Police Blotter: Man Gives Con $4,000 In Money Card And Access To His Bank Account; Woman Thinks Dumpster Is Car With Suspects Staring At Her

A man on Hansley Drive told police he received a phone call and the person on the line said their name was Alden F. Abbot, an agent with the FTC. The man on the phone convinced the man to go to his bank, take out $4,000, and then go to Walmart and purchase money cards. The man provided the man on the phone with the information from those money cards. The man said he also gave the man bank account and Social Security number information. The man said he has already changed his back accounts and put a red flag on his social. Police made a fraud investigator aware of the situation.

* * *

Police placed an abandoned auto sticker on a wrecked vehicle on Wiehl Street. The vehicle was heavily damaged and didn’t look drivable. Police spoke with community members in the area who said the vehicle had been there for roughly a month or more.

* * *

A manager at Dollar General at 3210 Wilcox Blvd. told police an employee was making threats. The manager said the employee arrived at the Dollar General for work, and she informed her she was not needed at work for the day because of an incident that happened earlier that week. The employee then threatened the manager, saying she would put her hands on her. A customer offered the employee a ride home and she accepted. The manager said if the employee returns, she will call the police.

* * *

A woman on East Avenue told police people working on the house next to hers were using her electricity. When police arrived, they saw an air compressor plugged in at the woman’s house and running next door. Police spoke to a man who said he was doing construction on the house and his boss told him that he could use the electricity next door. The man said his boss had an agreement with the owner where they could use the electricity for construction and the boss would pay the owner $50-$100 a month. The officer asked the man to unplug the air compressor from next door to settle the conflict, to which he did. The officer then spoke to the complainant, who said she is the owner of her house and she didn’t have an agreement with the boss for the use of the electricity. The officer attempted to contact the boss multiple times over the phone but he didn’t answer. Police informed the man he couldn’t use the woman’s electricity any more, to which he agreed. The woman said she didn't want to press charges against them but, if her electricity bill is much higher than usual, she will call back in to police in order to file a report.

* * *

Police found a stolen rental bike from Outdoor Chattanooga in the backyard of a condemned, unoccupied structure on Fagan Street. Two motorcycles that had been stripped but were not stolen where also found. The rear fence is open to a dirt lot behind the property. On that lot, the officer found two license plates, one Tennessee tag and a temporary tag. Both tags will be turned in to CPD Property.

* * *

A woman on Tunnel Boulevard told police her ex was making a scene. Police spoke with the man and he said he was at the location to drop off mail. The man delivered the mail and then left.

* * *

Security at Chatt Inn at 2000 E. 23rd St. told police there was an active disorder behind the building. They said one of the people involved was holding a stick with nails. When police arrived, they spoke with the people involved, who were actively yelling at each other. An officer instructed the man holding the stick to drop it and he complied. The officer attempted to speak with the man security claimed was the victim. The man said he was threatened at a different location and followed the other people to this location. He was being uncooperative and didn’t want to speak with the officers and left. The others involved in the disorder also left while the officer was speaking with the security guards. The security guards said the people were yelling and threatening each other.

* * *

A man on Wilcox Boulevard had his emergency button triggered accidentally. Medic 6 and Engine 15 responded and forced entry. The officer arrived and the man awakened and said he and his wife are fine, and this was the second time this has happened.

* * *

A woman on W. 37th Street told police her vehicle was broken into at some point during the night. She said the driver’s side window was broken and would cost between $200-$300 to repair. She didn’t hear any noise of glass breaking during the night. She said nothing was stolen and all of her belongings seemed to still be there. Police tried to find fingerprints on the vehicle but noticed the vehicle was covered in undisturbed pollen and were unable to locate any fingerprints to take for evidence. She said she was going to have her vehicle towed to a Mazda dealership to have her window repaired.

* * *

Two women on E. 3rd Street told police they saw multiple individuals attempting to get into their Chevy Traverse. They saw at least four possible males get into a black sedan and circle the parking lot, staring at them. They said the suspects were in the parking lot on the south side of the address. While an officer gathered their information, multiple other officers in the area patrolled the suspected parking lot and were unable to find any vehicles. Officers did however locate a large dumpster with reflectors on the front. One of the women pointed the dumpster out, saying she believing this to be the suspect’s vehicle. Officers told her it was in fact a dumpster. Police were unable to find any signs of forced entry on their car.