A woman was struck and killed as she tried to cross Market Street late Friday night.

Chattanooga police are searching for the driver who killed the female pedestrian in a hit and run.

Police said 69-year-old Sandra Grogins was in the 2100 block of Market Street around 11:30 p.m. when a southbound vehicle hit her and fled the scene.

Medics transported Ms. Grogin to the hospital, but she did not survive. Her next of kin has been notified and police have collected evidence from the scene.