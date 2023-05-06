Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Is Scammed Out Of $45,000 For “Failure To Appear" Charges; Mall Thief Steals $2,500 Worth Of Levi Jeans

  • Saturday, May 6, 2023

A woman on Battery Place told police she received a call from a number linked to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. She said the caller identified as "Officer Scott Hughes” and told her charges for failure to appear were pending. She requested to speak with a supervisor. She then spoke with another individual who identified as “Lt. Douglas Wilson”. That person said she was under a gag order to remain quiet about the circumstance and instructed her to get $7,500 in vouchers (Money Pack) and mail it to the Department of Treasury without postage.

She was instructed to place the money in a blue public mail bin and text him the bin number. Later she received a call from “Scott Hughes” instructing her to bring $7,500 in cash to a bonding firm on Patten Parkway where she made contact with a black male, 20s-30s, 5'6", wearing bright red shirt, khaki pants, mustache, short round afro, and slim. He identified himself as "Bonding Agent Smith". She then received a call from someone identifying as "Capt. Void" who had no caller ID. She was instructed that she had to stay on the phone which she complied for six hours. She was told the vouchers from the prior day did not "go through" and a judge was charging her with "Disregard Judges Order". She was instructed to drop off $20,000 in cash to another bonding firm on MLK where she met "Bonding Agent Smith" again. She was then later instructed to go to CVS and purchase $3,000 in Visa gift cards, place them in a manila envelope with receipts and mail them to the Department of Treasury via blue public mail bin with no postage. She was then told to get $7,000 in cash and drop it off at a bonding firm in Knoxville. Once there she made contact with a Hispanic male who appeared overweight, 5'9", khaki pants, khaki jacket, plaid shirt, khaki ivy cap, and a scraggly beard. She gave the money to this individual. After all this occurred, she was instructed to text her driver’s license and Social Security card to a number.

* * *

Police were told there was a black male sleeping by the entrance of Kleen-A-Matic at 5211 Hixson Pike. Police arrived and found the man sleeping. They woke him up and told him he would have to leave. The complainant asked for the man to be trespassed. Police explained to the man that he was trespassed and no longer able to come back onto the property. He expressed his understanding and left.

* * *

An employee of Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police she needed a man to leave the property. The man had been notified verbally to leave the day before. The man argued he needed to be evicted and had to have written notification. After much discussion, the man agreed to gather his belongings and leave.

* * *

An employee for the Chattanooga Gas Company told police he needed to shut off the gas to a property on Duncan Avenue for a safety inspection. The owner of the property was not wanting the gas company to turn off the gas delivered to the house. She was worried about the age of her furnace and shutting the gas off may impact it due to its age. An officer explained to the woman that the gas company had an obligation to safely deliver gas to the residence, so she let the gas company into her property to turn off the gas.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder on N. Orchard Knob where a man said he had been in a verbal altercation but everything was settled down. He said he pays rent at the location, but was being asked to leave by another man. He said the argument was "nothing" and he just needed to smoke a cigarette. Police then spoke with a third man, who said he was the one in the verbal altercation with the man but they were no longer arguing. He said the man was "his dawg" and they figured everything out. The officer then spoke with the complainant, who said the two men had been arguing so he called police. Everyone agreed that it was settled down and police were no longer needed.

* * *

A woman on Cherryton Drive told police she received a text from her bank about an attempted purchase from "Digital to the Edge" for $56. Then she received a call from a man in Texas. The man stated that he was with law enforcement and that she had a warrant for her arrest. The woman said she later ended the call after they stated her personal information to her, including her correct Social Security number. The woman has canceled her debit card and will be reporting her social as comprised to other agencies.

* * *

A woman on Brandywine Lane called police because she is going out of town and she doesn’t want her mother, who lives with her, to stay in the home while she is gone. The woman purchased a hotel room for her mother to stay in while she is gone. The mother has lived with her since November, but doesn’t contribute to rent, bills, or any expenses in the home. Her mother is staying temporarily until other arrangements can be made for her living situation. Officers were eventually able to convince her mother to leave the residence. The woman said she would give her mother a ride to the hotel.

