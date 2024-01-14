Latest Headlines

Severe Weather Closes UTC Monday, Tuesday

  • Sunday, January 14, 2024

UTC is closing on Monday and Tuesday due to the expected severe weather.

Officials said, "The safety of students, faculty, and staff is our top priority when making inclement weather decisions.
 
"Hazardous winter weather conditions are expected to impact Chattanooga and the surrounding area this week.  Due to the holiday weekend, thousands of students are scheduled to travel back to campus in the coming days.  In consideration of student travel plans, we are announcing inclement weather decisions now for the next two days.
 
"A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our area with high confidence of significant snow accumulation and travel impacts.  Due to forecasted snow accumulations between 2 inches and 6 inches and due to sustained temperatures well below freezing, UTC will be closed as follows.
 
Monday, January 15, 2024 – Martin Luther King Jr.

Holiday (MLK Day)

  • There are no scheduled classes.
  • The University Center will be CLOSED.
  • The UTC Library will be CLOSED.
  • University administrative offices will be CLOSED.
  • University-organized MLK Day of Service activities CANCELLED. Event organizers will attempt to reschedule the events in the future, if possible. 
 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
  • All classes are CANCELLED.
  • The University Center will be CLOSED.
  • The UTC Library will be CLOSED.
  • University administrative offices will be CLOSED.
  • Events scheduled to take place on campus are CANCELLED.  Organizers will communicate if these events are to be rescheduled and, if so, on what dates and times.
 
Mocs Dining (Food Services) 
  • Crossroads Dining Hall
    • Monday, January 15, 2024: OPEN 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM
    • Tuesday, January 16, 2024: OPEN 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM
  • University Center Food Court
    • Monday, January 15, 2024: CLOSED
    • Tuesday, January 16, 2024: CLOSED
  • PODs and other locations will open again as soon as possible.
 
Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) 
  • Monday, January 15, 2024: Open 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM
  • Tuesday, January 16, 2024: Open 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM
 
CARTA / Mocs Express 
  • Monday, January 15, 2024: No Service. 
  • Tuesday, January 16, 2024: Normal operations, as conditions permit. Note: Service is likely to be interrupted during periods of inclement weather. 
 
Emergencies, including physical and mental health: 
  • Students living ON-CAMPUS should call the UTC Police at (423) 425-HELP/4357. 
  • Students living OFF-CAMPUS should call 911.
  • Students, faculty, and staff experiencing a mental health crisis should call the UTC CARE line at (423) 425-CARE (2273)

 
"Students are encouraged to be mindful of their personal safety outdoors, particularly during inclement weather. Please avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.
 
"Updates and any other information related to campus operations will be shared via UTC-ALERT, as well as posted to www.utc.edu and on the University’s official social media accounts (@UTChattanooga) X/TwitterInstagram and Facebook accounts.
 
"If you do not already receive UTC-Alert, sign-up at: getrave.com/login/utc.
 
"A decision regarding the status of campus operations for Wednesday will be communicated by 2 p.m. on Tuesday."

Latest Headlines
Severe Weather Closes UTC Monday, Tuesday
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Signs Columbian Duvan Viafara
  • Sports
  • 1/14/2024
UTC Tennis Teams Lose To Mississippi State, Tennessee In Early Season Matches
  • Sports
  • 1/14/2024
Erlanger Medical Group Physician Practices Closures, Delays
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2024
Lookout Mountain Club Deemed Best Renovation Nationally By Golf Digest
Lookout Mountain Club Deemed Best Renovation Nationally By Golf Digest
  • Sports
  • 1/14/2024
Annual Martin Luther King Day March And Parade Cancelled Due To Inclement Weather
  • Breaking News
  • 1/14/2024
Breaking News
Police Blotter: Pizza Delivery Woman Escapes Men On Water Street; Lawnmower Found In Middle Of Broad Street
  • 1/14/2024

An officer met with a woman at Papa Johns on Water Street. She said she was delivering a pizza in the area of Water Street but could not locate the correct address. While in the area she attempted ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/14/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BLAINEY, RYAN SCOTT 7931 ORCHARDVALLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for ... more

Chattanooga Under Winter Storm Watch For Monday, Tuesday; 9 Degree Weather Set Tuesday Night
  • 1/13/2024

Chattanooga is under a winter storm watch for Monday and Tuesday with 1-2 inches of snow expected. The prediction is for up to five inches of snow in some areas of East Tennessee. There ... more

