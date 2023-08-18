Latest Headlines

Pellet Gun Is Surrendered To Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

  • Friday, August 18, 2023

A citizen surrendered a pellet gun to the police department, stating that they didn’t want it in their home. 

A theft was reported from the Walmart. The suspect was identified and warrants were obtained. 

A traffic stop in the 5300 block of Little Debbie Parkway for an expired license plate resulted in the driver’s arrest for driving on a suspended license. The driver was also found to have two bond revocation warrants from Collegedale for failing to appear on a previous driving on a suspended license charge. 

Collegedale police assisted the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office with a barricaded suspect in the 5000 block of Jackson Road.

Officers helped to secure a perimeter around the residence until county SWAT arrived and took over the scene. Once the sheriff's office had sufficient personnel, Collegedale officers returned to their districts. 

Due to their deputies being busy, Collegedale officers responded to assist the sheriff’s office with a burglary in progress in the 8400 block of Standifer Gap Road. 

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a found child in the 4500 block of Woodland Drive. The child was safe and the case was referred to the Department of Children Services. 

Two Collegedale fugitives were booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant for a drug possession charge. 

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a disorder in the 3900 block of Woodland Drive involving an intoxicated individual. 

A concerned citizen called police to check on two children left in a car parked in front of the Dollar Tree, located in the Apison Crossing plaza. The children, whose mother had gone into the store to get them drinks, were in good health and had a cell phone to reach her. 

A resident of The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex reported that they were being harassed by another individual who was continuing to send unwanted letters, gifts, and calls or texts. The resident didn’t want to press charges. They just wanted it to stop. Contact was made with the suspect by police and they agreed to stop any further contact. 

Officers kept the peace in the 9600 block of Dutton Lane while an individual retrieved their personal belongings from the home of their estranged spouse. 

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office with a crash involving injuries in the 9500 block of Standifer Gap Road. 

A traffic stop in the 10000 block of Lee Highway resulted in a juvenile being charged with possession of a handgun. The weapon was seized and the juvenile was released to their parent. 


Latest Headlines
Shady's Corner Gets 3-Day Beer License Suspension For Upcoming Holiday Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 8/18/2023
UTC Soccer Drops 3-1 Match At Vanderbilt
  • Sports
  • 8/18/2023
Pellet Gun Is Surrendered To Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/18/2023
Hayes Wood Named ASUN Pre-Season Player Of The Year
Hayes Wood Named ASUN Pre-Season Player Of The Year
  • Sports
  • 8/18/2023
SOCCER ROUND-UP: Thursday, August 17th
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/18/2023
Police Blotter: Woman Loses $7,000 In Cash App Scam By Facebook Hacker; Woman's Purse Stolen From Car While She Dines With Husband In Olive Garden
  • Breaking News
  • 8/18/2023
Breaking News
Pellet Gun Is Surrendered To Police - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/18/2023

A citizen surrendered a pellet gun to the police department, stating that they didn’t want it in their home. A theft was reported from the Walmart. The suspect was identified and warrants ... more

Police Blotter: Woman Loses $7,000 In Cash App Scam By Facebook Hacker; Woman's Purse Stolen From Car While She Dines With Husband In Olive Garden
  • 8/18/2023

A woman on N. Parkdale Avenue told police she saw a friend's Facebook post about how to double your money by conducting a transaction through an app. She said she knew the man that posted it ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/18/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, JONATHAN ERIK 5081 JACKSON ROAD APISON, 37302 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DOMESTIC ASSAULT ... more

