Boy Scout Road Shut Down Then Reopened After Unknown Substance Found On Railroad Track

Boy Scout Road in Hixson was shut down on Wednesday from Echo Glen Drive to Sandswitch Road.

Sandswitch was blocked at the railroad due to a reported powder on the railroad tracks. CFD hazmat teams were on the scene working to determine the product.

The substance has been confirmed as a non-hazardous powder.

Chattanooga firefighters thoroughly sprayed the railroad crossings, roadway and tracks with water to remove it.

Boy Scout Road was reopened for traffic and rail traffic resumed.

It is believed the powder came from a passing rail car.

A passerby came across the tracks at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, spotted the substance and called 911.