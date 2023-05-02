Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE
2442 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
3933 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE
2616 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
4917 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DENNIS, ANDREW PAUL
1914 WALDENS EDGE WA SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
8220 MIDDLEVALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
EDWARDS, DEJOHN
4525 TUMPLEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVANS, DEONTE COSEY
405 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042125
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FAIRBANKS, ZANE I
5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FIEGI, JOHN HENRY
4705 MARY HALL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
927 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 373793965
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY
FRANKLIN, TERRENCE TERRILL
3201 IDLEWOLD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
4137 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAMPTON, NOAH LEE
603 PHILLIPS AVE JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERNANDEZ DOLORES, FRANCISCO J
12819 SUMMER CITY ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW
8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771712
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (XANAX)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW
7333 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
JACKSON, KEELAN M
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
JACKSON, SHAKEYAH
23300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
LE, TYLER V
4611 PLAZA HILLS LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOVELADY, GARRY LEE
3243 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
LUTTRELL, BRIAN LAMAR
439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENRALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL,MANUFACTURING)
MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR
1058 CROSS STREET DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL
9133 YVONNE LN HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYES, WHITNEY AMANDA
570 CAROLINE CHAPEL ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
240 SOUTH MOSS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NORTH, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS
2541 RAILROAD AVE HEPHZIBAH, 30815
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA
3515 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICCIRILLO, JOSEPH ANTHONY
2008 EAST 23TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON
1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114683
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RENE, RONIT
826 NORTH FORMOSA AVENUE LOS ANGELS, 90046
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBINSON, ROY VINCENT
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RUBI, SHAWN
51 SUTTON AVE HOMLESS ROSSVILLE, 307418716
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUTLEDGE, DANNY GRADY
1438 VANCE RD APT C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SALES, FREEMAN A
2306 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER PASSING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SANDERFUR, DEADRA MICHELLE
1605 RONALD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SMITH, ADARIUS MONTEZ
KNOXVILLE, 379173703
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SMITH, DYLAN SETH
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE
176 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TATE, ERIC EUGENE
2220 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS
TINKER, JONATHAN CODY
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TOWNSEND, KURSTON DARON
1912 BELWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WATKINS, CHADWICK CLYDE
5306 MANDARIN CIR HIXSON, 373436800
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
WATKINS, GEORGE ALBERT
5314 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR
WIGGINS, KERRY JAY
1717 MAPLE PLACE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILEY, ANGELA DENISE
3107 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, JOSEPH DAVID
1156 GREEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODHALL, LISA MICHELLE
2627 COUNTY RD 101/ HOME LESS CHATTANOOGA, 37101
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRINKLE, CHRISTIE LEE
1128 RADMOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YODER, STEPHANIE
133 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, KERRIGAN GABRIELL
3905 DUKE RESERVE CIRLE PEACHTREE CORNER,
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
