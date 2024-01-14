Severe Weather Closes UTC Monday, Tuesday

UTC is closing on Monday and Tuesday due to the expected severe weather.

Officials said, "The safety of students, faculty, and staff is our top priority when making inclement weather decisions.



"Hazardous winter weather conditions are expected to impact Chattanooga and the surrounding area this week. Due to the holiday weekend, thousands of students are scheduled to travel back to campus in the coming days. In consideration of student travel plans, we are announcing inclement weather decisions now for the next two days.



"A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our area with high confidence of significant snow accumulation and travel impacts. Due to forecasted snow accumulations between 2 inches and 6 inches and due to sustained temperatures well below freezing, UTC will be closed as follows.



Monday, January 15, 2024 – Martin Luther King Jr.

There are no scheduled classes.

The University Center will be CLOSED.

The UTC Library will be CLOSED.

University administrative offices will be CLOSED.

University-organized MLK Day of Service activities CANCELLED. Event organizers will attempt to reschedule the events in the future, if possible.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

All classes are CANCELLED.

The University Center will be CLOSED.

The UTC Library will be CLOSED.

University administrative offices will be CLOSED.

Events scheduled to take place on campus are CANCELLED. Organizers will communicate if these events are to be rescheduled and, if so, on what dates and times.

Crossroads Dining Hall Monday, January 15, 2024: OPEN 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, January 16, 2024: OPEN 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

University Center Food Court Monday, January 15, 2024: CLOSED Tuesday, January 16, 2024: CLOSED

PODs and other locations will open again as soon as possible.

Monday, January 15, 2024: Open 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Tuesday, January 16, 2024: Open 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Monday, January 15, 2024: No Service.

Tuesday, January 16, 2024: Normal operations, as conditions permit. Note: Service is likely to be interrupted during periods of inclement weather.

Students living ON-CAMPUS should call the UTC Police at (423) 425-HELP/4357.

should call the UTC Police at Students living OFF-CAMPUS should call 911.

should call Students, faculty, and staff experiencing a mental health crisis should call the UTC CARE line at (423) 425-CARE (2273).