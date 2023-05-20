String Of Video Shows Gunman At Murder Scene, Route He Took To Pickup Point

A detective testified in a murder case that he was able to locate video showing the shooting, the route of the gunman to where he changed clothes, and to where he was picked up by the same driver who let him out.

Judge Lila Statom said detective Daryl Slaughter "did a phenomenal job" collecting the string of video from the city's extensive camera network that is connected to the Chattanooga Police Department's Real Time Intelligence Center.

The judge set a $1.1 million bond for 31-year-old Jamal Adams in the Feb. 1 slaying of Matthew "Cecil" Overby at 4310 6th Ave. The victim was shot multiple times and was dead at the scene.

Det. Slaughter said Overby, a LaFayette, Ga., resident who was the father of six children, was concerned that Adams was going to retaliate against him involving a case in East Ridge. Adams was charged with aggravated assault in that case in which Overby was the victim.

The detective said that day Overby was getting help with a transmission problem on his pickup truck. Another man was under the vehicle adjusting the transmission, while Overby was in the driver's seat. The detective said a homeless couple was standing in front of the truck.

He said Adams was the front seat passenger in an Enterprise rental car being driven by a woman. Another woman was in the back seat.

The detective said video was captured that showed the rental car drive by the Overby truck, then Adams is let out nearby. He was wearing all black, including a black hoodie and a black face mask.

He is seen walking through a wooded area back to the pickup truck. He walked up while holding a gun. He said something to the victim, then began firing.

Video was played in court showing the gunman afterward go behind a house on Seventh Street and take off the black hoodie and face mask. He still kept on the fanny pack that was seen in prior videos. He then walked to the Sunset Market, where he was picked up by the female. That was also on video.

Det. Slaughter said he later found the hoodie and mask under the back porch of the house.

The police camera system also captured the tag on the Enterprise car. It was traced to a female acquaintance of Adams. It was found that she rented the car while her own vehicle was in the shop getting repaired.

The detective said the woman was questioned after he had the shop call her and tell her that her vehicle was ready for pickup.

The woman who was in the back seat of the car has been located and interviewed, it was stated.

Adams was arrested two days later at an Econo Lodge in Georgia where he was staying with another female. He was still wearing the same fanny pack at the time of his arrest.

Det. Slaughter said the gun was also located at the motel. He said testing showed that it matched the shell casings at the scene and further tests showed it was the gun used in the Overby killing.