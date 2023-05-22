County Schools Say 77% Of 3rd Graders Eligible For Promotion To 4th Grade

More than three-fourths of Hamilton County Schools third graders are eligible for promotion to the fourth grade with no additional interventions following the release of raw TCAP data from the Tennessee Department of Education, county school officials said.

Starting with the 2022-23 school year, the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act requires any third-grade student who is not proficient in the literacy portion of the TCAP to repeat the third grade or receive additional instruction in literacy to be promoted to the fourth grade.

“Hamilton County Schools has been preparing for this day for nearly a year,” said HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson. “In November, we began communicating with third-grade families about the requirements for promotion to the fourth grade. We have also worked to put strategies and resources in place to make sure every student has a pathway for promotion under the law.

"Early literacy is a foundation for student success, and we are committed to seeing every student learn. In addition to classroom instruction, proven programs like Summer Reach and intensive literacy tutoring will provide the supports necessary to make sure this year’s third-grade class is eligible and ready to move to fourth grade.”