New Principals Named At East Ridge Elementary And Thrasher Elementary

Hamilton County Schools on Tuesday announced two elementary school leadership assignments for the 2023-24 school year.

Dr. Martha McMillan has been named as the new principal for East Ridge Elementary School, where she has served as an assistant principal for the past two years.

“I am honored to step into the role of principal at East Ridge Elementary School,” Dr. McMillan said. “Having served as assistant principal at East Ridge for the past two years, I am deeply excited about continuing to build strong connections with students and families, rekindling joy within our school walls, and igniting a lifelong love for learning in all our students. My vision for the upcoming year is to cultivate a welcoming environment where every individual feels a deep sense of belonging and students feel empowered to discover and unleash their limitless potential.”

Prior to arriving at East Ridge Elementary in June 2021, Dr. McMillan served as an assistant principal at East Lake Elementary for five years. She worked as a math instructional coach from 2015-16, and she served as a classroom teacher for the fourth and fifth grades at East Lake Elementary from 2011-15.

Dr. McMillan holds a B.S. Degree in Early Childhood Education with a minor in Spanish from Berry College, an M.Ed. Degree in School Leadership from UTC and an Ed.D. Degree in Educational Leadership and Policy from Vanderbilt University.

“As an educator, I am driven by the unwavering belief that every student deserves a quality education, regardless of their zip code,” Dr. McMillan said. “I am committed to providing every student with the opportunity to discover their greatness, grow their unique talents, and pave their path towards a promising future. Being a part of this profession allows me to make a meaningful impact in shaping the lives of young people and helping them create a brighter tomorrow.”

Alisan Taylor has been named the interim principal at Thrasher Elementary School for the 2023-24 school year. Ms. Taylor is returning to Hamilton County after spending the past three years as principal of Ringgold Primary School in Georgia.

“It is an honor to return to Thrasher Elementary to serve as principal in the community where I live and in a school that I love,” Ms. Taylor said. “Thrasher is widely known as an outstanding community school with dedicated staff, supportive parents, and amazing students. Being able to support the school where my children attended and where I served as a teacher for several years is a true privilege. I believe with my previous experiences, deep-rooted relationships within our community, and an understanding of the school’s culture that I will be able to continue implementing the vision that our Thrasher staff and parents have for our students.”

During her previous time in Hamilton County, Ms. Taylor spent five years as principal of Lookout Valley Elementary School (2013-18), 11 years as an assistant principal, six years as a school counselor, and 12 years as a K-5 special education teacher. Ms. Taylor holds a B.S. Degree in Special Education and an M. Ed. Degree in Elementary Guidance and Counseling from UTC. She earned an Ed.S. Degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University in 2000.

“I chose to pursue a career in education because I believe it is our collective responsibility to support our children in growing academically, socially, and emotionally so they can reach their highest potential as learners and members of our community,” Ms. Taylor said. “As an educator, I strive to make a difference in the lives of students, and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to do so throughout my career.”

According to HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson, Dr. McMillan and Ms. Taylor have the right mix of knowledge, experience, and skills for their new roles.

“Identifying the right principals for our schools is one of the most important things we do, and we are fortunate to have such strong individuals to take on these positions,” Superintendent Robertson said. “Both are familiar with the schools and communities they will serve, they are strong academic leaders, and they are committed to connecting students with opportunities that will help them thrive. With less than a month before staff and students return for the 2023-24 school year, I am extremely pleased that Dr. McMillan has agreed to move up to a principalship on short notice, and I am thankful that a veteran leader like Ms. Taylor is willing to return to Hamilton County to make a difference in the lives of students. I look forward to working with both of them in the coming year.”