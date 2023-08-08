Storm Causes Downed Trees And Power Lines - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

Latest Headlines

Due to storm damage police responded to the 10000 block of Standifer Gap Road and stood by for traffic control while work crews cleared the roadway of downed trees and power lines. 

Police responded to a report of theft from a mailbox in the 10000 block of Moore Road. The mail was found and returned by neighbors. 

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug possession charge. 

An individual reported their wallet lost in the 4500 block of Forsythia Way.  

Police were asked to check the well being of children at a home in the 5600 block of Tucker Road.

Everything checked out ok. 

A resident in the 8800 block of Apison Pike reported that their license plate had been lost in the mail. 

A Collegedale a fugitive was booked on a failure to appear warrant from a traffic citation they had received. 

A resident from the Hawthorne at the Summit apartment complex reported that their license plate had been lost in the mail. 

A minor two-vehicle crash was reported in the 5500 block of Main Street. 

Collegedale police assisted the sheriff’s office locate a vehicle that had been involved in a disorder in the Bill Reed and Pattentown Road area. 

A concerned citizen in the 4800 block of Sunkist Terrace reported a hiker that was out during the storms and had been gone for several hours. The subject was found jogging down Apison Pike and stated that they were doing well.

Officers responded to a home in the Hills Parc apartment complex to check the well-being of an individual who was having a mental health crisis. The individual requested a transport to a local treatment facility. 

An officer checked on a broken down vehicle in the 10000 block of Apison Pike. The driver had a mechanic on the way. 

Collegedale police were waved down by Walmart employees after they had confronted a suspected shoplifter in their parking lot. The individual dropped the stolen goods and fled on foot. The individual was not located but all of the stolen property was recovered.

While speaking with Walmart employees another individual attempted to leave the store with stolen property. The individual was arrested and charged for the offense. 

A work van with ladders on top caught a low hanging power line and tore it from a residence and transformer in the 10000 block of Tellico Drive. EPB was notified for the repair. 

While conducting routine business checks, a night shift officer located a van with open doors in the Springhill Suites parking lot, in the 8800 block of Old Lee Highway. With help from the front desk worker, the owner of the vehicle was located and they were able to confirm that nothing was missing from their vehicle. 

