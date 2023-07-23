Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Woman Complains About Neighbor Using Her Driveway; Police Give Drunk Woman Covered In “Citrus Pulp” A Ride

  • Sunday, July 23, 2023

A woman on McGowan Avenue told police she rents her property. She said her driveway is parallel to her neighbor's fence. She said her neighbor has a gate that will open on her side, and then he will sometimes walk his trashcan down to the street or back his vehicle up to the fence to unload groceries. The woman said she didn’t want him to do this. Police spoke with her neighbor who told police that every renter and homeowner has always let him do this due to the fact that his driveway is steep. He said that he has helped her numerous times but from now on, he will not roll his trash can down her driveway.

* * *

A loss prevention officer at Walmart at 490 Greenway View Dr. told police she witnessed a black male concealing several items. He passed all points of store sales without paying for the merchandise and was then detained. Police ran his information and determined that he didn’t have active warrants. The employee said Walmart didn’t want to prosecute. Police couldn’t hold him and he was released.

* * *

A woman called police and said her car was damaged while she was parked and inside her car at Panera Bread at Northgate Mall. She said an umbrella came loose from the stand (due to the heavy amount of wind) on Panera Bread's patio and struck her vehicle, causing damage to the back driver's side. She simply wanted a report of the damage.

* * *

A customer happened to see five women exit Academy Sports at Hamilton Place, running to their car, and called police to report that Academy possibly just had a theft. Police spoke to the manager of Academy and he showed video footage of five black females (all wearing sweatpants and gray/white shirts) exiting Academy with arms full of various clothing items. The suspects got into a red SUV (possibly a Kia) with a temporary tag. The car went northbound on Hamilton Place Boulevard towards I-75. What was stolen and how much money the items were worth was unknown.

* * *

Police were called to Baymont Inn at 7017 Shallowford Road where two people asked police to standby while a man removed his property. The man was able to move all of his property and leave without any disorder.

* * *

The owner of Homeaway Extended Stay at 1949 Northpoint Blvd. told police a man was being loud and possibly broke two rails out of the banister. The owner only wanted police to ask the man to go ahead and leave the property. The owner said the man was welcome to pick-up his belongings at any time. The man said he would come back early in the morning. Both agreed to have police present for a disorder prevention.

* * *

Police were called to the Chattanooga Rescue Mission at 1512 S. Holtzclaw Ave. and spoke with a man who wanted to trespass another man. The other man was told he wasn’t welcome back and had been trespassed from the property.

* * *

An officer attempted a traffic stop on a black Honda Accord on the 6000 block of Shallowford Road after observing the car traveling 93 mph in a 55 mph zone. The officer initiated lights and sirens and the vehicle fled recklessly. The officer said the driver was a 20-30-year-old black male with long dreads.

* * *

Officers were dispatched to E. 11th Street for a suspicious person. Police arrived and spoke with a man who wasn’t doing anything wrong. However, the complainant stated where he was parked was for employees and residence only. The officer asked the man to get his belongings and vehicle and park it somewhere else other than the apartments parking lot. The man agreed.

* * *

Police received a call about a suspicious person standing in the street on S. Willow Street and yelling. The person was described as a black female wearing a small black dress. Officers found the woman at S. Willow Street and E. Main Street. She was covered in what appeared to be grass clippings, which she later claimed to be citrus pulp. Officers evaluated the woman and determined that she was intoxicated. Officers offered a courtesy ride to the woman and she was transported to East Lake Courts at her request.

Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 7/23/2023
Chattanooga FC Holds On For Trophy Win Over "El Sur"
  • Sports
  • 7/22/2023
Course-Record Final Round Surges Gabrelcik To Southern Amateur Title
  • Sports
  • 7/22/2023
Man On I-75 Fires Shots Into Car With 4 Minor Children Inside In Road Rage Incident
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2023
Deputy Injured In Domestic Incident In Ringgold That Leaves 2 Dead
  • Breaking News
  • 7/22/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Final Saturday
  • Sports
  • 7/22/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Complains About Neighbor Using Her Driveway; Police Give Drunk Woman Covered In “Citrus Pulp” A Ride
  • 7/23/2023

A woman on McGowan Avenue told police she rents her property. She said her driveway is parallel to her neighbor's fence. She said her neighbor has a gate that will open on her side, and then ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/23/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, GLORIA LORENE 4018 Fagan St Chattanooga, 37410 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DISORDERLY CONDUCT ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Reports Screaming Coming From Neighbor’s Home; Suspects Steal $1,200 Of Lip Maximizer
  • 7/22/2023

A woman on Integra Vistas Drive called police because she thought she heard someone screaming. Police arrived and the woman pointed towards where she heard the screaming. The officer tried to ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 7/22/2023
Rossville Native Fulfills Broadcasting Dreams - Judy O'Neal Still Operating UCTV
  • 7/21/2023
Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 7/21/2023
EPB Has Lowest KW Hours Of Electricity Sold In 30 Years: Drop Is Attributed To Energy Efficiency
  • 7/21/2023
CFD Works Small Chemical Spill At BASF On Polymer Drive Friday Afternoon; No One Is Injured
CFD Works Small Chemical Spill At BASF On Polymer Drive Friday Afternoon; No One Is Injured
  • 7/21/2023
Opinion
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
I Respectfully Dissent
  • 7/21/2023
Who Left Who? - And Response (3)
  • 7/21/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 7/21/2023
Get Government Out Of The Way And Let Free Market Operate
  • 7/20/2023
Sports
Chattanooga FC Holds On For Trophy Win Over "El Sur"
  • 7/22/2023
Course-Record Final Round Surges Gabrelcik To Southern Amateur Title
  • 7/22/2023
Australian Phenom Jeffrey Guan Holds 2-Shot Lead Entering Final Round Of Southern Amateur
  • 7/21/2023
Chattanooga FC Hosts NISA Independent Cup Southeast Region Final Saturday
  • 7/22/2023
Chattanooga Red Wolves Sign Jonathan Filipe
  • 7/22/2023
Happenings
Library And Zoo Program Offers Free Admission, Activities For Ages 18 And Younger
Library And Zoo Program Offers Free Admission, Activities For Ages 18 And Younger
  • 7/21/2023
David Queen Presented Plaque For Service To Friends Of Hixson
David Queen Presented Plaque For Service To Friends Of Hixson
  • 7/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Cuba: 1960-2023
Jerry Summers: Cuba: 1960-2023
  • 7/20/2023
Lake Resort Drive Full Closure Extended To July 25
Lake Resort Drive Full Closure Extended To July 25
  • 7/21/2023
AUDIO: Clint Powell Interviews Maury Nicely On 'Hoffa In Tennessee'
  • 7/21/2023
Entertainment
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Tony Bennett
Earl Freudenberg: Memories Of Tony Bennett
  • 7/22/2023
Barrelhouse Ballroom Presents 1st Annual Jerry Fest Aug. 5
Barrelhouse Ballroom Presents 1st Annual Jerry Fest Aug. 5
  • 7/21/2023
Shark Beach Movie Event At Chester Frost Park Aug. 5
Shark Beach Movie Event At Chester Frost Park Aug. 5
  • 7/21/2023
Riverfront Nights Draws Large Crowd
  • 7/22/2023
Dame Dash, LaRussell Announced For Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit; Early Access Tickets Released
  • 7/21/2023
Opinion
Car Dealerships, Train Your Service Employees Better
  • 7/21/2023
I Respectfully Dissent
  • 7/21/2023
Who Left Who? - And Response (3)
  • 7/21/2023
Dining
2nd Community Pie To Open Near Hamilton Place
  • 7/20/2023
Cheddar's Location On Gunbarrel Road Sells For $7,623,621
  • 7/13/2023
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens 1st Location In Hixson On July 17
  • 7/11/2023
Business
Unemployment In Tennessee Drops To Match All-Time Low Rate
  • 7/20/2023
Georgia Experiencing Record High Job Numbers In June
  • 7/20/2023
State High Court Rules On Health Care Liability Claims Against Hospitals
  • 7/20/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For July 13-19
  • 7/20/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 7/20/2023
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
Steven Sharpe: Commercial Real Estate In Greater Chattanooga
  • 7/19/2023
Student Scene
2 Chattanooga State Employees Honored With House Joint Resolution For Excellence In Education
2 Chattanooga State Employees Honored With House Joint Resolution For Excellence In Education
  • 7/21/2023
Board Of Regents Finds Cleveland State Criminal Justice Exam Not Compromised
  • 7/20/2023
CSCC's Robert Brewer Is The Wildlife Society Student Chapter Advisor Of The Year
CSCC's Robert Brewer Is The Wildlife Society Student Chapter Advisor Of The Year
  • 7/20/2023
Living Well
The Health Department Offering Back-To-School Immunizations And Vaccine Records For All School-Age Children
  • 7/21/2023
Attorney General Skrmetti's Statement On Proposed HHS HIPAA Privacy Rule
  • 7/21/2023
CHI Memorial’s Hollie Klug Honored As Health System Pharmacy Technician Of The Year
CHI Memorial’s Hollie Klug Honored As Health System Pharmacy Technician Of The Year
  • 7/20/2023
Memories
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Remembering Colorful Curtis Adams
  • 7/15/2023
Dickie Matthews Almost Got To Play For Lawrence Welk
  • 7/5/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Night Riders Lament
  • 7/21/2023
200-Acre Mountain Biking, Hiking Park On Signal Mountain Set To Open In September
  • 7/20/2023
Bike Chattanooga Expands Electrification With More E-Bikes And A New E-Station; Free 60-Minute Ride Offered July 20
  • 7/20/2023
Travel
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Calling On President Lincoln: “The Bolts Of War And Machinery”
  • 7/14/2023
Church
Local Author Jim Greeson Releases "Inspiration: A Daily Spiritual Connection”
  • 7/20/2023
SCWN Presents July Marketplace Luncheon With Dr. Rita Carr July 27
SCWN Presents July Marketplace Luncheon With Dr. Rita Carr July 27
  • 7/21/2023
Bob Tamasy: Key Ingredients For Marriages That Last And Last
  • 7/20/2023
Obituaries
James Cecil Russell
James Cecil Russell
  • 7/22/2023
Clifford Gregory "Greg" Coggin, Jr.
Clifford Gregory "Greg" Coggin, Jr.
  • 7/22/2023
Joann "JoJo" Cormier
Joann "JoJo" Cormier
  • 7/22/2023
Area Obituaries
Ellerman, Michael Dean (Dayton)
  • 7/22/2023
Hustad, Ralph Edward (Collegedale)
Hustad, Ralph Edward (Collegedale)
  • 7/21/2023
Thurman, Pamela (Athens)
Thurman, Pamela (Athens)
  • 7/21/2023