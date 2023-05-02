Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE 
2442 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BOWMAN, CARSON MAX 
3933 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE 
2616 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE 
4917 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

DENNIS, ANDREW PAUL 
1914 WALDENS EDGE WA SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION

DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS 
8220 MIDDLEVALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

EDWARDS, DEJOHN 
4525 TUMPLEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EPPS, LEONTA DEMON 
2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

EVANS, DEONTE COSEY 
405 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042125 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FAIRBANKS, ZANE I 
5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FIEGI, JOHN HENRY 
4705 MARY HALL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER 
927 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 373793965 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FORGERY

FRANKLIN, TERRENCE TERRILL 
3201 IDLEWOLD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
4137 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

HAMPTON, NOAH LEE 
603 PHILLIPS AVE JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE 
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HERNANDEZ DOLORES, FRANCISCO J 
12819 SUMMER CITY ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW 
8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771712 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (XANAX)
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW 
7333 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

JACKSON, KEELAN M 
2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

JACKSON, SHAKEYAH 
23300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY 
727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

LE, TYLER V 
4611 PLAZA HILLS LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOVELADY, GARRY LEE 
3243 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

LUTTRELL, BRIAN LAMAR 
439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENRALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL,MANUFACTURING)

MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR 
1058 CROSS STREET DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL 
9133 YVONNE LN HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MAYES, WHITNEY AMANDA 
570 CAROLINE CHAPEL ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MCNABB, JARED ALLEN 
240 SOUTH MOSS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NORTH, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS 
2541 RAILROAD AVE HEPHZIBAH, 30815 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA 
3515 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PICCIRILLO, JOSEPH ANTHONY 
2008 EAST 23TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON 
1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 373114683 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RENE, RONIT 
826 NORTH FORMOSA AVENUE LOS ANGELS, 90046 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ROBINSON, ROY VINCENT 
1108 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL 
7019 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 373419207 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RUBI, SHAWN 
51 SUTTON AVE HOMLESS ROSSVILLE, 307418716 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RUTLEDGE, DANNY GRADY 
1438 VANCE RD APT C3 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SALES, FREEMAN A 
2306 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER PASSING
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SANDERFUR, DEADRA MICHELLE 
1605 RONALD AVE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

SMITH, ADARIUS MONTEZ 
KNOXVILLE, 379173703 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
SPEEDING
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

SMITH, DYLAN SETH 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE 
176 VERO BEACH AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TATE, ERIC EUGENE 
2220 BEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
BOATING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BOATING RULES AND REGULATIONS

TINKER, JONATHAN CODY 
513 RACCOON TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374191435 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TOWNSEND, KURSTON DARON 
1912 BELWOOD DRIVE HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WATKINS, CHADWICK CLYDE 
5306 MANDARIN CIR HIXSON, 373436800 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

WATKINS, GEORGE ALBERT 
5314 DUPONT STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE 
1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
EVADING ARREST
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WIGGINS, KERRY JAY 
1717 MAPLE PLACE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

WILEY, ANGELA DENISE 
3107 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILLIAMS, JOSEPH DAVID 
1156 GREEN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WOODHALL, LISA MICHELLE 
2627 COUNTY RD 101/ HOME LESS CHATTANOOGA, 37101 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WRINKLE, CHRISTIE LEE 
1128 RADMOORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

YODER, STEPHANIE 
133 GRAVES RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