Breaking News
Red Bank Commissioners Balk At Save-A-Lot Plans; Buy Hixson Property For Park, But Turn Down Swope Site
  • 8/17/2023
Officials Unveil "Bold New Plan" For School Facilities Aimed At Expansions, Consolidations
Officials Unveil "Bold New Plan" For School Facilities Aimed At Expansions, Consolidations
  • 8/17/2023
Weekend Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24
  • 8/17/2023
Apison Man Finally Surrenders After 4-Hour Barricade
Apison Man Finally Surrenders After 4-Hour Barricade
  • 8/17/2023
Senator Colton Moore Asks Special Session "To Investigate" DA Who Is Prosecuting Donald Trump
  • 8/17/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/18/2023
Fantasies And Pipe Dreams
  • 8/17/2023
More Conversations Needed In Public Education
  • 8/17/2023
Sports
UTC Soccer Drops 3-1 Match At Vanderbilt
  • 8/18/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Vols May Be Much Better Than Their AP Ranking
  • 8/16/2023
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
Dan Fleser: Vols "Old Man" Expected To Be Contributor
  • 8/15/2023
Hayes Wood Named ASUN Pre-Season Player Of The Year
Hayes Wood Named ASUN Pre-Season Player Of The Year
  • 8/18/2023
UTC Soccer Opens Season At Vanderbilt Thursday
  • 8/16/2023
Happenings
Chattanooga's 5th Bacon & Barrel Returns Sept. 21
  • 8/17/2023
Rock The Riverfront To Return In 2024 Featuring Loop By Ekumen
Rock The Riverfront To Return In 2024 Featuring Loop By Ekumen
  • 8/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Howard Baker’s Granny Sheriff
Jerry Summers: Howard Baker’s Granny Sheriff
  • 8/17/2023
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • 8/17/2023
Ooltewah Georgetown Road Closed Aug. 28 - Sept. 12
Ooltewah Georgetown Road Closed Aug. 28 - Sept. 12
  • 8/17/2023
Entertainment
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/16/2023
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
  • 8/16/2023
Jed Mescon Named Program Director, Morning Host For Talk Radio 102.3 FM And 1150 AM/WGOW
Jed Mescon Named Program Director, Morning Host For Talk Radio 102.3 FM And 1150 AM/WGOW
  • 8/16/2023
Chattanooga Theatre Centre Hosts Centre Stage Awards And 100th Birthday Celebration
  • 8/16/2023
Joslyn And The Sweet Compression Headline Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 8/16/2023
Opinion
Missing The National Anthem
  • 8/14/2023
Ideas For The Special Session On Public Safety
  • 8/14/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/18/2023
Dining
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Debuts In Tennessee With 2 Leases In Chattanooga
  • 8/10/2023
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
See Rock City Extends Investment In Hospitality And Tourism Institute With Howard School
  • 8/9/2023
Business
Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Sets New Record Low In July
  • 8/17/2023
Market Street Partners And Smith + Howard Join Forces
  • 8/17/2023
Georgia’s Unemployment Rate Holds Firm, Remains Below National Average
  • 8/17/2023
Real Estate
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 10-16
  • 8/17/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/17/2023
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
Steven Sharpe: July 2023 Local Housing Market Statistics
  • 8/15/2023
Student Scene
UTC To Launch Online Master Of Science In Management Degree
UTC To Launch Online Master Of Science In Management Degree
  • 8/17/2023
Cleveland State Announces Adult Education Program
Cleveland State Announces Adult Education Program
  • 8/17/2023
Chattanooga State Appoints Dr. Wendolyn Davis As Executive Director Of Pathway Alignment
Chattanooga State Appoints Dr. Wendolyn Davis As Executive Director Of Pathway Alignment
  • 8/17/2023
Living Well
J103’s 6th Annual Health Fair At Cambridge Square Is Saturday
  • 8/17/2023
Tennova Healthcare – Cleveland Celebrates DAISY Award Milestone
  • 8/17/2023
Conasauga Community Addiction Recovery Center Celebrates Grand Opening Aug. 16
Conasauga Community Addiction Recovery Center Celebrates Grand Opening Aug. 16
  • 8/16/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Deadline Nears To Purchase Conservation Raffle Tickets
  • 8/15/2023
State Agencies Investigating Fish Kill On Pigeon River
  • 8/14/2023
New Learning Playscape Announced For Harrison Bay State Park
  • 8/14/2023
Travel
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
  • 8/16/2023
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
  • 8/15/2023
Gobblins & Giggles, Gaylord Opryland's Annual Fall Event, Returns With Brand-New Experiences
  • 8/15/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Wisdom And Folly, Both Clamoring For Attention
Bob Tamasy: Wisdom And Folly, Both Clamoring For Attention
  • 8/17/2023
Jones Memorial United Methodist Church Holds 45th Annual BBQ Sept. 16
  • 8/17/2023
Warren Chapel AME Church Celebrates 156th Anniversary Aug. 20
  • 8/15/2023
Obituaries
Jimmie Lou Gouger Sexton
Jimmie Lou Gouger Sexton
  • 8/18/2023
Baxter Alan McCurry
Baxter Alan McCurry
  • 8/17/2023
Michael “Shane” Kinser
Michael “Shane” Kinser
  • 8/17/2023
Area Obituaries
Hughes, Margaret Bearden (Dalton)
Hughes, Margaret Bearden (Dalton)
  • 8/17/2023
Poffenbarger, Hailey N. (Spring City)
Poffenbarger, Hailey N. (Spring City)
  • 8/17/2023
Beard, Robby (Spring City)
Beard, Robby (Spring City)
  • 8/17/2023