Here are the mug shots:
|ABERCROMBIE, JASON CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 06/26/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- 2ND DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/20/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|BERRY, AARON LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/29/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BULLOCKS, LAKETTIA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/25/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BURKES, AMANDA DANIELLE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 05/17/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/07/1999
Arresting Agency:
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (PETI
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PETITION TO REVO
|
|CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 01/10/1995
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|CHAMPION, JAMES CLINTON
Age at Arrest: 66
Date of Birth: 12/21/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|CHOICE, JAMES HENRY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/05/1967
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
- ASSAULT
|
|CORTEZ, AYALA MERLY
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 12/18/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 04/23/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
|
|FLERL, DAVID LAMAR
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 03/24/1963
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORINGER, STACEY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 10/25/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 10/28/2002
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING STOP FRIST HALT ARREST OR SEARCH
- POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE
- VANDALISM
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GENTRY MCCORD, HALEIGH PAIGE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 10/01/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
- IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
- FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
- SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
|
|GEREN, DAVID PONDER
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 04/26/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 09/20/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GUINN, KURSTIN
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/15/1999
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|HARWOOD, KADUM HUNTER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- HARASSMENT
- BURGLARY
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- ARSON
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
|
|HITCHCOCK, REBECCA MAE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 09/20/1982
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|JOHNSON, VANESSA SHAREE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/01/1988
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- MANUFACTURING/DELIVERING/SELLING/POSSESSION OF CON
|
|JONES, TERRANCE DEANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 11/21/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KENNEDY, KAREN ANNE
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 09/19/1966
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARSHALL, CODY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/04/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)
|
|MARTIN, KAYLYN GLORIA
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 04/26/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/17/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $10,000.00)
|
|MCBEE, RANDY AARON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 06/08/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MERRILL, NICHOLAS PETER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 10/28/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE
- AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT, UNDER EIGHT-YEARS-OLD
|
|MILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 02/10/1979
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAYNE, DAMIAN BRUCE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 01/01/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- SPEEDING
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|ROMERO, VERONICA
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 06/08/1971
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
|
|SANTIZO, EVER
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/04/2004
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW
|
|SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 12/13/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|
|SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/07/1984
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- EVADING ARREST
|
|SMITH, CLARA ANN
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/05/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
- MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
|
|STROUD, TROY JOHNATHAN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 01/29/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- CONTEMPT OF COURT (ALIMONY)
|
|TATE, JOSHUA LEROY
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 06/23/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION
|
|TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 09/30/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
|
|TERRELL, DEREK B
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/20/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 12/14/1971
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|