County Jail Inmate Charged With Threats To Bomb Judge's Courtroom, Federal Building

An inmate at the Hamilton County Jail has been charged with making threats to bomb the courtroom of General Sessions Court Judge Gary Starnes as well as the Federal Building in Chattanooga.

An investigation into calls made by Robert Edward Millsaps, 34, of Harrison Bay Road, from the jail also revealed death threats against a local bonding agent as well as the Public Defender's Office.

Millsaps, who was termed a violent criminal and member of the Aryan Nation gang, is charged with retaliation against a judge, juror or office, commission of an act of terrorism, and three counts of filing false reports.

Last Friday afternoon, the Sheriff's Office received a call from a deputy at the jail who said Millsaps was making threats against a judge and the Federal Building.

On Saturday, investigators said they learned that a bonding agent had received a call from Millsaps in which she was told he had plans to bomb the Starnes courtroom as well as the Federal Building.

The alleged threat was passed on to Judge Starnes, "who became alarmed and stated he wished to prosecute Robert Millsaps." Judge Starnes said he also was going to report the threats to the FBI.

Investigators listened to 20 phone calls made by Millsaps from the jail and found terroristic threats on three of them.

On one call, Millsaps told a bonding agent that he was going to bomb her house, it was stated.

He also said he was going to bomb the Public Defender's Office because they would not let him fire his public defender.

In a call to a bonding agent, Millsaps "states he forgot to tell her that he was going to bomb Judge Starnes' courtroom and laughs and then states he is going to bomb the Federal Building and (the bonding office)."

Investigators found that Millsaps has had 14 cases go before Judge Starnes that have either been settled or are pending dating back to 2020.

Millsaps prior convictions include several counts of burglary of an auto, theft of property, and evading arrest, as well as attempted aggravated assault and promotion of meth.