YOUNG, KERRIGAN GABRIELL 
3905 DUKE RESERVE CIRLE PEACHTREE CORNER, 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:
BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/08/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BOWMAN, CARSON MAX
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/15/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 08/15/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
CHEAVES, EMMA MARISSA
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 09/25/1997
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
CLAXTON, THOMAS BEDFORD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/03/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 07/26/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
DENNIS, ANDREW PAUL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 06/22/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION
DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 01/04/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
EDWARDS, DEJOHN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/01/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EPPS, LEONTA DEMON
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/10/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVANS, DEONTE COSEY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/09/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
FAIRBANKS, ZANE I
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 06/13/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FIEGI, JOHN HENRY
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/06/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 04/30/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FORGERY
FRANKLIN, TERRENCE TERRILL
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/23/1989
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/16/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
HAMPTON, NOAH LEE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 04/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 02/08/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HERNANDEZ DOLORES, FRANCISCO J
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/26/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HUDSON, JAYLON DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 11/17/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 01/11/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (XANAX)
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 06/29/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
JACKSON, KEELAN M
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 11/24/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
JACKSON, SHAKEYAH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/24/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
JOHNSON, DASIAH DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/19/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FIRST DEGREE MURDER
JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/12/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
KELLEY, TIMOTHY WADE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 10/19/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LE, TYLER V
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 06/12/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOVELADY, GARRY LEE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 07/17/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/15/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAYES, WHITNEY AMANDA
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCNABB, JARED ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 01/21/1982
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ODOM-JACKSON, JENNIFER YACHA
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 11/11/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PICCIRILLO, JOSEPH ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/03/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
RELIFORD, DESMOND RAMON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 12/05/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
RENE, RONIT
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 01/30/1966
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL LITTERING
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ROBINSON, ROY VINCENT
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 06/01/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ROBINSON, TEVIN JARELL
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 11/20/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RUBI, SHAWN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/29/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RUTLEDGE, DANNY GRADY
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/03/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SALES, FREEMAN A
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 02/28/1959
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • IMPROPER PASSING
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SANDERFUR, DEADRA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 01/08/1969
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
SCHOATE, JASON STEVEN
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 02/11/1977
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, ADARIUS MONTEZ
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 11/11/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • SPEEDING
  • REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
  • SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
SMITH, DYLAN SETH
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 10/12/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SWAFFORD, MARY FRANCES
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 11/11/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
TINKER, JONATHAN CODY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • BURGLARY
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TOWNSEND, KURSTON DARON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 02/19/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
VARNER, JOSHUA EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/29/1995
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
WATKINS, GEORGE ALBERT
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 11/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELCHANCE, STACEY DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/25/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • EVADING ARREST
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WIGGINS, KERRY JAY
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 01/26/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
WILEY, ANGELA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 02/21/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILLIAMS, JOSEPH DAVID
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 08/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WOODHALL, LISA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 03/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WRINKLE, CHRISTIE LEE
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/21/1986
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
YODER, STEPHANIE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 03/10/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
YOUNG, KERRIGAN GABRIELL
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 05/17/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/01/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT





Latest Headlines
3 Minors Charged With Possession Of Alcohol - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 5/2/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/2/2023
Police Blotter: Woman's Check To EPB Forged To A Man For $5,500; Trio Works Together To Steal From Champs
  • Breaking News
  • 5/2/2023
Paul Payne: Long-Suffering Vols Fans Finally Rewarded For Their Patience
  • Sports
  • 5/2/2023
East Ridge Scores Fast And Quick To Down Polk Co. Soccer
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/2/2023
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Monday, May 1st
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/1/2023
Breaking News
3 Minors Charged With Possession Of Alcohol - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/2/2023

A traffic stop in the 10600 block of Lee Highway resulted in the driver’s arrest for felony possession of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol, and underage driving while impaired. Two other ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/2/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE 2442 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT ... more

Police Blotter: Woman's Check To EPB Forged To A Man For $5,500; Trio Works Together To Steal From Champs
  • 5/2/2023

A woman on Morris Hill Road told police she had written a check to the EPB and mailed it through the post office blue box for $1,109.88. She said someone forged the check to pay out $5,500 and ... more

