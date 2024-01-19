Bill Knowles Still Eager To Help Constituents 50 Years After Becoming County Clerk

Bill and Marlene Knowles, 60 years Bill Knowles family Bill Knowles and his friend Pastor Ben Haden Bill Knowles relaxing at home Bill and Marlene Knowles Bill and Marlene Knowles, in a lighter moment in the rain Previous Next

Nearly 50 years ago Hamilton Countians elected a young Chattanoogan to the position of County Clerk, and Bill Knowles is still on the job today.

Mr. Knowles is in his 13th term and is the longest serving elected official in Hamilton County. Mr. Knowles has always been one of the county’s top votegetters.

This writer has known Bill and Marlene Knowles nearly all his life as they were my Sunday School teachers growing up in the First Church of the Nazarene in Chattanooga. Although a youngster, I remember attending their wedding; my mother was one of their musicians.

I can’t attempt to document all the accomplishments of Mr. Knowles in both his public and personal life as they are many. No one public servant has helped this broadcaster in his career more than Bill Knowles.

Mr. Knowles grew up in a family of public servants.

His father, Claude Knowles, served in the Chattanooga Police Department as a detective.

His brother, Joe Knowles, went to work in the fire department in the early 50’s and was promoted through the ranks to the top as fire chief.

Another brother, George Knowles, was a firefighter and made assistant chief.

Many remember his brother Claude “Bud” Knowles, who served for many years as administrator for Hamilton County elections.

Another brother, Norman Knowles, worked for Arnold Engineering in Tullahoma as an engineer.

His sister, Virginia Knowles Pell, was a long time nurse at Newell Hospital (later downtown General), taking care of the sick.

Bill Knowles was born in St. Elmo at the family home and at a very young age they moved to Oak Grove in Highland Park. Mr. Knowles attended Oak Grove Elementary School, East Side Jr. High and graduated from Central High School in 1952. Mr. Knowles was inducted into the Central High Hall of Fame.

Young Bill remembers going to work earning a few dollars at the soda fountain in the Hamilton National Bank Building at Seventh and Market. He said he got to know many of the WDOD personalities as their studio was above the bank.

Mr. Knowles married a young Marlene Coulter who sang in the choir at the Nazarene Church. Her father, Buford Coulter, ran a barber shop in Ridgedale and talked his son in law into going to Nashville Barber School and coming to work for him for nearly six years.

Mr. Knowles worked for Chattanooga City Court Judge Riley Graham. A few years later Chattanooga Mayor Ralph Kelley, impressed with the young Knowles' people skills, hired him on the Full Employment Committee assisting in creating job programs.

When Hamilton County Clerk Dave Ramsey decided not to seek re-election, Mr. Knowles' family and friends persuaded him into running for the position and he was elected in 1974.

After the Army this writer was named WDOD news director and one of the first individuals I called for advice was my friend Bill Knowles. The newly elected official opened his office to all reporters and allowed us to use his telephone to call in stories to our newsrooms. This was way before cell phones.

Mr. Knowles served as clerk to the Quarterly Court, County Council and now the County Commission. The minutes of the meetings are always available to help compile news stories. Most of the minutes are computerized and the information is readily available to the press and public. Recordings of the County Commission meetings are also available to hear on the Chattanoogan.com.

Mr. Knowles' office is a great source of information when writing about license plates, and various other licenses and Mr. Knowles never refused to answer a reporter’s questions.

It has been under Mr. Knowles leadership long tag renewal lines were eliminated; a model eventually adopted by other Tennessee Clerks offices.

During this time Hamilton County was the first in the state to develop Internet tag renewals, a great service for motorists.

Mr. Knowles likes history and is proud of doing research on all Hamilton County Clerks. He has pictures of most of them.

Former Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Mr. Knowles has "institutional (government) knowledge".

Mr. Knowles remembers when Jimmy Carter ran for President and he was asked to escort the Georgia Governor and his wife Rosalynn through the Hamilton County Courthouse. Mr. Knowles said after the visit he received a hand written letter from the Governor thanking him for his hospitality.

The late Hamilton County Executive Dalton Roberts grew up with Bill Knowles. Mr. Roberts described Mr. Knowles as the county’s top statesman always looking for ways to improve and assist the citizens.

Mr. Roberts said Mr. Knowles was often seen taking first time courthouse visitors, who didn’t know their way around, to various offices and courtrooms. Mr. Roberts said, “My friend Bill was more than a clerk, he could have been county executive if he’d wanted the job.”

The late Hamilton County Commission Chairman Curtis Adams said, “If Mr. Knowles ever retires it will be a great loss to the county. He’s a walking encyclopedia about Hamilton County Government.”

The late Third District Congresswoman Marilyn Lloyd said, “I often call my friend Bill Knowles and pick his brain. He would always answer my questions about Chattanooga and Hamilton County. He was a student of county government, always learning and making so many positive changes in his office; a valuable resource to our staff.”

Bill Knowles is a family man with two sons and a daughter and many grandchildren.

You’ll often see Mr. Knowles with some of his family eating at Wally’s on McCallie Avenue and the Epicurean Restaurant in East Ridge.

Mr. Knowles is proud of writing the history of First Church of the Nazarene established in 1906, the church where he was raised, trusted Christ and married his wife Marlene. He was very good friends with Rev. John Andrus, who pastored the church for 31 years.

Bill and Marlene Knowles now attend Ridgedale Baptist Church. He says, “Marlene has been singing all her life and she still enjoys the choir. We love Pastor Doug Plumlee and try not to miss.”

Mr. Knowles said since he raised his family his wife Marlene of 68 years enjoys traveling with him to various functions, meetings, and funeral visitations.

He said, “Marlene even enjoys going to Hamilton County Commission meetings with me.”

One of Mr. Knowles' favorite ministers was the late Ben Haden. “I have dozens of his sermons; they are a great source of encouragement. Ben was a good pastor and a great evangelist, sharing the Gospel on his weekly broadcasts Changed Lives. I listen to his programs every chance I get.”

Mr. Knowles said, “I’ve seen so many changes in my office during nearly 50 years, but I’m proud we’ve always been on the cutting edge of technology, all thanks to the hard work of my staff.”

Mr. Knowles said “People may get frustrated when visiting my office but our goal is a satisfied citizen. We have so many functions - car titles and tags, notary applications, marriage license, hunting and fishing license.”

Mr. Knowles said his office may be closed because of inclement weather but he still answers his e-mails 24-7. “It’s one of the first things I check in the morning and the last thing before turning out the lights; I want to help the citizens if I can.” Mr. Knowles said.

Mr. Knowles has served as president of the County Officials Association of Tennessee. In 2001, he was selected county official of the year and was named county clerk of the year three different times.

Mr. Knowles is very proud of his work ethic, “I’ve worked nearly all my life and enjoyed almost every minute.”

The County Clerk never sees a stranger and will always stop for a visit; he has so many stories and is willing to share a few. Mr. Knowles returns his telephone calls even after those long County Commission meetings.

As for the veteran Hamilton County official’s plans, Mr. Knowles said, "It’s all in the Lord’s hands. He’s been good to me. I still enjoy getting up and going to work; I plan to serve as long as I have good health and please the people.”