Latest Headlines

Soddy Daisy Focusing On Parks, New K-8 School

  • Saturday, August 19, 2023
  • Gail Perry

Soddy Daisy Commissioner Mark Penny reported to the board of commissioners about a recent economic development meeting that he attended in Lakesite along with Cindi Sanden from Keep Soddy Daisy Beautiful, who had helped organize the event. The commissioner said that venues surrounding the I-75 corridor have become crowded so people are looking for other locations to use. Soddy Daisy has amazing parks including the Rails to Trails path, he said, and at the meeting he learned that a grant may come available to pay for a study about lodging and hotels which could be beneficial for tourism opportunities.  With the amenities in Soddy Daisy and the growth that will  be taking place around McDonald Farm in nearby Sale Creek, there will be opportunity for development in the area and he said it would be advantageous for Soddy Daisy to have hotels available.

Commissioner Gene Shipley announced for those who had not heard that earlier that day, the Hamilton County Schools announced changes that will affect Soddy Daisy for the better. The trend, he said, is to combine schools, and that will be done by creating a K-8 grade school complex. There will be separate buildings at the site for the elementary and the new middle school. He said the middle school will get new athletic facilities, and ball fields with lighting and that it will be a plus for the community. An actual plan should be available in six-eight weeks. He thinks the buildings will  take three years to complete. He said that replacing old buildings will reduce the high amount of deferred maintenance that the school system is now facing. It is either do that, he said, or raise taxes to pay for the repairs that are needed.

The commissioners voted to authorize City Manager Burt Johnson to sign a grant contract with the state that will provide $150,000 to Soddy Daisy for two new School Resource Officers. One is for Ivy Academy and the other will be at Skillern Elementary. Both of those schools will contribute to the expense of having SROs.

The purchase of two additional patrol vehicles was also approved in the amount of $79,184. The city manager said that the state of Tennessee is considering increasing the amount of money being given to municipalities for SROs that would cover the cost of capital outlays cities will need for buying vehicles and equipment for the new officers. The old police vehicles will go to the two additional SROs and the new cars will be for two newly hired officers that will replace  the ones being moved to the schools.   

Soddy Daisy has also received a grant of $102,608 from the Department of Finance and Administration for violent crime intervention. Mr. Johnson said this is a 100 percent grant that needs no matching funds from the city.

In regular commission business, approval was given to rezone 8208 Dayton Pike from R-2A Rural Residential District to C-2 Local Business. The location is surrounded by commercial development and the zoning change had been recommended by the planning commission.

Several years ago the city purchased a former dental office building at 10298 Walden St. At the time, the city planned to move the police department there. Plans changed and now the new building will be built on property behind the current city hall. No longer needing it, the city put the dental building up for sale but received only one offer for $500,000.  The council turned down the bid with the city manager’s recommendation because the offer is less that what the city has invested in it.

Approval was given to have a portion of  three roads striped - Thrasher Pike, Gann Road and Old Dayton Pike, South. The city’s public works department will be responsible for cleaning the roads before they are painted. And a new digital sign will replace the one in front of city hall that no longer works. The cost of this will be considered to be part of the new municipal building project. The new, improved sign can be remotely programmed, which will be beneficial in emergencies, said Mr. Johnson.

A brief discussion took place about the importance of creating a way for vehicles to cross railroad tracks when they are blocked by trains. It is a matter of safety and response times for emergency services, said Mayor Steve Everett. He hopes to work with the railroad to come up with a solution.                                                        

 

 

 

Latest Headlines
Soddy Daisy Focusing On Parks, New K-8 School
  • Breaking News
  • 8/19/2023
Fourth Ranked Dalton State Soccer Ties 1-1 At Reinhardt
  • Sports
  • 8/19/2023
Police Blotter: Couple Getting Intimate In Car Told To "Take It Inside"; Yelling Man Then Falls Asleep On Curb
  • Breaking News
  • 8/19/2023
FOOTBALL FINAL RESULTS
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/19/2023
Walker Valley Rides Past Notre Dame
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/19/2023
Carter Etches Name In Bradley-McMinn Lore
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/19/2023
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Couple Getting Intimate In Car Told To "Take It Inside"; Yelling Man Then Falls Asleep On Curb
  • 8/19/2023

An anonymous person called police saying there was a disorder on their street, E. 47th Street, involving the occupants of a large black SUV. Police observed a black Cadillac Escalade bearing ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/19/2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDRE, GERALD COMFORT INN ROOM 201 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ASSAULT VIOLATION ... more

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday
  • 8/18/2023

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chair Dotley. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Coonrod). III. Special Presentation. ... more

Breaking News
2nd Try Is Charm In Rescue Of Dog Trapped On Walden's Ridge Ledge
2nd Try Is Charm In Rescue Of Dog Trapped On Walden's Ridge Ledge
  • 8/18/2023
Mountain Cove Farms Costly To Walker County, But It Preserves Scenic And Historic Location
  • 8/18/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/18/2023
Woman, 38, Injured After Shots Are Fired Into East Brainerd Residence
  • 8/18/2023
Westbound Bar Gets 3-Day Suspension After Intoxicated Couple Cause Havoc
  • 8/18/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt. Santiago J. Erevia
  • 8/18/2023
Yes, Combine Brainerd High And Dalewood Middle School
  • 8/18/2023
McCallie Stadium Lacks Handicap Access - And Response (2)
  • 8/18/2023
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 8/18/2023
Fantasies And Pipe Dreams - And Response
  • 8/17/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Heupel Seeing A Lot Of Positives From This Vol Squad
Dan Fleser: Heupel Seeing A Lot Of Positives From This Vol Squad
  • 8/18/2023
UTC Soccer Drops 3-1 Match At Vanderbilt
  • 8/18/2023
Lee Women's Soccer: "Unforgettable" Trip to England
Lee Women's Soccer: "Unforgettable" Trip to England
  • 8/18/2023
Fourth Ranked Dalton State Soccer Ties 1-1 At Reinhardt
  • 8/19/2023
Lookouts, CFC Welcome UTC Students With On Campus Event Tuesday
  • 8/18/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: Carla Pritchard Has Turned Childhood Music Interest Into Successful Business Career
  • 8/19/2023
Chattanooga's 5th Bacon & Barrel Returns Sept. 21
  • 8/17/2023
Jerry Summers: Howard Baker’s Granny Sheriff
Jerry Summers: Howard Baker’s Granny Sheriff
  • 8/17/2023
Upcoming Special Event And Construction Road Closures
  • 8/19/2023
Public Reading Of The United States Constitution To Be Held Sept. 15
  • 8/18/2023
Entertainment
EG Kight Has CD Release Party Sept. 15 At Barking Legs
EG Kight Has CD Release Party Sept. 15 At Barking Legs
  • 8/19/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital With Holritz, Vest
Lee School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital With Holritz, Vest
  • 8/18/2023
Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree Country Caravan Is Oct. 14 In Ringgold
Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree Country Caravan Is Oct. 14 In Ringgold
  • 8/18/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/16/2023
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night Set For Friday At Granfalloon
  • 8/16/2023
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Sgt. Santiago J. Erevia
  • 8/18/2023
Yes, Combine Brainerd High And Dalewood Middle School
  • 8/18/2023
McCallie Stadium Lacks Handicap Access - And Response (2)
  • 8/18/2023
Dining
Escape Night Club Runs Into Zoning Issue
  • 8/18/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens At Former Site Of Las Margaritas
  • 8/18/2023
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
Elsie’s Daughter To Open At The Hotel Chalet At The Choo Choo
  • 8/14/2023
Business
Tennessee's Unemployment Rate Sets New Record Low In July
  • 8/17/2023
Market Street Partners And Smith + Howard Join Forces
  • 8/17/2023
Georgia’s Unemployment Rate Holds Firm, Remains Below National Average
  • 8/17/2023
Real Estate
Soddy Daisy/Sale Creek Growth Meeting Set Monday
  • 8/18/2023
Real Estate Transfers For Aug. 10-16
  • 8/17/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/17/2023
Student Scene
Sale Creek Field To Honor Ron Cox
  • 8/18/2023
Chattanooga State Awarded Grant For Those With Intellectual And Developmental Disabilities
  • 8/18/2023
UT Hospitality Students To Put On Wedding For Couple Of Ardent Vol Fans
UT Hospitality Students To Put On Wedding For Couple Of Ardent Vol Fans
  • 8/18/2023
Living Well
Public Invited To Neighborhood Environmental College, Beginning Thursday
  • 8/18/2023
Governor Lee Appoints Chattanooga Advocate To Council On Developmental Disabilities
Governor Lee Appoints Chattanooga Advocate To Council On Developmental Disabilities
  • 8/18/2023
Erlanger Names Adam Campbell As Chief Quality And Patient Safety Officer
Erlanger Names Adam Campbell As Chief Quality And Patient Safety Officer
  • 8/18/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
Southeastern Cave Conservancy Seeking To Buy Long Closed Sinkhole Cave In Marion County
Southeastern Cave Conservancy Seeking To Buy Long Closed Sinkhole Cave In Marion County
  • 8/18/2023
White Oak Mountain Ranger: It’s Happening Again, All Over Again
White Oak Mountain Ranger: It’s Happening Again, All Over Again
  • 8/18/2023
Deadline Nears To Purchase Conservation Raffle Tickets
  • 8/15/2023
Travel
Cool Things For Southern Californians To Do 36: Halloween
  • 8/19/2023
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
DC Comics’ Blue Beetle Soars Into IMAX With Special Spanish Language Screening
  • 8/16/2023
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
Global Industry Leader Paul Ouimet Is Keynote Speaker At 2023 Tourism Summit Sept. 26
  • 8/15/2023
Church
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 7th Anniversary Aug. 27
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 7th Anniversary Aug. 27
  • 8/18/2023
Attorney Amanda Jelks To Speak At SCWN Aug. 24 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/18/2023
Bob Tamasy: Wisdom And Folly, Both Clamoring For Attention
Bob Tamasy: Wisdom And Folly, Both Clamoring For Attention
  • 8/17/2023
Obituaries
Michael Lebron Lawrence
Michael Lebron Lawrence
  • 8/19/2023
Martin Tyler Klinner
Martin Tyler Klinner
  • 8/18/2023
Mary Jeanette Jennings
Mary Jeanette Jennings
  • 8/18/2023
Area Obituaries
McCulloch, Willard (LaFayette)
  • 8/18/2023
Jenkins, Barbara Jean (Cleveland)
Jenkins, Barbara Jean (Cleveland)
  • 8/18/2023
Hughes, Margaret Bearden (Dalton)
Hughes, Margaret Bearden (Dalton)
  • 8/17/2023