Breaking News
Trion House Fire Early Wednesday Morning Leaves One Dead
  • 1/13/2024
Former County Finance Director Louis Wright Dies At 73
Former County Finance Director Louis Wright Dies At 73
  • 1/13/2024
Police Blotter: Woman Thinks Someone Came In Her Apartment And Cut Her Blouse; Possible Thief Has Text Proof He Was Allowed To Take Items
  • 1/13/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 1/13/2024
Kisha Cheeks Qualifies For Democratic Primary For Circuit Court Judge Division III
Kisha Cheeks Qualifies For Democratic Primary For Circuit Court Judge Division III
  • 1/12/2024
Opinion
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
  • 1/13/2024
Will Weston Wamp Choose Progress Or Pettiness? - And Response (4)
  • 1/13/2024
Thank You, County Mayor Wamp, For Not Diving Head First Into The Pond
  • 1/14/2024
Your Vote Is Meaningless
  • 1/13/2024
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For Jan. 12
  • 1/12/2024
Sports
Lookout Mountain Club Deemed Best Renovation Nationally By Golf Digest
Lookout Mountain Club Deemed Best Renovation Nationally By Golf Digest
  • 1/14/2024
Knecht's 36 Points Lead #5 Vols To Comeback Win, 85-79, At Georgia
Knecht's 36 Points Lead #5 Vols To Comeback Win, 85-79, At Georgia
  • 1/13/2024
Chattanooga Football Club Signs Columbian Duvan Viafara
  • 1/14/2024
Vols, Mocs Basketball On TV
  • 1/30/2024
UTC Tennis Teams Lose To Mississippi State, Tennessee In Early Season Matches
  • 1/14/2024
Happenings
Urban League To Host Annual MLK Day Youth Leadership Symposium
  • 1/12/2024
Unity Group Of Chattanooga And Hutchins Academy LLC Join Forces Again For Second Annual Book Drive
Unity Group Of Chattanooga And Hutchins Academy LLC Join Forces Again For Second Annual Book Drive
  • 1/12/2024
Bill Owens – 50 Years Of Helping Families
  • 1/12/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 1/14/2024
Volunteers Needed Jan. 20 To Retire Wreaths
  • 1/12/2024
Entertainment
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
Musicians, Speakers To Come Together For “O King” Jan. 25
  • 1/12/2024
Renowned Organist Nathan Laube To Perform On SAU Campus Jan. 28
Renowned Organist Nathan Laube To Perform On SAU Campus Jan. 28
  • 1/12/2024
Best of Grizzard - Football Finale
Best of Grizzard - Football Finale
  • 1/12/2024
CSO Masterworks Concert Presenting Dvorak Symphony No. 6 Is Thursday
  • 1/12/2024
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
Lee’s Wei To Present Piano Recital
  • 1/12/2024
Opinion
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
Profiles of Valor: MSgt William Crawford - Life Lessons In leadership From A Humble Janitor.
  • 1/13/2024
Will Weston Wamp Choose Progress Or Pettiness? - And Response (4)
  • 1/13/2024
Thank You, County Mayor Wamp, For Not Diving Head First Into The Pond
  • 1/14/2024
Dining
The Lookout Mountain Club Unveils Transformation Of Fairyland Clubhouse Dining Room
  • 1/12/2024
Gondolier Pizza On Lee Highway Has New Owners
  • 1/4/2024
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
Totto Sushi And Grill Brings Back All You Can Eat Sushi And Hot Bar For Lunchtime
  • 1/2/2024
Business/Government
Walker County Board Of Commissioners Elects New Vice Chair
Walker County Board Of Commissioners Elects New Vice Chair
  • 1/12/2024
Food City Ribbon Cutting/Re-Grand Opening In Cleveland Is Jan. 17
  • 1/12/2024
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 1/12/2024
Real Estate
County Commission To Vote Next Wednesday On 2 Large Soddy Daisy Residential Projects
  • 1/10/2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
Kadi Brown: Igniting Positivity In Others In 2024
  • 1/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For Jan. 4-10
  • 1/11/2024
Student Scene
East Hamilton High's Emily English Is Winner of Annual Congressional App Challenge
  • 1/12/2024
Dr. Bernice King And Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz To Headline UTC MLK Day
Dr. Bernice King And Dr. Ilyasah Shabazz To Headline UTC MLK Day
  • 1/11/2024
Lee To Honor, Celebrate MLK Jr. With Week Of Activities
  • 1/10/2024
Living Well
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
Community Foundation Of Greater Chattanooga Promotes Robin Posey To Senior Director Of Philanthropic Research
  • 1/12/2024
Blood Assurance Says Blood Donations Needed Immediately
  • 1/10/2024
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
Legacy Senior Living Announces Stacey Swinney As Regional Director Of Operations
  • 1/9/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For National Register Of Historic Places
  • 1/11/2024
Politics Of Yellow Fever Exhibition Opens At Library Jan. 9
  • 1/9/2024
Earl Freudenberg: Gus Chamberlain - Colorful Radio Broadcaster
  • 1/2/2024
Outdoors
TWRA Commission Starts 2024 Meeting Schedule In Dyersburg
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
Tennessee Wildlife Calendar Photo Contest Open Now And An Update on 2024 Trout Stocking
  • 1/10/2024
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
White Oak Mountain Ranger: One More Sit
  • 1/8/2024
Travel
Giant-Screen Arctic Adventure, Peppy Penguins Offer Welcome Respite During Coming Cold Snap
  • 1/12/2024
Tennessee Tourism Unveils 2024 Vacation Guide
Tennessee Tourism Unveils 2024 Vacation Guide
  • 1/10/2024
Jazzed Up February At Huntsville Botanical Garden Pairs Symphony Of Flavors And Soulful Melodies
  • 1/9/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Maybe We Need An Outbreak Of FOMO - And JOMO
Bob Tamasy: Maybe We Need An Outbreak Of FOMO - And JOMO
  • 1/11/2024
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
"Men's Health" Is Focus At Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church's Men's Breakfast Jan. 20
  • 1/11/2024
"Getting Back On Track" Is Topic Sunday At Middle Valley Church Of God
  • 1/12/2024
Obituaries
Robert Earl Jones
  • 1/14/2024
Paul Killian Hensley
Paul Killian Hensley
  • 1/14/2024
Robert “Bob” Hoover
Robert “Bob” Hoover
  • 1/14/2024
Area Obituaries
Grimes, Charlotte (Jasper)
Grimes, Charlotte (Jasper)
  • 1/13/2024
Carter, Dr. James L. (South Pittsburg)
Carter, Dr. James L. (South Pittsburg)
  • 1/13/2024
Cross, Don Allen (Cleveland)
Cross, Don Allen (Cleveland)
  • 1/13/2024