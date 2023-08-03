Latest Headlines

James Clinton Swafford, Jr.

Family Man, Community Leader Had Careers In Law Enforcement, Contracting

  • Thursday, August 3, 2023
Jim Swafford
Jim Swafford

James Clinton Swafford, Jr., 76, of Soddy-Daisy, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 31, 2023.

He was originally a member of Bakewell United Methodist Church and later went to New Mount Annie Baptist Church. James was a devoted family man. He shared a loving and fulfilling marriage with his beloved wife, Linda Swafford, for 56 years. Their union was a testament to their unwavering love, support, and unwavering commitment to one another. Together, they created a beautiful family and built countless cherished memories.

As a father, James was a constant source of love, guidance, and encouragement. He prioritized spending quality time with his children, and was actively involved in their lives, sharing their ups and downs and offering steadfast support during times of need. James was a role model and Hero, instilling in his children the values of compassion, integrity, and perseverance.

James was a pillar and a huge presence in his community. Whether it be in good or bad times, many were drawn to him for his wisdom and guidance. His boundless enthusiasm was infectious. A natural born story teller, his vibrant tales and quick wit captivated audiences, leaving them laughing, pondering and yearning for more. James’s work ethic and insatiable appetite for new experiences inspired many to step outside their comfort zones to reach their full potential.

From an early age it was clear that James processed an extraordinary thirst for knowledge and innate ability to lead and empathize with others. These qualities would shape his journey and lead him down a path of public service and compassion. James started his public service career in law enforcement on May 31, 1973 and served until July 10, 2003. After retirement, James started a second career as a contractor then owning his own contracting business where he successfully built and remodeled houses.

Outside his professional and family life, James was known for his kind and generous nature. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need, offering support and guidance without hesitation. With a warm smile and an open heart, he touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

James Clinton Swafford will be deeply missed and forever remembered. His legacy of love and resilience will continue to inspire all those whose lives he touched. Though we mourn his passing, we take solace in the knowledge that his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clinton Swafford, Sr. and Idella Hickman Swafford; daughter, Fontella Andrea Swafford and sister, Benny Mae Keith.

Survivors are his wife of 56 years, Linda Carolyn Smith Swafford; children, Jermaine Swafford (Sarah), Daphne Swafford, Crystal Swafford, Barnett Swafford, Lisa Swafford and Dana Hickey; siblings, Velma Baugh, Helen Stewart, Stanley Swafford (Bobbie), Sherry Simmons, Wanda Thurman (Richard), Christine Johnson (Manzell), Debra Leftwich (Robert), Kirkland Swafford (Patsy), Tamera Banks (Alonzo), LaTonia Davenport (Mortimer); mother-in-law, Margaret Smith; an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he adored; lots of nieces and nephews who affectionately called him “Uncle Bo”; special aunt, Oralee Moore and extended family that includes cousins, in-laws, aunts and uncles and a host of close family friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tyrus Chism and Chaplain officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill AME Zion Church. Following the service the family will gather at Ridgewell’s, 1705 Spradling Road, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.

The family would like to give a special thank you to everyone who helped, prayed, and showed love and care during this time.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.

Latest Headlines
Wiedmer: Let’s Make The SEC The Biggest, Baddest League Anywhere
Wiedmer: Let’s Make The SEC The Biggest, Baddest League Anywhere
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Brian Gill Named As New Notre Dame Athletic Director
Brian Gill Named As New Notre Dame Athletic Director
  • Prep Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • Breaking News
  • 8/3/2023
Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One
Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One
  • Breaking News
  • 8/3/2023
PHOTOS: Vols Open Practice Sessions
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Coach Heupel On "Great 1st Day" Of Practice
  • Sports
  • 8/3/2023
Obituaries
Ping, Dorothy Mae Herold Somers
Ping, Dorothy Mae Herold Somers
  • 8/3/2023

Dorothy Mae Herold Somers Ping, 92, passed into the arms of Jesus on August 1, 2023. She was born in Bedford, In. on Aug. 23, 1930 to her late parents, Frank and Agatha Herold. Dorothy married ... more

Smith, Reba Frances
Smith, Reba Frances
  • 8/3/2023

Reba Frances Smith, 89, of Lookout Mountain, Ga., the West Brow Community, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Smith was born on South Pittsburg Mountain ... more

Ellis, Anna
  • 8/2/2023

Anna Ellis, 89, of Chattanooga, passed away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, in a local hospital. Arrangements are by Taylor Funeral Home of Chattanooga, Inc. more

