Here is the Walker County arrest report for July 24-30:

DELANEY EVAN MICHAEL W/M 17 FELONY OFFICER THOMASON POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA MORE THAN 1 OZ, POSSESSION W/INTENT, POSSESSION OF FIREARM IN COMMISSION OF A FELONY, UNDERAGE CONSUMPTION

WINNIE JAZLYNN PAIGE W/F 21 MISD OFFICER THOMASON STOP SIGN, DUI – DRUGS

SHADRICK JACOB RONALD W/M 19 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION – MISD

STOWE TERRY RANDALL W/M 44 FELONY OFFICER BROOME THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

CARDIN ANGELINA REBA W/F 32 FELONY OFFICER BROOME THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING, PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

NORRIS MARSHA LYNN W/F 62 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, TURN LANE

ROLLINS ANGELA DAWN W/F 45 FELONY DCS PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY

THOMAS JAMALL RASHAD B/M 32 FELONY OFFICER COKER FTA – FELONY

MCFALLS JACOB BRADLEY W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER COKER AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA, AGGRAVATED STALKING, FELONY FLEEING, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LEO, SIMPLE BATTERY FVA

HOWARD SHAUN WESLEY W/M 43 HOLD OFFICER COOK HOLD FOR CHATTOOGA COUNTY

TAYLOR TIFFANY NICOLE W/F 34 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON BATTERY – FVA, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN – 3RD DEGREE

MAYS CHRISTOPHER KEITH W/M 49 MISD OFFICER FERGUSON FAILURE TO APPEAR

STOVES BRENTON I.C. B/M 34 MISD OFFICER STEPHENS THEFT BY CONVERSION

SOTELLO DANIEL DEAN W/M 34 MISD OFFICER MILLER FTA X2

ROBINSON JAMES MAURICE B/M 41 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

BRYSON LUCAS VAN DAM W/M 28 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS PUI

CLEMENTS ELISIC SHAMAR B/M 24 MISD OFFICER COKER

BRAMLETT JERRIOD RYAN W/M 36 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DUI, NO INSURANCE, POSS OF METH

WALLIN CORY LEE W/M 30 OFFICER COKER

RODRIGUEZ VELVET DAWN W/F 47 FELONY OFFICER COKER POSS OF METH

MCCLURE HANNAH ASHLEY W/F 26 MISD OFFICER MCNICHOLS PUI

DUNCAN CLINTON WAYNE W/M 41 OFFICER CAREATHERS CONTEMPT OF COURT

MOSELY BRITTANY GAIL W/F 26 SUSPENDED LICENSE

BURROWS LAURA JO W/F 36 FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION

MCCLURE HANNAH ASHLEY W/F 26 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

LATTA MICHELLE GAIL W.F 56 MISD OFFICER HAVEN FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, DUI, TAG LIGHT

WOLFORD CLINT MATTHEW W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSS. OF METH, POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF SCHEDULE IV

DALINCH CAITLIN LYNN W/F 30 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II

RIDLEY SANDRA DENEASE W/F 49 MISD OFFICER PHILLIPS FTA X2

BOTTONLEE DAKOTA AUSTIN W/M 23 ------ OFFICER HENRY HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

COLLINS CHRISTOPHER JAMES W/M 61 FELONY OFFICER MILLER DUI-ALCOHOL, SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE X6

ELLIS SCOTT LYNN W/M 51 MISD OFFICER HUNT DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, TAIL LIGHT REQUIRMENTS

SHADRICK SHANNON KEITH W/M 44 ---- OFFICER SUMNER RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

ORICK MADELINE JANE W/F 22 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

WATSON DAVID PAT W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MCCLURE HANNAH ASHLEY W/F 26 MISD OFFICER BLESCH CRIMINAL TRESPASS FVA, PUI

CADELARIO XAVIER NMN W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

VALI CONSTANZA NICOLE W/F 39 FELONY OFFICER MILLER FTA

CLARK RICHARD BRENT W/M 39 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE I

