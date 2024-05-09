Storm Closes Many Roads, Facilities In Dalton

Mill Line Mill Line Mill Line Previous Next

City of Dalton officials said severe storms caused a number of closures of roadways and facilities. However, no injuries were reported.

Officials said on Thursday morning, "All lanes of Walnut Avenue between Dug Gap and Lakeshore Drive are now closed due to a downed tree that also has knocked down a utility pole (earlier, only the eastbound lanes were closed, but repair work has forced all lanes to close). Underwood Street is closed at Mill Creek. Threadmill Road is closed. Needham Drive and Coronet Drive were closed earlier but have now re-opened.

The MLK Recycling Convenience Center at 1920 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. is closed due to damage to the entry road. And the Mill Line Trail is closed."We’re aware of several reports of damage caused by the storm. There was a roof collapse at the Mohawk facility on Green Street, which used to be the old World Carpets building. Several apartments at 618 4th Avenue had water enter the structure and Dalton Fire cut off power to the building and had residents evacuate. The Dalton Fire Department had 32 calls for service overnight, including a few instances with drivers who drove into deep waters and needed to be pulled out."If you are driving, please do not drive into areas where water is on the roadway. It is impossible to tell how deep the water might be. Turn around, do not drown."