Son Kills Mother, Badly Injures Father At Fairfield Glade, Then Takes His Own Life

A woman was killed and her husband badly injured at Fairfield Glade. Authorities said the suspect in the case afterward took his own life at a motel in Arkansas.

Early Wednesday at approximately 7:54 a.m. Fairfield Glade Police responded to 510 Wimberly Road on a domestic in progress call with shots being fired from the back deck.

As officers entered the residence, they discovered a man, who was later identified as James Chapman, age 76, with severe lacerations, and a deceased female, identified as Karen Chapman, age 69, both of the Wimberly Road residence.

Mr. Chapman was airlifted to UT Medical Center in Knoxville for treatment.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene to investigate the apparent homicide and aggravated assault. While conducting the investigation a suspect was identified as Jason James Chapman, age 33, who also resided at the residence.

A BOLO was issued to all law enforcement agencies for Chapman, who was driving a white 2021 Subaru Ascent. As the investigation progressed, it was determined Chapman was at a hotel in Malvern, Arkansas. Investigators later learned that Chapman was deceased at the hotel from self-inflicted injuries.

Sheriff Casey Cox and Chief Kate Self would like to assure everyone that the community is not in any danger as the investigation continues.