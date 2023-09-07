Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERCROMBIE, JASON CHARLES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 06/26/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

2ND DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE ARMSTRONG, JOEL ANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 09/20/1981

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) BERRY, AARON LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 11/29/1962

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT BULLOCKS, LAKETTIA NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/25/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BURKES, AMANDA DANIELLE

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 05/17/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/07/1999

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED (PETI

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (PETITION TO REVO CHAMBERS, ARVIL LEE

Age at Arrest: 28

Date of Birth: 01/10/1995

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CHAMPION, JAMES CLINTON

Age at Arrest: 66

Date of Birth: 12/21/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT CHOICE, JAMES HENRY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/05/1967

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE

ASSAULT CORTEZ, AYALA MERLY

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 12/18/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

CUNNINGHAM, CASSANDRA CHANTEL

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 04/23/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE FLERL, DAVID LAMAR

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 03/24/1963

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION FORINGER, STACEY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 10/25/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR FORTSON, WALTER THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 10/28/2002

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING STOP FRIST HALT ARREST OR SEARCH

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL) FOR RESALE

VANDALISM

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GENTRY MCCORD, HALEIGH PAIGE

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 10/01/1993

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING GEREN, DAVID PONDER

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 04/26/1987

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II (FENTANYL)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA GOODLOE, CANTRELL RENEE

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 09/20/1979

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT PETITION GUINN, KURSTIN

Age at Arrest: 24

Date of Birth: 01/15/1999

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARWOOD, KADUM HUNTER

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 07/14/1994

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

HARASSMENT

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

ARSON

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HITCHCOCK, REBECCA MAE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/20/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, VANESSA SHAREE

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/01/1988

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MANUFACTURING/DELIVERING/SELLING/POSSESSION OF CON JONES, TERRANCE DEANTHONY

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 11/21/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT KENNEDY, KAREN ANNE

Age at Arrest: 56

Date of Birth: 09/19/1966

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARSHALL, CODY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 09/04/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

VIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION) MARTIN, KAYLYN GLORIA

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 04/26/1972

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, TRAVIS MARICE

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/17/1989

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

THEFT OF PROPERTY (THEFT OVER $10,000.00) MCBEE, RANDY AARON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 06/08/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY MERRILL, NICHOLAS PETER

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 10/28/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

MURDER IN THE FIRST DEGREE

AGGRAVATED CHILD NEGLECT, UNDER EIGHT-YEARS-OLD MILLER, MATTHEW ALLEN

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 02/10/1979

Arresting Agency: Collegedale



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, DAMIAN BRUCE

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 01/01/1983

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

ROMERO, VERONICA

Age at Arrest: 52

Date of Birth: 06/08/1971

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION SANTIZO, EVER

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 08/04/2004

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

VIO. DRIVERS LICENSE LAW SCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES

Age at Arrest: 36

Date of Birth: 12/13/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS SKIPWORTH, JEREMY SCOTT

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/07/1984

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST SMITH, CLARA ANN

Age at Arrest: 20

Date of Birth: 09/05/2003

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL STROUD, TROY JOHNATHAN

Age at Arrest: 60

Date of Birth: 01/29/1963

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

CONTEMPT OF COURT (ALIMONY) TATE, JOSHUA LEROY

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 06/23/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

IGNITION INTERLOCK VIOLATION TEEMS, PORSHA BRYANN

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 09/30/1988

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE TERRELL, DEREK B

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/20/1991

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE WILEY, ALFRED CLIFFORD

Age at Arrest: 51

Date of Birth: 12/14/1971

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 09/06/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT



