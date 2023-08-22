Latest Headlines

Former Central Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Underage Child

  • Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Casey McGrath
Casey McGrath

A former 10th grade geometry teacher at Central High School has been charged with aggravated statutory rape.

An indictment by the Hamilton County Grand Jury said on May 1, 2022, that she "engaged in sexual penetration" with a person at least 13 years old and less than 18 years old.

It says she was at least 10 years older than the child. Ms. McGrath is now 28.

She was suspended without pay from her teaching job on March 31 due to an investigation of alleged inappropriate conduct.

Casey McGrath when she was at Central High
Casey McGrath when she was at Central High
Latest Headlines
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 8/22/2023
Randy Smith: A Lot At Stake For Heupel In 2023
Randy Smith: A Lot At Stake For Heupel In 2023
  • Sports
  • 8/22/2023
Former Central Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Underage Child
Former Central Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Underage Child
  • Breaking News
  • 8/22/2023
Collegedale Getting New Municipal Parking Lot
  • Breaking News
  • 8/22/2023
Car And Box Truck Collide - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 8/22/2023
Signal Mountain Volleyball Wins In Shuyout Over Silverdale
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/22/2023
Breaking News
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 8/22/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Collegedale Getting New Municipal Parking Lot
  • 8/22/2023

Collegedale will be getting a new municipal parking lot to accommodate all the activity around the new Little Debbie Park and the Collegedale Commons. On Monday night the commissioners approved ... more

Car And Box Truck Collide - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 8/22/2023

Police responded to a crash involving a car and and a box truck in the 9300 block of Apison Pike. One driver was transported to a local hospital. A two-vehicle crash was reported in the 9500 ... more

