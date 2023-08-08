Arrests Made In Killing Of 17-Year-Old In Alton Park, Including 15-Year-Old Shooter

Arrests have been made in the killing of a 17-year-old in Alton Park on July 24.

Mafia M. Marshall, 20, of 249 Water St., was identified by Chattanooga Police as the driver of a vehicle that drove up to the victim, K'Angelo Alford.

Police said a 15-year-old in the vehicle, who was the shooter, is also being charged with murder.



Police were dispatched at 10:52 p.m. to 3700 Highland Ave. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was unresponsive. He was taken by EMS to Erlanger Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

They said several witnesses gave specific information about the vehicle. A matching vehicle was observed on surveillance video driving past the victim at 10:50 p.m.

The vehicle was seen on video arriving and driving around the victim's location on Highland Avenue as if "casing" the area.

The vehicle then returned and drove up to the victim's location.

Surveillance video showed the victim approach the vehicle just prior to shots being fired.

Video also showed a passenger window go down just prior to the shots being fired.

Police said, "During this time there were a large number of innocent bystanders, including children, in close proximity to the victim."

One of those present picked Marshall from a photo lineup as the driver of the vehicle.

Investigators said from the video they were able to identify the youth who fired the shots.

Police said, "Based on surveillance footage and numerous witness statements, suspects intentionally targeted and carried out the shooting of K'Angelo Alford."

Police said neither Marshall or the 15-year-old may lawfully possess a firearm in the state of Tennessee.

Both are charged with first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment.