Police Blotter: Thief Takes Nearly $1,000 Of Items From Lowe's; Panhandler Hides Cardboard Sign In His Pants

An employee at Lowe's, 5428 Hwy.153, told police a white male wearing an orange shirt and camo baseball cap, came into Lowes and stole several items, including two Leatherman multi-tool knives, a TC pro-paint sprayer, a Kabolt cargo bag and a hatchet, then left, walking toward McDonald's. He said these items together cost $983. Police do not have the suspect name, but a picture was provided.



* * *

Police conducted a foot patrol business check at the YMCA, 4138 Hixson Pike, at 1:04 a.m. and found an open door during the check. Police cleared the facility and found no one inside, and everything appeared to be in order on the interior of the building. Police then attempted to contact a responsible party for the building, without success. Police added the building to the Watch List. Police were unable to secure the door they found open.

* * *



A woman on Franklin Drive told police someone took three bolts off her fence and took her extendable ladder. She was unsure the exact length and make of the ladder. She said the ladder is a metal ladder and has a janky foot on the ladder. There is a camera that faces the yard, but she is unsure if any footage is available. The value of the fencing materials she guesses would be around $50, and the ladder is worth around $100. There is no suspect information. Police will continue to investigate the incident of the fence breaker and ladder thief.

* * *

Police conducted a foot patrol and found an open door at Lupton Drive Baptist Church, 859 Lupton Dr. Police cleared the church and found no one inside or around the facility. After the church was cleared, police were able to secure the open door and found no other exterior doors unlocked. Lastly police were unable to make contact with a responsible party for the church.

* * *



An employee of a business on Pineville Road told police a former employee has driven by the business three times now. Each time she has driven by, she slows down by the gate and the employee believes she is looking for another employee. According to the employee, the former employee has had scuffles and has threatened the other employee by saying she has guns at home. The employee is worried because the former employee was fired and she still has her key card access to the building until the next day. Police told the employee to give them a call back if the former employee is seen again and/or she tries to enter the building. Police told her that at this time, they are putting this under a miscellaneous report since she is the complainant and not the victim, but that police can do an incident report for the victim (other employee) if she is present and tells police what happened.

* * *

While on a traffic stop at Walker Avenue/Roanoke Avenue, police located a license plate on the back of a green motorcycle that was not on file for any vehicle. The owner of the motorcycle had no knowledge of the license plate not matching the motorcycle, due to him purchasing the motorcycle a week ago. The motorcycle did not come back as stolen and neither did the license plate. Police took the license plate and submitted it to Property.

* * *

A woman told police she believes her vehicle was hit overnight while staying at Motel 6, 7707 Lee Hwy. She said when she exited her vehicle at approximately midnight, she does not remember seeing any damage. Her vehicle sustained a dent on the lower driver's side door.

* * *

A man on Fort Street told police it was difficult to remove his key from his ignition, and said there may be damage consistent with someone attempting to jam an item into the ignition to start the vehicle. The vehicle has been dropped off at a mechanic shop to repair the original damage and assess the potential damage to the ignition system.

* * *

A lady at an apartment complex on Fulton Street reported that overnight someone stole her 2016 Kia Rio. She said the vehicle must have been hot-wired, due to her only having one set of keys. There is no suspect information. Police observed broken glass in the parking space where the vehicle was parked. The vehicle was placed into NCIC. The vehicle was BOLO'd via Dispatch. She said there is a purple sticker "JWG" on the rear windshield and a dealership sticker located on the truck "Dean McCrary, Mobile, AL." The total worth of the vehicle is approximately $15,000. Management of the apartment complex was not available. The woman was asked to contact management to check for any CCTV of the incident and to notify police should any further information surface.

* * *

A disorder was reported on Signal Hills Drive. Police found two men in a dispute. The first man had called police because his car was blocked in on the roadway and the second man refused to move his vehicle. Police asked the second man to move his vehicle and he was able to move his vehicle so that the first man could leave.

* * *

Police were called when a couple got into an argument while driving on Highway 153. The woman told police she is fed up with the man, and wanted him to get a ride home. The man got a ride home from a friend, and said he will be pursuing a restraining order against her.

* * *

A man told police he was unloading items into a building at on Cherry Street and at some point someone entered his truck and stole his Hi-Point 9mm handgun and one loaded magazine. There is no suspect information. The man was unable to locate the serial number to his firearm. He said he will call back with the serial number to be entered into NCIC.

* * *

Police made contact with a habitual panhandler at the intersection of Brainerd Road and E. Brainerd Road and gave him a formal panhandling/roadway obstruction warning. When the man first noticed police in the area, he concealed his panhandling cardboard sign in the back of his pants. After his warning, he threw the sign away in the liquor store dumpster next to the intersection.