Breaking News
Police Blotter: Woman Trespassed After Bathing In Restroom At Read House, Starbucks; Woman's Ex-Husband Calling Her & Her New Husband Names
  • 8/22/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 8/22/2023
Trial Date Next Year Set In 2016 Bianca Horton Death Penalty Case
  • 8/21/2023
Blue Light Club On Station Street Loses ABC License
  • 8/21/2023
Man Arrested After Police Respond To Noise Complaints And He Threatens Officers
Man Arrested After Police Respond To Noise Complaints And He Threatens Officers
  • 8/21/2023
Opinion
Navigating The Perils Of Unchecked Support For Law Enforcement
  • 8/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Message From Maui And California
Jerry Summers: Message From Maui And California
  • 8/21/2023
Greg Martin: Special Legislative Session
  • 8/22/2023
Is This Just A Coincidence?
  • 8/21/2023
Mayor, Please Help With The Excessive Noise
  • 8/21/2023
Sports
Dan Fleser: Vols Expecting Better From Veteran Defensive Back Corps
Dan Fleser: Vols Expecting Better From Veteran Defensive Back Corps
  • 8/21/2023
Randy Smith: A Lot At Stake For Heupel In 2023
Randy Smith: A Lot At Stake For Heupel In 2023
  • 8/22/2023
Mark Wiedmer: Sunday Swoon Dooms Braves Again
Mark Wiedmer: Sunday Swoon Dooms Braves Again
  • 8/21/2023
UCRA Alters Fall Schedule Due To Rain Outs
UCRA Alters Fall Schedule Due To Rain Outs
  • 8/21/2023
Lee Women Picked Third; Dirkse, Crisler Named To Preseason Team
  • 8/21/2023
Happenings
Local Books Launch And Book Signing Is Saturday
  • 8/22/2023
Signal Mountain Police And Fire Host Cornhole Tournament Oct. 7
Signal Mountain Police And Fire Host Cornhole Tournament Oct. 7
  • 8/21/2023
Jerry Summers: Big Brother In Soddy Daisy?
Jerry Summers: Big Brother In Soddy Daisy?
  • 8/21/2023
Upcoming Road Closings Announced
  • 8/21/2023
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Twins Receive ME Locher Scholarships
Life With Ferris: Signal Mountain Twins Receive ME Locher Scholarships
  • 8/21/2023
Entertainment
Chonda Pierce Comes To Hixson Oct. 5
Chonda Pierce Comes To Hixson Oct. 5
  • 8/21/2023
EG Kight Has CD Release Party Sept. 15 At Barking Legs
EG Kight Has CD Release Party Sept. 15 At Barking Legs
  • 8/19/2023
Lee School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital With Holritz, Vest
Lee School Of Music To Present Faculty Recital With Holritz, Vest
  • 8/18/2023
Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree Country Caravan Is Oct. 14 In Ringgold
Hollywood Hillbilly Jamboree Country Caravan Is Oct. 14 In Ringgold
  • 8/18/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/16/2023
Opinion
Navigating The Perils Of Unchecked Support For Law Enforcement
  • 8/22/2023
Jerry Summers: Message From Maui And California
Jerry Summers: Message From Maui And California
  • 8/21/2023
Greg Martin: Special Legislative Session
  • 8/22/2023
Dining
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
Chopped Champion Launches Crowd-Investment Campaign For New Restaurant In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
Escape Night Club Runs Into Zoning Issue
  • 8/18/2023
Agave Azul Mexican Bar & Grill Opens At Former Site Of Las Margaritas
  • 8/18/2023
Business
Gas Prices Rise 9.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 8/21/2023
United Way Urging More Family-Friendly Business Practices
  • 8/21/2023
Kroger To Bring 140 New Jobs To Cleveland With Central Fill Facility
  • 8/21/2023
Real Estate
Realtors To Present Check To Wreaths Across Chattanooga
  • 8/19/2023
Soddy Daisy/Sale Creek Growth Meeting Set Monday
  • 8/18/2023
Northeast Community Meeting Is Thursday
  • 8/22/2023
Student Scene
UTC Honors College Collaborates With Chattanooga On Innovative Solutions To Citywide Problems
UTC Honors College Collaborates With Chattanooga On Innovative Solutions To Citywide Problems
  • 8/21/2023
Project Inspire Teacher Residency Making Strides In Teacher Diversity
  • 8/21/2023
Final Bricks Installed At CSCC's Community First Walkway
Final Bricks Installed At CSCC's Community First Walkway
  • 8/21/2023
Living Well
Siskin Hospital Celebrates National Rehabilitation Week While Embracing The Healing Power Of Nature
  • 8/21/2023
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 8th Annual Golf Tournament Poised For Recordbreaking Year On Newly Renovated Lookout Mountain Course
Morning Pointe Foundation’s 8th Annual Golf Tournament Poised For Recordbreaking Year On Newly Renovated Lookout Mountain Course
  • 8/21/2023
Public Invited To Neighborhood Environmental College, Beginning Thursday
  • 8/18/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg's Interview Of Abe Zarzour On The Iconic Zarzour's Restaurant
  • 8/17/2023
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
Outdoors
U.S. Fish And Wildlife Service Finds Listing Not Warranted For Three Southeastern Species
  • 8/22/2023
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Proposes Listing 3 Eastern Freshwater Mussels Under The Endangered Species Act
  • 8/21/2023
Justin P. Wilson Named Robert Sparks Walker Lifetime Achievement Award Winner For Environmental Work
Justin P. Wilson Named Robert Sparks Walker Lifetime Achievement Award Winner For Environmental Work
  • 8/21/2023
Travel
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
Downtown Blue Ridge, Ga., Is A Peak Experience
  • 8/22/2023
Tourism To Chickamauga And Chattanooga National Military Park Contributes $81,396,000 To Local Economy
  • 8/21/2023
Tennessee Aquarium's Welcomes 1st Female Otter, Opening Door To Possible Breeding Program
  • 8/21/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: "Houses of God" Going into the "House of God"
Bob Tamasy: "Houses of God" Going into the "House of God"
  • 8/21/2023
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 7th Anniversary Aug. 27
Antioch Missionary Baptist Church Celebrates Pastor's 7th Anniversary Aug. 27
  • 8/18/2023
Attorney Amanda Jelks To Speak At SCWN Aug. 24 Marketplace Luncheon
  • 8/18/2023
Obituaries
Mildred “Millie” Ogletree
Mildred “Millie” Ogletree
  • 8/22/2023
Patricia Sue Ware Scott
Patricia Sue Ware Scott
  • 8/21/2023
John R. “Pop Pop” Goodwin
John R. “Pop Pop” Goodwin
  • 8/21/2023
Area Obituaries
Key, Howell Barron "Barry" (Cleveland)
Key, Howell Barron "Barry" (Cleveland)
  • 8/22/2023
Rhoads, Michael Joseph (Jasper)
Rhoads, Michael Joseph (Jasper)
  • 8/22/2023
Rakestraw, Kimesia Dawn (Cleveland)
Rakestraw, Kimesia Dawn (Cleveland)
  • 8/21/2023