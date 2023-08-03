Police Blotter: Driver Falls Asleep And Bumps Into Speedway; Boyfriend Accidently Runs Over Girlfriend’s Foot During Break-up

A vehicle was parked in front of the Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road and the driver fell asleep, bumping into the building. Damage was only caused to the vehicle and the woman didn’t want a report for damage to her car. The Speedway manager was notified and told a miscellaneous report would be done for his records.



* * *

A woman on Tyner Crossing Drive came home and found her husband gone from the home as well as most of the belongings in the residence. She said he also wiped out the company account belonging to both of them. She said she had no indicators that he was leaving and wanted to have the incident documented for court purposes.

* * *

Police were called to apartments on Tunnel Boulevard where it was said people were in an altercation. Police spoke to the man and woman in the apartment and found no signs of distress.

* * *

A woman on Cherry Street told police her car had been stolen. She was able to use the VW app to track the vehicle to Union Avenue. Police found the car at the address and notified the woman. The vehicle was searched and check for fingerprints but none were available.

* * *

While on patrol an officer saw a dark blue Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and it fled at a high rate of speed south on Chamberlain Avenue. The car was rented to a man.

* * *

A woman on E. 11th Street told police her daughter was out of town and had many people in the house that she wanted to leave. An officer spoke to the daughter and lease owner via FaceTime, and she said she wanted the people to leave. The three women gathered their belongings and left. The officer saw the mother secure her daughter's house.

* * *

An officer attempted to stop a Mazda 6 for driving with no taillights. The car fled south on Moss Drive as the officer approached.

* * *

While conducting a routine patrol, an officer saw a white male panhandling with a cardboard sign at an I-24 westbound ramp. The officer approached the man and told him the city ordinance prohibits panhandling. He provided his Georgia ID and the officer checked for any outstanding warrants, but none were found. The officer warned the man that he would enforce the law by citing him if he was caught panhandling again. The man left without incident.

* * *

A woman on S. Beech Street called police and said he found a white Mongoose bicycle in her yard. She wanted police to take the bicycle so that the unknown owner wouldn’t claim she stole it. The bike was transported to and deposited at Property.

* * *

A woman on Runyan Drive told police over the phone her vehicle was damaged somehow while it was parked at her residence. The driver side rear door had been caved in with some white scratches on it. She believes it could have been hit by another vehicle but there is no proof of that.

* * *

A woman at an apartment on Urban Trail told police over the phone her bike had been stolen off her vehicle. She last saw the bike around 8:30 p.m. the previous night and it was attached to a rack on the back of her vehicle, but it was not locked.

* * *

A man on English Oaks Drive told police he sold his go-kart to a black male who paid $436. It included 21 $20, three $5 and one $1. All of the $20 bills had the same serial # (PD49410509A), all the $5 bills had serial # (ML480688305) and the $1 bill had serial # (K51128647A). The suspect is approximately in his mid to late 20's. The man went through Facebook Marketplace to sell his go-kart and the suspect used the username: Loochie Encrypted.

* * *

A woman on Stockyard Place told police her vehicle had been entered sometime overnight and the inside was rummaged through. However, there was no damage or anything taken. She said it was locked. Her two roommate's vehicles were entered and rummaged through as well but nothing was taken. The woman called back later and had discovered that her work ID badge was taken.

* * *

A man was driving southbound on I-27 in the left-hand lane when he was passing another man, who was in the right-hand lane. The second man was towing a trailer with loose rocks in the bed with a tarp covering the majority of the load. As the two vehicles were passing, a rock came loose from the trailer and hit the passenger side-view mirror of the first man’s vehicle, destroying the mirror. Police arrived and saw no evidence of the mirror or rock and both men were there. The second man claimed he didn’t notice the rock hit the first man’s mirror.

* * *

The Shell manager at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. told police a heavy-set black female entered the store and attempted to conceal and steal several drinks. She was confronted by the manager and she handed over the drinks from her purse and grabbed a cigar from over the counter and two boxes of snack cakes worth $40 and proceeded to throw down a $20 bill and walked out. The manager said he didn’t want to press charges at this time, but would like the woman identified and trespassed.

* * *

Two women were on S. Howell Avenue and one told police she recently started dating a man and he has been coming by and intimidating her. Both women said they no longer want the man on the property if police are able to trespass him. One woman said the man is known to conceal two firearms in the engine compartment of his black Hyundai sedan. The other woman believes the man may have tampered with one of the video surveillance cameras outside of the house but didn't have evidence. The house was added to the watch list for the next two weeks. One of the women said the man came to her place of work the night prior. She works at Buds Sports Bar. She was informed to make the staff at Buds aware if the man attempts to contact them there.

* * *

An employee at Dollar General at 7345 Lee Hwy. told police a white male with tattoos covering his arms came into the store and stole approximately $45 worth of merchandise. He said the man had on a navy shirt, jean shorts, black shoes, and a black hat at the time of the theft. The suspect left in a gray Chevrolet Equinox with a possible South Carolina license plate.

* * *

Two neighbors on O Grady Drive had a disagreement over property lines and the removal of brush. Both agreed it was only a verbal argument and not physical. After police spoke with both, they agreed to stay away from each other and off each other’s property.

* * *

A group of people came into Kohl’s at 1812 Gunbarrel Road, including five black females and one black male. An employee said she had seen this group of people in before so she kept an eye on them, and saw one woman wearing a black tank-top and jean shorts, carrying a black garbage bag stuffed with possible kid’s clothes. The employee said the suspect went out the front door with the garbage bag, and the rest of the group exited at a later time all together, but the one female is the only one who stole anything. Inventory and the dollar amount stolen is pending.

* * *

A woman on Ridge Road told police she and her boyfriend were in an emotional breakup. She said when her boyfriend tried to leave, she didn't want him to leave. Her boyfriend went outside to his car and started to back out of the drive. The woman ran up to the car and grabbed onto the car, slipped off while it was moving and got her left foot run over. She said it was her fault and her boyfriend didn’t mean for that to happen. Police spoke to the boyfriend who said the same except he didn’t know her foot was run over. He said nothing physical happened between them and didn't want to report anything to police. Doctors in the ER at Parkridge said the foot was not broken, just cut up and bruised.