STOKER JAMIE HOWARD W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER CAMP FLEEING AND ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE, RECKLESS DRIVING, DUI LESS SAFE, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION

GRISHAM KENNETH LEBRON W/M 49 MISD OFFICER CAPEHART DUI- ALCOHOL, DUI- CHILD ENDANGERMENT, SPEEDING

SANDERS ASHLEY WALKER W/F 38 MISD OFFICER GILREATH DUI

SAINT KYRA BRITT W/F 19 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-DRUGS, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN, EXPIRED TAG

TAYLOR ANTHONY BERRY B/M 48 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN, TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE, POSS. FIREARM BY FELON

CRANE RANDAL LYNN W/F 40 FELONY OFFICER MILLER SIMPLE BATTERY, DAMAGE TO PROPERTY

MOORE JAMES DEE W/M 54 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY BATTERY FVA

ROBINSON ANGELIA NICOLE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

KELLY DAKARI EUGENE- SCOTT B/M 29 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE, SPEEDING

RUSSELL BRYAN LAWRENCE W/M 34 MISD OFFICER LEAMON FTA

WHITT CHARLES RAY W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PAROLE VIOLATION

GILBERT BRITTON THOMAS W/M -- -- OFFICER SUMNER RETURN FROM DOCTOR APPOINTMENT

GRAY HOLLY DENNISE W/F 38 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

MOSIER RONNIE DEAN W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

WADDELL MICHAEL RAY W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER COKER PROBATION VIOLATION

GRAVITT RENVA SUE W/F 56 MISD OFFICER LEAMON FTA

BRYSON MEGAN NICOLE W/F 37 MISD OFFICER FOUTS PROBATION VIOLATION

ADAMS QIENDARIUS IKEE B/M 28 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE AFFRAY

JONJACK ZACHERIAH XAVIER W/M 21 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE AFFRAY

MILO CHRISTOPHER MANUEL W/M 47 MISD OFFICER CARTER FTA

FLOYD CHRISTIAN RAY W/M 29 MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY- FVA

FLOYD LOGAN COLE W/M 26 MISD OFFICER GILREATH BATTERY- FVA, CRIMINAL TRESPASS- FVA

MORRISON JAMES EDWARD W/M 42 MISD OFFICER HAVEN SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

HARRIS CLAD JASON W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER RUSS POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, DRUGS TO BE KEPT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER

COX JESSICA DAWN W/F 34 MISD OFFICER WORLEY CRIMINAL TRESPASS

WILLIAMS DESHAUN DEVONTE B/M 21 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DRIVING W/O A LICENSE

SANDERS CHARLES HOYT W/M 50 MISD OFFICER WORLEY HOLD FOR CATOOSA

HARRIS CHRISTOPHER JUSTIN W/M 33 FELONY OFFICER CAMP PROBATION VIOLATION

PATRICK ALLISON NICOLE W/F 30 MISD OFFICER HENRY CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

RAINES LEWIS JUNIOR W/M 43 MISD OFFICER RAMEY SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA, POINTING A FIREARM AT ANOTHER

VERA JANNE W/F 21 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DRIVING W/O A LICENSE, FAILURE TO OBEY STOP SIGN

JONES PRESTON DRAKE B/M 24 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI, DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BURTON SIDNEY SHAE W/F 24 MISD OFFICER CRANE SIMPLE BATTERY, DUI,FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

SUITS JEFFRY MICHAEL W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER PHILLIPS POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTTE, POSSESSION OF METH

TOLES LAWRENCE B/M 45 FELONY OFFICER HEGWOOD SIMPLE ASSAULT-FVA

CARROLL RODNEY DEWAYNE W/M 58 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSSESSION OF METH, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE, NO INSURANCE, SUSPENDED REGISTRATION

EGYPT CARLA DENISE W/F 44 FELONY OFFICER FERGUSON POSSESSION OF METH, PROBATION VIOLTION