Lisa Hargiss, Ronda Foderingham, Anne Ragland, Leslie OHare Win Dear Evan Hansen Tickets

Lisa Hargiss, Ronda Foderingham, Anne Ragland and Leslie OHare have won two tickets each to opening night of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.

The production of Dear Evan Hansen will be at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium May 23-28.

The winner of six Tony Awards, the Grammy Award and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. Dear Evan Hansen has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere.

It features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony, Olivier and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

Opening night is Tuesday, May 23, at 7:30 p.m.

Additional shows will be on Wednesday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m., Friday, May 26, at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 27, at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 28, at 1:30 and 7 p.m.

