Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETT, BRITTANY LOUISE

2442 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BOWMAN, CARSON MAX

3933 PATTENTOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADLEY, STEVEN ANDRE

2616 E 20TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



COLVIN, QUANTEARRA LASHAE

4917 JEFFERY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



DENNIS, ANDREW PAUL

1914 WALDENS EDGE WA SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION



DOBBS, JAMES DENNIS

8220 MIDDLEVALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



EDWARDS, DEJOHN

4525 TUMPLEN LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EPPS, LEONTA DEMON

2808 MORGAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



EVANS, DEONTE COSEY

405 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042125

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



FAIRBANKS, ZANE I

5401 MULBERRY ST OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FIEGI, JOHN HENRY

4705 MARY HALL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FORSHEE, DAVID CHRISTOPHER

927 BURNETT RD SODDY DAISY, 373793965

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FORGERY



FRANKLIN, TERRENCE TERRILL

3201 IDLEWOLD DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GORE, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

4137 AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HAMPTON, NOAH LEE

603 PHILLIPS AVE JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HENDRICKS, RICKY LEE

1063 EAST VIEW CIRCLE GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HERNANDEZ DOLORES, FRANCISCO J

12819 SUMMER CITY ROAD SPRING CITY, 37381

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW

8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771712

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV (XANAX)

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



INGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW

7333 STERLING ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)



JACKSON, KEELAN M

2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT



JACKSON, SHAKEYAH

23300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



JOHNSON, DONALD ANTHONY

727 E 11TH ST HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



LE, TYLER V

4611 PLAZA HILLS LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOVELADY, GARRY LEE

3243 CONNER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 30741

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



LUTTRELL, BRIAN LAMAR

439 SEVIER STREET HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENRALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,DEL,MANUFACTURING)



MARTIN, RICKY JUNIOR

1058 CROSS STREET DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MASSENGALE, PETE EZEKIEL

9133 YVONNE LN HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MAYES, WHITNEY AMANDA

570 CAROLINE CHAPEL ROAD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



MCNABB, JARED ALLEN

240 SOUTH MOSS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NORTH, CHRISTOPHER THOMAS

2541 RAILROAD AVE HEPHZIBAH, 30815

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

