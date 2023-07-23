Police Blotter: Woman Complains About Neighbor Using Her Driveway; Police Give Drunk Woman Covered In “Citrus Pulp” A Ride

A woman on McGowan Avenue told police she rents her property. She said her driveway is parallel to her neighbor's fence. She said her neighbor has a gate that will open on her side, and then he will sometimes walk his trashcan down to the street or back his vehicle up to the fence to unload groceries. The woman said she didn’t want him to do this. Police spoke with her neighbor who told police that every renter and homeowner has always let him do this due to the fact that his driveway is steep. He said that he has helped her numerous times but from now on, he will not roll his trash can down her driveway.

* * *

A loss prevention officer at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police she witnessed a black male concealing several items. He passed all points of store sales without paying for the merchandise and was then detained. Police ran his information and determined that he didn’t have active warrants. The employee said Walmart didn’t want to prosecute. Police couldn’t hold him and he was released.

* * *

A woman called police and said her car was damaged while she was parked and inside her car at Panera Bread at Northgate Mall. She said an umbrella came loose from the stand (due to the heavy amount of wind) on Panera Bread's patio and struck her vehicle, causing damage to the back driver's side. She simply wanted a report of the damage.

* * *

A customer happened to see five women exit Academy Sports at Hamilton Place, running to their car, and called police to report that Academy possibly just had a theft. Police spoke to the manager of Academy and he showed video footage of five black females (all wearing sweatpants and gray/white shirts) exiting Academy with arms full of various clothing items. The suspects got into a red SUV (possibly a Kia) with a temporary tag. The car went northbound on Hamilton Place Boulevard towards I-75. What was stolen and how much money the items were worth was unknown.

* * *

Police were called to Baymont Inn at 7017 Shallowford Road where two people asked police to standby while a man removed his property. The man was able to move all of his property and leave without any disorder.

* * *

The owner of Homeaway Extended Stay at 1949 Northpoint Blvd. told police a man was being loud and possibly broke two rails out of the banister. The owner only wanted police to ask the man to go ahead and leave the property. The owner said the man was welcome to pick-up his belongings at any time. The man said he would come back early in the morning. Both agreed to have police present for a disorder prevention.

* * *

Police were called to the Chattanooga Rescue Mission at 1512 S. Holtzclaw Ave. and spoke with a man who wanted to trespass another man. The other man was told he wasn’t welcome back and had been trespassed from the property.

* * *

An officer attempted a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord on the 6000 block of Shallowford Road after observing the car traveling 93 mph in a 55 mph zone. The officer initiated lights and sirens and the vehicle fled recklessly. The officer said the driver was a 20-30-year-old black male with long dreads.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to E. 11th Street for a suspicious person. Police arrived and spoke with a man who wasn’t doing anything wrong. However, the complainant stated where he was parked was for employees and residence only. The officer asked the man to get his belongings and vehicle and park it somewhere else other than the apartments parking lot. The man agreed.

* * *

Police received a call about a suspicious person standing in the street on S. Willow Street and yelling. The person was described as a black female wearing a small black dress. Officers found the woman at S. Willow Street and E. Main Street. She was covered in what appeared to be grass clippings, which she later claimed to be citrus pulp. Officers evaluated the woman and determined that she was intoxicated. Officers offered a courtesy ride to the woman and she was transported to East Lake Courts at her request.