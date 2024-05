Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

ADAMS, ANDREW DAVID

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 08/25/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OF DANGEROUS

POSSESSION OF MDMA

POSS. OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTUR ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 02/28/1989

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN

Age at Arrest: 22

Date of Birth: 06/13/2001

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COMPTON, TERRY D

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 02/04/1973

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, CINDIE FAYE

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/05/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAVIS, KEOSHA CINQEER

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 01/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NEGLECT OF AN ELDERLY OR VULNERABLE ADULT ERVIN, QUORUM DESEAN

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 09/10/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) GRIFFIN, WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 09/18/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY GULLEY, HEATHER LORRAINE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 01/11/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 04/01/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 03/01/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT HOOD, JAYSON NATHANIEL

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 11/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

(PROBATION VIOLATION) AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL LITTERIN

(PROBATION VIOLATION) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDE

(PROBATION VIOLATION) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERN HOWARD, ZACKAREE MONTRELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 02/15/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF HUDSON, LANA CARTER

Age at Arrest: 63

Date of Birth: 01/02/1961

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

CHILD NEGLECT JOACHIN, WILGUENS

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 04/24/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATIO (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE JOHNSON, STARLA MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 49

Date of Birth: 01/16/1975

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION THEFT OF PROPERTY JORDAN, JUMAR K

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 05/25/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE, CHARLES EDWARD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/26/1971

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY LOMNICK, RODNEY ARNEZ

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 01/05/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT MCCOY, SEAN DESANTIS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/03/1992

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MILLER, STACY MICHELL

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/11/1993

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE MORRIS, LINDSAY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 02/10/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PETTY, CARVONTA QUENTIN

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 11/23/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT PIPER, CHRISTIE M

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 07/27/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RIDDLE, MATHEW LANE

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 05/29/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT SKILES, DANNY ELLIS

Age at Arrest: 54

Date of Birth: 02/11/1970

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 06/13/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TARPKIN, JERMAINE LEDALE

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 06/15/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSS. OF HYDROCODONE WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTUR

POSS. OF MARIJUANA WITH THE INTENT TO MANUFACTURE, TRANTHAM, MELISSA F

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/16/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WELLS, JOSHUA SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 06/17/1989

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS, DEMETRIA CHASTITY

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/28/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT WORTHY, LEON D

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 03/18/1981

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WRIGHT, QUISHANTA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 06/21/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/08/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE