Pair Rob Tobacco King In Cleveland

Two men armed with a handgun robbed the Tobacco King in Cleveland, Tn., on Wednesday night.

At the store at 2245 Spring Place Road at 9:30 p.m., the pair took cash from the register, tobacco products, vapes, and lighters from behind the counter before fleeing.

Both suspects in this case appear to be black males, it was stated. They were both wearing black pants and long-sleeved shirt with head coverings. They fled the scene in what appears to be a compact SUV.

If anyone recognizes the suspects or the vehicle in this case, or has other information which can help investigators, contact the Bradley County Sheriff crime tip line, (423) 728-7336.

Additionally, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward to the person who provides information which leads to the identification and arrest of both suspects in this case.