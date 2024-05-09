Storm Brings Emergency Road Closures; Damages Homes At Dallas Bay; Access To Lookout Mountain Restricted Due To Hazards

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announced Thursday morning that, due to wires down, trees down and other storm hazards, numerous locations are closed or have limited access.

Also, Dallas Bay Fire and Rescue reported severe storms have damaged multiple homes in Dallas Bay.



Officials said, "Six homes sustained severe storm damage from trees during Thursday morning's storms.



"No residents were injured in any of the homes. One resident stated that they were awakened by a tree falling on their home, and the ceiling falling in.



"Crews continue to respond on additional weather related incidents hours after the storms."



New incidents as of 12:15 p.m.:



The following locations are closed or have limited access.

New incidents (full closes in bold):

3100 Campbell St (possible hazard)

Delashmitt Rd at Sherry Lane (emergency services checking street status)

Hixson Pike at Ashland Terrace (hazard reported)

W Martin Luther King Blvd at Broad Street (unknown hazard)

6400 Grubb Road (full closure)

3187 New York Ave (wires down)

Aster Ave at Cummings Hwy (unknown hazard)

Greenwood Road at N Crest Road (fully closed)

5521 Miller Drive (fully closed)

Meadow Lane at Grace Ave (fully closed)

2700 Addison Road (fully closed)

2419 Hickory Valley Road (fully closed)

Active incidents:

ROAD CLOSURE WARNING FOR LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN - Both 501 Ochs Hwy and 1204 S Scenic Hwy are reported as closed by emergency services. Crews are working hard to clear any hazards that are blocking these highways.

- Both 501 Ochs Hwy and 1204 S Scenic Hwy are reported as closed by emergency services. Crews are working hard to clear any hazards that are blocking these highways. 1600 HIXSON PIKE - Trees down blocking both directions

6598 MIDDLE VALLEY ROAD - Fully closed, unknown hazard

702 N Crest Road (unknown hazard)

HWY 153 / Gadd Road (wires down)

6210 Wimberly Drive (wires down)

4087 Gann Store Road (fully closed, unknown hazard)

326 Thompson Street (wires down)

6020 Dayton Blvd (wires down)

New York Ave at Tunnel Blvd (fully closed, unknown hazard)

Resolved incidents:

800 Mountain Creek Road

4404 S Mayfair Ave (wires down)

724 Old Dallas Road (fully closed, unknown hazard)

Delashmitt Rd at Ely Rd (wires down)

5912 Crestview Dr (unknown hazard)

5832 Moody Sawyer Road (wires down)

Eller Road at HWY 58 (wires down)

Collins Street at E 3rd Street (wires down)

Shallowford Road at Airport Road (unknown hazard)

5993 Winding Lane (flooding)

Oakhill Road at Sunflower Lane (unknown hazard)

812 Airport Road (wires down)

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers, or traffic control devices in these areas. Road conditions may worsen as rain is expected to continue into the afternoon. Use extreme caution.Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525.Remember: Never attempt to cross flooded roads or downed power lines.