Child Accidentally Locked In Car Is Rescued - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer assisted an individual who had accidentally locked their small child in their car at city hall. First responders were able to gain access into the vehicle, remove the child, and ensure that there were no major medical concerns.

A resident of the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex reported a lost license plate. 

A Southern Adventist University student reported a lost car title. 

Officers spoke with an individual in the 100 block of Myrtle Lane about custody issues. 

Police assisted a citizen with a disabled vehicle on the 8400 block of Apison Pike. 

A business alarm was activated at Cranks, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway.

Everything checked out ok. 

Collegedale officers assisted Chattanooga police search for a fugitive at a residence in the 4600 block of McDonald Road. 

The sheriff’s office made contact with a Collegedale fugitive. The fugitive was transported to the jail and booked on their charges. 

An alarm was activated at Jack’s Family Restaurant. The building was checked and everything was found to be ok. 

A traffic stop in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway resulted in the driver’s arrest for DUI, having an open container of alcohol, and refusal of implied consent. 

Chattanooga police made contact with a Collegedale fugitive wanted on bond revocation warrants from original drug charges. The fugitive was transported to the jail. 

Police were called regarding a dispute between neighbors at the Spring Green apartment complex. No crimes were committed. 

An unknown 911 call came in from The Commons, located behind city hall, during the Lemonade Festival. The area was checked but no emergencies were found. 

Police received a call about an individual asking people for money at the Four Corners Car Wash. The individual was gone prior to the officer’s arrival. 

Officers responded to a hit and run crash in the Walmart parking lot. The driver that had left was tracked down and charged with leaving the scene of an accident after admitting that they had intentionally fled because they didn’t have insurance. 

An alarm was activated at the Collegedale Academy high school. The building was checked and everything was found to be ok. 

Police were called about a noise complaint at The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex after neighbors complained about loud music coming from an apartment. The occupants agreed to quiet down for the evening. 

Employees at Wired Coffee, in the 5700 block of Main Street, requested police to check on an individual whose erratic behavior was causing some concern inside their establishment. The individual left the business after speaking with police. 

Officers responded to The Village at Apison Pike apartment complex after a parent made an accusation of child abandonment against the other parent during a custody exchange of a child. Police confirmed that there had been no abandonment. 

A concerned citizen reported that one of the crossing arms at the railroad tracks in the 5500 block of Main Street wasn’t functioning properly. Police responded to this location and checked, but found the railroad equipment to be functioning properly.

A bonding agent surrendered a Collegedale fugitive who was booked on warrants for DUI and driving on a suspended license. The fugitive was transported to the jail. 

Police received a call to a home in the 9700 block of Bill Reed Road referencing a child custody issue. The reporting individual wanted to report that their ex-spouse was not abiding by the court ordered custody exchange times. The reporting individual advised police that they had a new court date coming up.

A concerned citizen spoke with police about the sheriff’s office recent SWAT stand off on Jackson Road in Apison. The citizen advised that they lived close by the scene of the stand off and was afraid to walk their dog alone. The individual was referred to the Hamilton County Sherriff’s Office as the incident had occurred in their jurisdiction.

An officer responded to the Hawthorne at the Crest apartment complex after receiving a report of property damage. The reporting individual advised that they had observed another individual park next to their vehicle and strike their vehicle while opening their door. The officer attempted to make contact with the other individual in the other vehicle but was unsuccessful.

K9 Krino was deployed on a vehicle stopped in the 5000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road for failure to maintain lane and detected the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a marijuana joint. 

The driver of a vehicle stopped in the 9300 block of Lee Highway was found in possession of prescription pills that were not their own. The driver was charged with the offense. 

Chattanooga police requested Collegedale police to respond to a disorder at the Mapco gas station, located in the 9100 block of Lee Highway, as they only had one available officer to send. The Collegedale officer arrived on scene and found that the individual who had been causing the disturbance had already left. The officer canceled Chattanooga’s response. 


