Police Blotter: Woman Is Scammed Out Of $45,000 For “Failure To Appear" Charges; Mall Thief Steals $2,500 Worth Of Levi Jeans

A woman on Battery Place told police she received a call from a number linked to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. She said the caller identified as "Officer Scott Hughes” and told her charges for failure to appear were pending. She requested to speak with a supervisor. She then spoke with another individual who identified as “Lt. Douglas Wilson”. That person said she was under a gag order to remain quiet about the circumstance and instructed her to get $7,500 in vouchers (Money Pack) and mail it to the Department of Treasury without postage.

Police were told there was a black male sleeping by the entrance of Kleen-A-Matic at 5211 Hixson Pike. Police arrived and found the man sleeping. They woke him up and told him he would have to leave. The complainant asked for the man to be trespassed. Police explained to the man that he was trespassed and no longer able to come back onto the property. He expressed his understanding and left.

An employee of Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police she needed a man to leave the property. The man had been notified verbally to leave the day before. The man argued he needed to be evicted and had to have written notification. After much discussion, the man agreed to gather his belongings and leave.

An employee for the Chattanooga Gas Company told police he needed to shut off the gas to a property on Duncan Avenue for a safety inspection. The owner of the property was not wanting the gas company to turn off the gas delivered to the house. She was worried about the age of her furnace and shutting the gas off may impact it due to its age. An officer explained to the woman that the gas company had an obligation to safely deliver gas to the residence, so she let the gas company into her property to turn off the gas.

Police responded to a disorder on N. Orchard Knob where a man said he had been in a verbal altercation but everything was settled down. He said he pays rent at the location, but was being asked to leave by another man. He said the argument was "nothing" and he just needed to smoke a cigarette. Police then spoke with a third man, who said he was the one in the verbal altercation with the man but they were no longer arguing. He said the man was "his dawg" and they figured everything out. The officer then spoke with the complainant, who said the two men had been arguing so he called police. Everyone agreed that it was settled down and police were no longer needed.

A woman on Cherryton Drive told police she received a text from her bank about an attempted purchase from "Digital to the Edge" for $56. Then she received a call from a man in Texas. The man stated that he was with law enforcement and that she had a warrant for her arrest. The woman said she later ended the call after they stated her personal information to her, including her correct Social Security number. The woman has canceled her debit card and will be reporting her social as comprised to other agencies.

A woman on Brandywine Lane called police because she is going out of town and she doesn’t want her mother, who lives with her, to stay in the home while she is gone. The woman purchased a hotel room for her mother to stay in while she is gone. The mother has lived with her since November, but doesn’t contribute to rent, bills, or any expenses in the home. Her mother is staying temporarily until other arrangements can be made for her living situation. Officers were eventually able to convince her mother to leave the residence. The woman said she would give her mother a ride to the hotel.

A man on Georgia Avenue told police a black male hangs out near his back door and harasses women that live in the apartment complex. The man described the man as about 5'9"-5'11". He believes his is homeless.

A concerned citizen called to report a suspicious man traveling north on Old Hixson Pike and walking through people's yards. An officer spoke with the man who said he was just trying to avoid traffic. When asked if he was staying in the Hixson area, he said he stays everywhere, but doesn't frequent any one specific homeless camp. He's been staying with his girlfriend, whom officers are also familiar with. The man and woman have involved police before in their disputes. The man didn’t appear to be doing anything illegal while police were speaking with him. He continued north on Old Hixson Pike.

An employee at JC Penney at Hamilton Place Mall told police a black male snatched an entire rack of Levi jeans. Then he ran out of the business without paying for the merchandise. The suspect jumped into an SUV, possibly CR-V, and sped away. The total value was about $2,500.