Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Thursday, September 7, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, JASON CHARLES 
601 FRAWLEY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
2ND DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY 
52 ROCK HAVEN LANE CHICKAMAUGA, 30720 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

BARBY, JOSHUA MATTHEW 
1724 GANASITA TR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
ASSAULT

BERRY, AARON LEBRON 
2418 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

BLACK, DAVID HEZEKIAN 
7477 COMMONS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374212357 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
THEFT OF PROPERTY
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

BROWN, BRITANIE LEIGH 
32 CHARLSIE TRL Rossville, 307411150 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BULLOCKS, LAKETTIA NICOLE 
4827 JERSEY PIKE, APT 909 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BURKES, AMANDA DANIELLE 
310 MATT CIR SE CLEVELAND, 373238017 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BUSIE, MICHAEL STEPHEN 
515 MCGINNIS CIR CALHOUN, 30701 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN 
66 WEST 13TH STREET CRT CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (PETI
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PETITION TO REVO

CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE 
1404 LEE STREET CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAMPION, JAMES CLINTON 
614 VALLEY BRIDGE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 66 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT

CHOICE, JAMES HENRY 
2703 Long St Chattanooga, 374083042 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
ASSAULT

CORTEZ, AYALA MERLY 
5237 DONLYN LN APT A CHATTANGOOA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL 
8007 BIRCH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

EASLEY, MICHAEL DEVIN 
2588 KANLOW DRIVE ANTIOCH, 37011 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

FLERL, DAVID LAMAR 
4297 BRYNEWOOD VILLAGE ST UNIT C CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

FORINGER, STACEY 
7803 HAPPY VALLEY ROAD TALLASSEE, 37878 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS 
1032 CARRIAGE PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING STOP FRIST HALT ARREST OR SEARCH
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE
VANDALISM
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GENTRY MCCORD, HALEIGH PAIGE 
201 WAUHATCHIE PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING

GEREN, DAVID PONDER 
6851 TRAINWINDS CIR #202 COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE 
7817 OPAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162452 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTEMPT PETITION

GUINN, KURSTIN 
117 MIMOSA DR.

SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HALE, CALLIE ANNE 
1118 MAPLE TREE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214674 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARWOOD, KADUM HUNTER 
96 HARRIS STREET GRAYSVILLE, 30726 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
HARASSMENT
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
ARSON
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HITCHCOCK, REBECCA MAE 
225 BRADFORD WAY DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE 
383 COYOTE TRL RINGGOLD, 307368736 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

JOHNSON, VANESSA SHAREE 
1050 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MANUFACTURING/DELIVERING/SELLING/POSSESSION OF CON

JONES, TERRANCE DEANTHONY 
4827 JERSEY PIKE, APT 909 CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

KENNEDY, KAREN ANNE 
1116 MT PISGAH ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LATHEEF AHMED, FAIZA F 
SUPER 8 MOTEL MCCUTCHEON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MARSHALL, CODY SCOTT 
1391 MEADOWOOD DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)

MARTIN, KAYLYN GLORIA 
7477 COMMONS BLVD APT 318 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE 
1909 TOMBRAS AVE. EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $10,000.00)

MCBEE, RANDY AARON 
3448 CAGLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

MERRILL, NICHOLAS PETER 
5014 CHRISTOPHER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT, UNDER EIGHT-YEARS-OLD

MILLER, CHRISSY RENA 
1418 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN 
4322 KATIE KIM LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, DAMIAN BRUCE 
334 LONDON DR SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
SPEEDING
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POOLE, KYLA TRENAE NYREE 
1507 HICKORY VALLEY RD APT M91 CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROMERO, VERONICA 
1609 WILLIAMS RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

SANTIZO, EVER 
4401 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW

SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES 
8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT 
1329 GADD RD HIXSON, 373433970 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

SMITH, CLARA ANN 
2217 HOLLYWOOD LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

STROUD, TROY JOHNATHAN 
EXTENDED STAY 6240 AIRPARK DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CONTEMPT OF COURT (ALIMONY)

TATE, JOSHUA LEROY 
1723 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION

TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN 
269 BETHLE CHURCH RD. DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

TERRELL, DEREK B 
1400 CARAMEL CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TINKER, MARK DUSTIN 
HOMELESS WILDWOOD, 30757 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD 
1122 GREENWOOD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

