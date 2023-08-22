Former Central Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Underage Child

A former 10th grade geometry teacher at Central High School has been charged with aggravated statutory rape.

An indictment by the Hamilton County Grand Jury said on May 1, 2022, that she "engaged in sexual penetration" with a person at least 13 years old and less than 18 years old.

It says she was at least 10 years older than the child. Ms. McGrath is now 28.

She was suspended without pay from her teaching job on March 31 due to an investigation of alleged inappropriate conduct.