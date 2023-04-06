Chattanooga Police Investigating Shots Fired On Market Street Thursday Afternoon

Chattanooga Police responded to shots fired in the 1900 block of Market Street at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday.
Police were alerted to shots fired near a local convenience store. No one was shot or injured.
Police are actively working the scene to determine the circumstances of the incident. Two people have been detained and the investigation is ongoing.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with any information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).
You can remain anonymous. No amount of information is too small or insignificant.