door was found at an empty house. The building was checked and everything found to be ok. The wind was believed to have pushed the door open. 

An officer assisted a broken down motorist in the 9700 block of Lee Highway.

A concerned citizen spoke with an officer at the police department about their worry regarding a family member buying a handgun. The family member had no diagnosed mental illness, has a valid license, a job, and has never made a threat to harm themself or others.

Officers assisted a parent in the Walmart parking lot who had accidentally locked their baby in the car.

A tree branch fell and busted out the back windshield of a vehicle in the 4800 block of Sunkist Terrace.

Police assisted fire department personnel with a smoke alarm at the Men’s dormitory on the campus of Southern Adventist University. The alarm had been caused by food left on a stove.

A tree was reported down across the roadway in the 5100 block of Bess Moore Road. Public Works was called to the scene to remove the tree.

An officer was called back to the 5100 block of Bess Moore Road for a suspicious person wearing an orange shirt and a ball cap sitting in a red truck. It was found to be Public Works waiting for EPB to arrive and take care of the wires that were in the downed tree.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a revoked license and having the wrong license plate on the vehicle.

Life Care Centers of Collegedale reported that a vehicle had been abandoned on their lot.

A concerned citizen requested police to check the well-being of a Pizza Hut employee who had an outburst inside the store by screaming and cussing and throwing items. Contact was made with the employee who advised they simply had dropped a pan and was frustrated with their new computer system. Everything checked out ok.

A vehicle struck a coyote in the 10200 block of Scenic View Drive.

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway led to an occupant’s arrest on outstanding warrants from Bradley and Van Buren counties. The fugitive was transported to the jail.

A traffic stop in the 5100 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI and possession of illegal narcotics.

Officers responded to a mental health crisis in the Grindstone Estates neighborhood. The individual was transported to a Chattanooga facility for evaluation and treatment. 

A Collegedale fugitive booked on a failure to appear warrant after not showing up to court on a traffic ticket.

Management at Burger King reported that counterfeit money had been found in their register.

An unknown 9-1-1 call came in from around the 9300 block of Apison Pike. The area was checked but no signs of distress were found.

An anonymous caller reported that a fire department vehicle was blocking traffic in the area of Sunburst Court and Edgmon Road. The parked vehicle was checked. It wasn’t blocking traffic.

A traffic stop in the 5000 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver being arrested for second offense DUI, refusal of implied consent, driving on a revoked license, possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia, and falsification of a drug test. The driver was also found to be a wanted felon out of Loudon County for previous drug and assault charges. A passenger was also arrested for possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Officers responded to the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex for a noise complaint involving loud music. Contact was made with the source of the music and they agreed to turn it down.

An alarm was activated at Crank’s Sports Trading Gallery, located in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. Everything checked out ok.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 5600 block of Tucker Road. Nothing was located.


