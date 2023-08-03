James Clinton Swafford, Jr., 76, of Soddy-Daisy, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, July 31, 2023.

He was originally a member of Bakewell United Methodist Church and later went to New Mount Annie Baptist Church. James was a devoted family man. He shared a loving and fulfilling marriage with his beloved wife, Linda Swafford, for 56 years. Their union was a testament to their unwavering love, support, and unwavering commitment to one another. Together, they created a beautiful family and built countless cherished memories.

As a father, James was a constant source of love, guidance, and encouragement. He prioritized spending quality time with his children, and was actively involved in their lives, sharing their ups and downs and offering steadfast support during times of need. James was a role model and Hero, instilling in his children the values of compassion, integrity, and perseverance.

James was a pillar and a huge presence in his community. Whether it be in good or bad times, many were drawn to him for his wisdom and guidance. His boundless enthusiasm was infectious. A natural born story teller, his vibrant tales and quick wit captivated audiences, leaving them laughing, pondering and yearning for more. James’s work ethic and insatiable appetite for new experiences inspired many to step outside their comfort zones to reach their full potential.

From an early age it was clear that James processed an extraordinary thirst for knowledge and innate ability to lead and empathize with others. These qualities would shape his journey and lead him down a path of public service and compassion. James started his public service career in law enforcement on May 31, 1973 and served until July 10, 2003. After retirement, James started a second career as a contractor then owning his own contracting business where he successfully built and remodeled houses.

Outside his professional and family life, James was known for his kind and generous nature. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need, offering support and guidance without hesitation. With a warm smile and an open heart, he touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

James Clinton Swafford will be deeply missed and forever remembered. His legacy of love and resilience will continue to inspire all those whose lives he touched. Though we mourn his passing, we take solace in the knowledge that his spirit will live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Clinton Swafford, Sr. and Idella Hickman Swafford; daughter, Fontella Andrea Swafford and sister, Benny Mae Keith.

Survivors are his wife of 56 years, Linda Carolyn Smith Swafford; children, Jermaine Swafford (Sarah), Daphne Swafford, Crystal Swafford, Barnett Swafford, Lisa Swafford and Dana Hickey; siblings, Velma Baugh, Helen Stewart, Stanley Swafford (Bobbie), Sherry Simmons, Wanda Thurman (Richard), Christine Johnson (Manzell), Debra Leftwich (Robert), Kirkland Swafford (Patsy), Tamera Banks (Alonzo), LaTonia Davenport (Mortimer); mother-in-law, Margaret Smith; an abundance of grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he adored; lots of nieces and nephews who affectionately called him “Uncle Bo”; special aunt, Oralee Moore and extended family that includes cousins, in-laws, aunts and uncles and a host of close family friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 4, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Services will be on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tyrus Chism and Chaplain officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill AME Zion Church. Following the service the family will gather at Ridgewell’s, 1705 Spradling Road, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.

The family would like to give a special thank you to everyone who helped, prayed, and showed love and care during this time.

