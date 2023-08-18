Pellet Gun Is Surrendered To Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

A citizen surrendered a pellet gun to the police department, stating that they didn’t want it in their home.



A theft was reported from the Walmart. The suspect was identified and warrants were obtained.



A traffic stop in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway for an expired license plate resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license. The driver was also found to have two bond revocation warrants from Collegedale for failing to appear on a previous driving on a suspended license charge.



Collegedale police assisted the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with a barricaded suspect in the 5000 block of Jackson Road.





Officers helped to secure a perimeter around the residence until county SWAT arrived and took over the scene. Once the sheriff's office had sufficient personnel, Collegedale officers returned to their districts.Due to their deputies being busy, Collegedale officers responded to assist the sheriff’s office with a burglary in progress in the 8400 block of Standifer Gap Road.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a found child in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive. The child was safe and the case was referred to the Department of Children Services.Two Collegedale fugitives were booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant for a drug possession charge.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a disorder in the 3900 block of Woodland Drive involving an intoxicated individual.A concerned citizen called police to check on two children left in a car parked in front of the Dollar Tree, located in the Apison Crossing plaza. The children, whose mother had gone into the store to get them drinks, were in good health and had a cell phone to reach her.A resident of The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex reported that they were being harassed by another individual who was continuing to send unwanted letters, gifts, and calls or texts. The resident didn’t want to press charges. They just wanted it to stop. Contact was made with the suspect by police and they agreed to stop any further contact.Officers kept the peace in the 9600 block of Dutton Lane while an individual retrieved their personal belongings from the home of their estranged spouse.Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a crash involving injuries in the 9500 block of Standifer Gap Road.A traffic stop in the 10000 block of Lee Highway resulted in a juvenile being charged with possession of a handgun. The weapon was seized and the juvenile was released to their parent.