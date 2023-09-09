2 Injured In Friday Night Shooting On Glass Street

Two sustained gunshot wounds during an altercation Friday evening.

Chattanooga Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2400 block of Glass Street at 8:21 p.m. Five minutes later, two individuals showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.



One of the victims’ wounds were serious; the other was non-life threatening.

Police found damage to a vehicle in the Glass Street area that may have been the result of the shots fired.



The exact circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.