Red Bank Encouraging More Diversified Development

  • Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Gail Perry

The Red Bank Planning Commission recommended making a change to the city’s zoning ordinance to expand permitted uses in the R-4 Special Zone, if issued a special execeptions permit. The board of commissioners agreed with the recommendations and now eight additional uses will be added to the other 29 uses that are allowed. The purpose is to encourage more diversified development. After the ordinance was passed, studios and galleries will be allowed, along with specialty shops, taverns/wine and cocktail bars, bed and breakfasts, banks, restaurants, indoor special event venues and outdoor stages.

The city’s ordinance regarding setting standards and regulations for plant installation and landscaping was also amended. Don McKenzie, a resident of the city with a background in wildlife and native habitat, compiled a list of native plants that are preferred for use as well as a list of invasive and prohibited plants. In addition to specifying plants to be use by builders, the ordinance also encourages residents to voluntarily use native plants on their property. Native vegetation has ecological benefits for wildlife and pollinators and improves soil health and air and water quality.

The commissioners also passed a resolution that established a citizen’s advisory board to assist with the planning and execution of Red Bank parks, trails and recreation. The board will consist of 10 members and the city is seeking a good balance of residents and professionals. Applications will be available on social media and the city’s website for the next 30 days.

The board of commissioners authorized Fire Chief Brent Sylar to apply for the 2023 Firefighting Support Grant of up to $1,000 from Tennessee American Water. He told the commissioners that the money would go toward the purchase of assist devices used to move heavy hoses. The cost of one assist device is $1,600, said the chief.

The commissioner voted to authorize participation of Red Bank with two different cooperative purchasing membership agreements, “Omni Partners,” and “NPP,” that specializes in police and fire department equipment. Red Bank is already using Sourcewell, a third cooperative. These businesses help cities in purchasing by vetting the seller, getting prices and having contracts ready for equipment and vehicles that cities routinely buy. The commissioners were told that it increases efficiency by getting the best price faster.

Announcements from Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton include that the next community food pantry will be Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m. inside the Christian Activity Center at United Methodist Church. Food Truck Friday will be held July 21 from 5-8 p.m. All the Hamilton County schools will hold a district wide day on July 29 for volunteers to help get schools ready to reopen. Participants can sign up to participate on the HDCE website.

Commissioner Jamie Fairbanks-Harvey will hold the next Listen and Learn on Monday, Aug. 21, at Mr. Burritos. She thanked the police department for making well-being calls for residents who are homebound.

Commissioner Pete Phillips announced that a meeting with the steering committee of the Master Plan committee will be July 25 from 5-7 p.m. where the city’s mobility plan will be discussed. He encourages citizens to come and participate.

Commissioner Hayes Wilkinson let the commissioners know that because of accepting a new job, he will recuse himself if a vote has the potential of being a conflict.

