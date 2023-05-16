Father Whose Son Was Raped By Family Friend "Angry To No End" That He Escapes Jail

The father of a boy who was raped when he was 15 by a family friend said he is "angry to no end" that 29-year-old Jeffrey Tyler Collins did not get jail time.

The father said at a sentencing hearing on Tuesday afternoon, "This predator should get the ultimate penalty. I think it should be mandatory jail time."

The father said he would not allow the boy to testify at the hearing, saying, "He's gone through enough."

Andrew Basler of the District Attorney's Office said an assessment from the probation department said Collins was not likely to re-offend. He said if he does get into new trouble that he would be made to serve his time in prison.

The prosecutor said discussing the proposed settlement with the victim's family "was extremely difficult."

Criminal Court Judge Amanda Dunn said prison time was "out of my purview" since she agreed earlier to the settlement of the case that did not involve time behind bars.

She set a maximum four-year suspended sentence for aggravated statutory rape and placed Collins under active probation supervision. He will be on the Sex Offender Registry for the next 10 years.

Judge Dunn said Collins is now living in Florida with his husband and is holding down two jobs.

It was testified that Collins met the youth when they worked together. The boy was staying at the time with an aunt. Collins was allowed to stay over at their house a night or two, it was stated.

Family members said after the incident that the boy began acting out and his grades plummeted. He threatened to harm himself as well as kill a family member. It was testified that he currently is doing better.

A tearful Collins said, "I sincerely apologize for all the heartache I caused. I just want the family to know how truly sorry I am. If I could do anything in the world to take it back, I would. But I know I can't."

He said of the offense, "I'm not that kind of person."