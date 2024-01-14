Severe Weather Closes UTC Monday, Tuesday

UTC is closing on Monday and Tuesday due to the expected severe weather.
Officials said, "The safety of students, faculty, and staff is our top priority when making inclement weather decisions.
"Hazardous winter weather conditions are expected to impact Chattanooga and the surrounding area this week. Due to the holiday weekend, thousands of students are scheduled to travel back to campus in the coming days. In consideration of student travel plans, we are announcing inclement weather decisions now for the next two days.
"A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our area with high confidence of significant snow accumulation and travel impacts. Due to forecasted snow accumulations between 2 inches and 6 inches and due to sustained temperatures well below freezing, UTC will be closed as follows.
Monday, January 15, 2024 – Martin Luther King Jr.
Holiday (MLK Day)
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
- There are no scheduled classes.
- The University Center will be CLOSED.
- The UTC Library will be CLOSED.
- University administrative offices will be CLOSED.
- University-organized MLK Day of Service activities CANCELLED. Event organizers will attempt to reschedule the events in the future, if possible.
Mocs Dining (Food Services)
- All classes are CANCELLED.
- The University Center will be CLOSED.
- The UTC Library will be CLOSED.
- University administrative offices will be CLOSED.
- Events scheduled to take place on campus are CANCELLED. Organizers will communicate if these events are to be rescheduled and, if so, on what dates and times.
Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC)
- Crossroads Dining Hall
- Monday, January 15, 2024: OPEN 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM
- Tuesday, January 16, 2024: OPEN 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
- University Center Food Court
- Monday, January 15, 2024: CLOSED
- Tuesday, January 16, 2024: CLOSED
- PODs and other locations will open again as soon as possible.
CARTA / Mocs Express
- Monday, January 15, 2024: Open 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM
- Tuesday, January 16, 2024: Open 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM
Emergencies, including physical and mental health:
- Monday, January 15, 2024: No Service.
- Tuesday, January 16, 2024: Normal operations, as conditions permit. Note: Service is likely to be interrupted during periods of inclement weather.
- Students living ON-CAMPUS should call the UTC Police at (423) 425-HELP/4357.
- Students living OFF-CAMPUS should call 911.
- Students, faculty, and staff experiencing a mental health crisis should call the UTC CARE line at (423) 425-CARE (2273).
"Students are encouraged to be mindful of their personal safety outdoors, particularly during inclement weather. Please avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.
"Updates and any other information related to campus operations will be shared via UTC-ALERT, as well as posted to www.utc.edu and on the University’s official social media accounts (@UTChattanooga) X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts.
"If you do not already receive UTC-Alert, sign-up at: getrave.com/login/utc.
"A decision regarding the status of campus operations for Wednesday will be communicated by 2 p.m. on Tuesday."