* * *

A man on Georgia Avenue told police a black male hangs out near his back door and harasses women that live in the apartment complex. The man described the man as about 5'9"-5'11". He believes his is homeless.

* * *

A concerned citizen called to report a suspicious man traveling north on Old Hixson Pike and walking through people's yards. An officer spoke with the man who said he was just trying to avoid traffic. When asked if he was staying in the Hixson area, he said he stays everywhere, but doesn't frequent any one specific homeless camp. He's been staying with his girlfriend, whom officers are also familiar with. The man and woman have involved police before in their disputes. The man didn’t appear to be doing anything illegal while police were speaking with him. He continued north on Old Hixson Pike.

* * *

An employee at JC Penney at Hamilton Place Mall told police a black male snatched an entire rack of Levi jeans. Then he ran out of the business without paying for the merchandise. The suspect jumped into an SUV, possibly CR-V, and sped away. The total value was about $2,500.

Latest Headlines
Rhea Co. Stuns Lady Mustangs In 5-4A Softball Tourney, 3-2
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/6/2023
Large New Development In Red Bank Approved On 1st Reading Despite Concerns
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2023
Signal Mountain, Red Bank Stay Alive In 6-AAA
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/5/2023
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL ROUND-UP: Friday, May 5th
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/5/2023
Franks Leads Walker Valley Past McMinn Co., 5-3
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/5/2023
Breaking News
Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen
Win Set Of Tickets To Upcoming Broadway Play Tony Award Winning Dear Evan Hansen
  • 5/7/2023

Win two tickets to opening night of the Tony Award Winning Best Musical Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen. The production of Dear Evan Hansen will be at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Is Scammed Out Of $45,000 For “Failure To Appear" Charges; Mall Thief Steals $2,500 Worth Of Levi Jeans
  • 5/6/2023

A woman on Battery Place told police she received a call from a number linked to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. She said the caller identified as "Officer Scott Hughes” and told her charges ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/6/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge POSSESSION ... more

Breaking News
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 5/5/2023
Police Look For Witnesses From April 29 Hamilton Place Shooting
  • 5/5/2023
Chattanooga Hosts Largest Armed Forces Parade In City's History
Chattanooga Hosts Largest Armed Forces Parade In City's History
  • 5/5/2023
Biologists Investigate Dead Catfish On Chickamauga
Biologists Investigate Dead Catfish On Chickamauga
  • 5/5/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 5/5/2023
Opinion
1 Bad Apple On Station Street
  • 5/4/2023
County Schools Librarian Aims To Erase Motherhood On Mother’s Day - And Response (4)
  • 5/4/2023
Leaking Information - And Response
  • 5/5/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/5/2023
From Slavery To Ed Johnson To Emmitt Till To The 1994 Crime Bill To Saggy Pants To Tyree Nichols
  • 5/4/2023
Sports
Lookouts Bats Come Alive In 7-1 Win
  • 5/4/2023
UTC Golfers Earn At-Large Bid To NCAA Championships
  • 5/3/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Time To Appreciate Steph And LeBron At Least One More Time
  • 5/2/2023
Brainerd Alums Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
Brainerd Alums Gordon, Bowles Named To Baseball Hall Of Fame
  • 5/3/2023
Registration Open For 24th Annual Porky's Open
  • 5/3/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga Fire Department Is Hiring
  • 5/5/2023
Whitfield County Drug Court Celebrates 88th Graduation
Whitfield County Drug Court Celebrates 88th Graduation
  • 5/6/2023
Photos: Armed Forces Day Parade 2023
  • 5/6/2023
East Ridge Community Conversation Series Presents “Being Scam Aware” On Friday
  • 5/6/2023
Collegedale Police Invest In Lifesaving AED
Collegedale Police Invest In Lifesaving AED
  • 5/5/2023
Entertainment
Carolyn Dorfman Dance Performance Tells The Story Of The Holocaust
  • 5/5/2023
Chattanooga Boys Choir Spring Finale Concert Features All 5 Choirs, Langston Hughes Poetry And World Premiere
  • 5/5/2023
Dancing Dialogues Pairs Professional Dancers In Improvisation
  • 5/5/2023
The Velvet Chair Experience Features Karen Collins May 28
The Velvet Chair Experience Features Karen Collins May 28
  • 5/5/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Turnip Greens
Best Of Grizzard - Turnip Greens
  • 5/5/2023
Opinion
1 Bad Apple On Station Street
  • 5/4/2023
County Schools Librarian Aims To Erase Motherhood On Mother’s Day - And Response (4)
  • 5/4/2023
Leaking Information - And Response
  • 5/5/2023
Dining
Double Up Food Bucks Program Comes To Chattanooga
  • 5/2/2023
Great American Cookies Opens 2 New Locations In Chattanooga
  • 4/28/2023
Hixson Farmers Market Opens Season May 6
  • 4/27/2023
Business
Nordstrom Rack To Open At The Terrace At Hamilton Place
  • 5/5/2023
Church On Main Is Now The Historic
Church On Main Is Now The Historic
  • 5/4/2023
Tennessee Supreme Court Extends Favorable Termination Standard To Claims Of Malicious Prosecution Where Underlying Proceeding Was Criminal
  • 5/5/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/4/2023
The Edge Apartments By UTC Sell For $6,575,000
The Edge Apartments By UTC Sell For $6,575,000
  • 5/4/2023
Steven Sharpe: Changing Mortgage Rates And A Stabilizing Housing Market
  • 5/5/2023
Student Scene
New, Inclusive Playground At Normal Park Museum Magnet School Now Open For Play
  • 5/5/2023
Cleveland State Holds Annual Nurse Pinning Ceremony
  • 5/5/2023
GNTC Honors Spring 2023 Graduates
  • 5/5/2023
Living Well
Type O Negative Blood Donors Needed For Emergencies
  • 5/4/2023
Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga To Offer Free Seminar On Medicare Medical Coverage And Prescription Plans
Morning Pointe Of Chattanooga To Offer Free Seminar On Medicare Medical Coverage And Prescription Plans
  • 5/4/2023
Frontline Response Launches "Freedom Reimagined"
  • 5/4/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
Earl Freudenberg: Remembering Dr. Lee Roberson
  • 4/27/2023
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
Charles Stanley's Visits To Chattanooga
  • 4/20/2023
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
Senator Howard Baker Jr. Was One Of My Favorites
  • 4/16/2023
Outdoors
Black Bear Sightings More Common In Spring And Early Summer
  • 5/5/2023
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
Turkey Habitat Field Day Scheduled For Catoosa Wildlife Management Area
  • 5/4/2023
17th Annual Sportsman’s Warehouse Fisherman's Dream Bass Tournament Benefiting Silverdale Baptist Academy Outdoor Education Dept. To Be Held May 6
  • 5/2/2023
Travel
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
Tennessee Springs To Life In 2023 With Fun And Family-Friendly Festivals And Events
  • 5/2/2023
Plein Air Art Event Slated For Sept. 24-30 In Great Smoky Mountains National Park
  • 4/27/2023
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 32: Independent Bookstores 2
  • 4/21/2023
Church
John Shearer: First-Centenary United Methodist Church’s Worship Building Turns 50
  • 5/5/2023
Bob Tamasy: Revisiting The Spiritual Sponge Principle
Bob Tamasy: Revisiting The Spiritual Sponge Principle
  • 5/4/2023
"Peace: How Do We Keep It?" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 5/3/2023
Obituaries
Lawrence Eugene Hanson
Lawrence Eugene Hanson
  • 5/5/2023
John J. McDermott
John J. McDermott
  • 5/5/2023
Jean Kile Zumbro
Jean Kile Zumbro
  • 5/5/2023
Area Obituaries
Desha, John (Tunnel Hill)
Desha, John (Tunnel Hill)
  • 5/5/2023
Hagin, Donald (Dalton)
Hagin, Donald (Dalton)
  • 5/5/2023
Parrott, William "Bill" (Rocky Face)
  • 5/5/2023