Breaking News
Man Shot On Walden Avenue Monday Afternoon
  • 5/1/2023
Hammond Joins Group Filing Suit Seeking "Manifesto" Of Covenant School Shooter
  • 5/1/2023
Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds Is New State Education Commissioner
  • 5/1/2023
UTC Announces Launch Of Research Institute
UTC Announces Launch Of Research Institute
  • 5/1/2023
GBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Dalton
  • 5/1/2023
Opinion
Rep. Hazelwood: The Tennessee House Put Crime Victims First By Passing Marsy’s Law
  • 5/1/2023
Happy May Day
  • 5/1/2023
Flagrant Disregard For Judge's Order
  • 4/30/2023
Give Homeowners A Choice
  • 4/29/2023
It's Time To Legalize Drugs - And Response (2)
It's Time To Legalize Drugs - And Response (2)
  • 4/29/2023
Sports
Paul Payne: Long-Suffering Vols Fans Finally Rewarded For Their Patience
  • 5/2/2023
Jack McKenna Junior Golf Event Continues Namesake’s Legacy
  • 4/29/2023
Randy Smith: Ball Field Etiquette
Randy Smith: Ball Field Etiquette
  • 5/1/2023
UTC Mocs Announce Summer Basketball Dates
  • 5/1/2023
Cleveland State Softball Wins Two In Regular Season Finale
  • 4/30/2023
Happenings
Life With Ferris: Gorgeous Options At Bud Floral + Home
Life With Ferris: Gorgeous Options At Bud Floral + Home
  • 5/1/2023
Cleanup Day Held At Historic Red Bank Cemetery
  • 4/29/2023
Jerry Summers: Top Cop And Author
Jerry Summers: Top Cop And Author
  • 5/1/2023
Collegedale Police Invest In Chaplain Program
Collegedale Police Invest In Chaplain Program
  • 5/1/2023
Scenic City Clay Arts Appoints New Executive Director
Scenic City Clay Arts Appoints New Executive Director
  • 5/1/2023
Entertainment
Music Venue ‘The Signal’ Moves To Chattanooga Choo-Choo
  • 5/1/2023
Cirque De La Symphonie Is Saturday At Memorial
  • 5/1/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
Best Of Grizzard - Mother's Day - 2023
  • 5/2/2023
New Documentary Explores Immigrants' Journey Of Longing, Loss, Grief And Hope
  • 5/1/2023
New Podcast Offers Inside Look At The Road To Nightfall Concert Series
  • 5/1/2023
Opinion
Rep. Hazelwood: The Tennessee House Put Crime Victims First By Passing Marsy’s Law
  • 5/1/2023
Happy May Day
  • 5/1/2023
Flagrant Disregard For Judge's Order
  • 4/30/2023
Dining
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Five Star Food Service Moves Headquarters Downtown
  • 4/18/2023
Business
New And Used Vehicle Sales Drop In April
  • 5/1/2023
US Auto Sales Closes 30 Dealerships, Including One In Chattanooga
  • 4/29/2023
New Hamilton County Business Licenses
  • 5/1/2023
Real Estate
Home Builders Association Of Greater Chattanooga Awards RP Homes The 2023 BRIC Award-Excellence In Building
Home Builders Association Of Greater Chattanooga Awards RP Homes The 2023 BRIC Award-Excellence In Building
  • 5/1/2023
New "Good Neighbor Market" Calls For Vendors
  • 5/1/2023
Steven Sharpe: Homeownership And Building Wealth
Steven Sharpe: Homeownership And Building Wealth
  • 4/28/2023
Student Scene
GPS Seniors Inducted Into Cum Laude
GPS Seniors Inducted Into Cum Laude
  • 5/1/2023
CSCC Announces HVAC Bootcamp Graduation
CSCC Announces HVAC Bootcamp Graduation
  • 4/28/2023
Poynter Wins Lee University’s F.J. Lee Award
Poynter Wins Lee University’s F.J. Lee Award
  • 4/27/2023
Living Well
Volunteers In Medicine Chattanooga Charitable Clinic Celebrates 18 Years
Volunteers In Medicine Chattanooga Charitable Clinic Celebrates 18 Years
  • 4/28/2023
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
Community Options Direct Support Professional Honored By National Organization
  • 4/27/2023
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
Governor Lee Signs Forever Homes Act Into Law
  • 4/25/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
TDEC, Nature Conservancy Open Dry Creek Falls Trail
  • 4/27/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
White Oak Mountain Ranger: April Is New Green
  • 4/26/2023
West Tennessee Man To Serve 2 Years For Illegal Take Of A Bald Eagle
  • 4/26/2023
Travel
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Tennesseans Invited To Donate In State Parks Competition
  • 4/18/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Does A Life Worth Living Require?
Bob Tamasy: What Does A Life Worth Living Require?
  • 5/1/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/26/2023
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
Holston United Methodists Finalize Departure Of 264 Congregations, Including Several Locally
  • 4/22/2023
Obituaries
Lorine Virginia Hughes
Lorine Virginia Hughes
  • 5/1/2023
Raymond Wilber Howard
Raymond Wilber Howard
  • 5/1/2023
Kevin Lee Yarbrough
Kevin Lee Yarbrough
  • 5/1/2023
Area Obituaries
Hinds, Jean H. (Spring City)
  • 4/30/2023
Injeski, Walter William (Dayton)
Injeski, Walter William (Dayton)
  • 4/29/2023
Hannah, Junior Glenn (Polk County)
Hannah, Junior Glenn (Polk County)
  • 4/29/2023