Obituaries
Moon, Janet Patten
  • 8/2/2023
Keith, Leroy
  • 8/2/2023
Underwood, John Martin
Underwood, John Martin
  • 8/1/2023
Sivley, Diann
Sivley, Diann
  • 8/1/2023
Bentley, Ned T.
Bentley, Ned T.
  • 8/1/2023
Area Obituaries
Weaver, Debbie Dean (Summerville)
  • 8/3/2023
Sloan, Bonnie (Dalton)
Sloan, Bonnie (Dalton)
  • 8/3/2023
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
  • 8/2/2023
Curtis, Hester Elizabeth (Dalton)
Curtis, Hester Elizabeth (Dalton)
  • 8/2/2023
Martin-Adams, Tammy Sue (Cleveland)
Martin-Adams, Tammy Sue (Cleveland)
  • 8/3/2023
Breaking News
Siskin Children’s Institute Closing Early Learning Centers After Over 70 Years
  • 8/3/2023
Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One
Youth Asking Lower Bond In Murder Case Gets Higher One
  • 8/3/2023
Red Bank Amends Steep Slope Ordinance; Stormwater Fee Goes Up
  • 8/2/2023
Concrete Repairs Continue On Interstate 24 Over The Weekend
  • 8/3/2023
Senator Lowe Says He Has Been Readying For Special Legislative Session
Senator Lowe Says He Has Been Readying For Special Legislative Session
  • 8/3/2023
Happenings
Hey Earl Roast To Benefit Prison Prevention Ministries And Inzone Students
Hey Earl Roast To Benefit Prison Prevention Ministries And Inzone Students
  • 8/2/2023
Nearly 200 Expected To Become American Citizens At Ceremonies In Chattanooga In August
  • 8/2/2023
Jerry Summers: Hugh Dorsey - Georgia Giant? (1871-1948)
  • 8/3/2023
2nd Annual James Baldwin Festival Of Words Celebrates Black Excellence In Literary Arts With A Full Slate of Events Aug. 25-27
  • 8/3/2023
All Day AE Day At Dayton Brings A Love For Aerospace Education To Cadets
  • 8/3/2023
Entertainment
Annual Great Cleveland Duck Race Set For Aug. 12
  • 8/3/2023
Riverfront Nights Welcomes The Jess Goggans Band To Ross's Landing Saturday
  • 8/2/2023
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 8/2/2023
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
Chattanooga Native SheShe Dance To Appear On Good Morning American Aug. 4
  • 8/3/2023
Best Of Grizzard - Soccer
Best Of Grizzard - Soccer
  • 8/1/2023
Opinion
Bring Back Honesty
  • 8/3/2023
Loving The Glamour Shot Billboards - And Response
  • 8/2/2023
Peewee And Chattanooga's Wayne White
  • 8/2/2023
Dining
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
Charles Siskin: Fashionable Hot Dogs
  • 8/1/2023
Dirty Dough Cookies Comes To Chattanooga
  • 8/1/2023
Big Bad Breakfast Opens Chattanooga Location
  • 8/1/2023
Business
River City Company Announces 2023-2024 Board Of Directors
  • 8/3/2023
Astec Industries Net Sales Increase 10 Percent Over 2022 Second Quarter
  • 8/3/2023
100% Of Chattanooga Gas’ Fuel Supply For Residential And Small Business Customers Now From Next Generation Natural Gas
  • 8/3/2023
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For July
  • 8/2/2023
Real Estate Transfers For July 27-Aug. 2
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 8/3/2023
Student Scene
CGLA Highlighted As TCSC Names State’s Outstanding Changemaker Public Charter High Schools
  • 8/3/2023
Chattanooga Preparatory School Has Opening Walk As School Starts
  • 8/3/2023
Dr. Chandra Ward Named CUIP Director Of Community Engagement At UTC
Dr. Chandra Ward Named CUIP Director Of Community Engagement At UTC
  • 8/2/2023
Living Well
Blood Assurance To Perform Free Sickle Cell Trait Testing At Minority Health Fair
  • 8/3/2023
Dr. Aileen Litwin Opens Happy Healthy Pediatrics
Dr. Aileen Litwin Opens Happy Healthy Pediatrics
  • 8/3/2023
Erlanger Honors Jessica Agnew With DAISY Award
Erlanger Honors Jessica Agnew With DAISY Award
  • 8/2/2023
Memories
John Shearer: Seeing ‘Graffiti’ On Marker At Chickamauga Park Program On Camp Thomas
  • 7/24/2023
John Shearer: Corntassel Miniature Village In Hixson In Need Of Preservation
  • 7/23/2023
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
East Tennessee Historical Society Honors Hamilton County Initiative With Award Of Excellence
  • 7/19/2023
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Summer Grind
  • 8/2/2023
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
South Pittsburg Hosts 3rd Annual Pitt To Port Paddle Saturday
  • 7/25/2023
American Jet Sport Association Jet Ski Racing Coming To Winged Deer Park
  • 7/24/2023
Travel
John Shearer: Visiting Baltimore Via Virginia Tech And Sweet Briar College, Part 1
  • 8/2/2023
Bearing Fruit: Tennessee Aquarium’s In-House Gardening Program Benefits Animals And Saves Money
  • 7/17/2023
Rising Gulf Temperatures Threaten Coral Reefs
  • 7/13/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
Bob Tamasy: What Does It Mean To "Make Disciples"?
  • 8/3/2023
More Than Enough Is Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God Sunday
  • 8/2/2023
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
Bob Tamasy: Have We Been Missing "The Main Thing" All Along?
  • 7/31/2023
Obituaries
Charles P.B. “Scobey” Newman
Charles P.B. “Scobey” Newman
  • 8/3/2023
James Clinton Swafford, Jr.
James Clinton Swafford, Jr.
  • 8/3/2023
Franklin Ray Ruth
Franklin Ray Ruth
  • 8/3/2023
Area Obituaries
Weaver, Debbie Dean (Summerville)
  • 8/3/2023
Sloan, Bonnie (Dalton)
Sloan, Bonnie (Dalton)
  • 8/3/2023
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
Mayton, Linda Sue (Cleveland)
  • 8/2/2023