Local Cave Squad Assists In Rescue Of Vanderbilt Student Who Became Sick In Cave

The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue Service assisted the Sparta-White County Rescue Squad and White County Emergency Management in rescuing a Vanderbilt student from Blue Spring Cave in Sparta, Tn.

The man, a Vanderbilt student, was on an overnight research trip in Blue Spring Cave with classmates when he fell ill, approximately three miles into the extensive cave system.

The man became too weak to exit the cave under his own power, but received medical treatment from rescuers on Saturday from White County EMS.

The group of students entered the cave on Friday afternoon. The ill student, other members of the party, and all rescuers exited the cave by Saturday by 7:30 p.m.

Captain, Brandon Powers reported, “This was a multi-agency event. Our primary job was to establish communication in the cave and assess if the patient needed a carry out. This would have been a tough carry out through small passages, but the patient's condition had improved significantly.

"We were prepared to orchestrate an otherwise long rescue, but the patient was able to walk, and sometimes crawl out on their own.”

Blue Spring Cave is privately owned and gated. This cave hosts a wide variety of underground features that extend over 37 miles.

“We are thankful for the multi-agency teamwork in the pursuit of a successful outcome,” said Captain Powers.